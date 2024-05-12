Athlete accolades: Meet one of Healdsburg High’s best and brightest; Santa Rosa grad captures state heptathlon title

Recognizing one of Healdsburg’s best and brightest

Healdsburg High School junior Alexandria Espinoza is a star not only on the basketball court but in the classroom as well. After leading the Greyhounds’ varsity team to a perfect 12-0 league record to win this past winter’s North Bay League-Redwood title, Espinoza received first-team all-league honors for the second consecutive season. She also won her fourth North Coast Section President’s List award for her scholarly and athletic achievements, to add to the ones she received in the fall volleyball season and previously for basketball and softball.

Away from the field of play, Espinoza has been deeply involved in student leadership at Healdsburg all three years, serving as student body president this year. She is a member of the school’s Interact Club, participates in Sonoma State’s Upward Bound summer program and serves as an assistant basketball coach for Healdsburg seventh graders.

Oh, and she does all this while maintaining a 4.55 GPA. Espinoza is one of The Press Democrat’s small school girls scholar-athlete of the year nominees who unfortunately was not properly recognized during Tuesday’s awards event, so we wanted to be sure to give her a moment in the spotlight.

Santa Rosa grad wins state heptathlon final

Former Panthers track and field standout Cocome McKamey, now competing for Cal Poly Humboldt, won the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s heptathlon title last week.

McKamey, who graduated from Santa Rosa High in 2022, scored 4,996 points in the multi-event competition — third-highest in Redwood Empire history and third all-time among Humboldt athletes.

The mark was also good for 19th in NCAA Division II and qualifies McKamey for the Division II track and field championships next week.