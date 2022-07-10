Autographs of ‘Moonlight’ Graham of ‘Field of Dreams’ fame discovered at Baltimore medical school he attended

BALTIMORE — In the stuffy fourth-floor attic of a historic Baltimore academic building, amid discarded furniture and dusty filing cabinets, Larry Pitrof discovered treasure.

The trove isn’t worth millions. But it’s a fascinating relic and a historic bridge between fact, lore and baseball.

Archibald “Moonlight” Graham played two innings of right field in a Major League Baseball game in 1905 and had zero at-bats. That was the extent of his big league career, a forgettable footnote in baseball history.

Then, years after his death, author W.P. Kinsella included Graham in his 1982 novel “Shoeless Joe,” which became the inspiration for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.” The film that immortalized the phrase, “If you build it, he will come,” and which is beloved by American fathers and sons, launched Graham into folk hero status.

But Graham is no tall tale. He spent most of his life as a doctor and attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore in the early 1900s.

Pitrof is the medical school alumni association’s executive director. He’s also a baseball fanatic who’s long been intrigued by Graham.

Every few months, for one reason or another, he’s visited the fourth floor of the school’s Gray Hall, a 182-year-old building less than three blocks from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Each time, he’d pass a few cabinets, and each time, for 28 years, he’d half-pause and half-wonder if anything from Graham’s past was inside.

After Major League Baseball played its first “Field of Dreams” game last summer next to the filming location in Iowa, Pitrof — on a hunch there might be some trace of Graham — decided to peek in the cabinets.

There, within a stack of documents dating from 1812 to 1916, he found a dozen letters between the school’s dean and one Archie Graham, one of baseball history’s most unassuming legends.

“There was that tingling feeling,” Pitrof said.

The Graham documents span 1903 to 1905, the years Graham attended medical school in Baltimore while continuing his baseball career in the summers. They include Graham’s matriculation cards and correspondence with the school.

Writing from Scranton, Pennsylvania — where he played in the minor leagues after his MLB appearance with the New York Giants — Graham noted he was enclosing $30, which he owed to the institution. In one letter, he sought a recommendation. In another, he asked whether there was “any chance for me to get into Bay View” in a training position, likely referencing the current Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center east of the city.

Before this discovery, there were only a handful — as few as five or six — known Graham signatures. In the letters, Pitrof found four more.

Graham went on to become an adored doctor, as depicted in the movie by Burt Lancaster. He also made essential contributions to medical research. It was his 1945 study that prompted pediatricians to begin regularly monitoring blood pressure in children.

There’s a bounce in Pitrof’s step and a thrill in his voice when he discusses Graham, who some categorize as a “cult figure.”

“No,” Pitrof protested. “He was a role model.”

‘Everybody had that chance that got away’

Jonathan Algard created an eBay account in 2000 in pursuit of a historic needle in a haystack.

A baseball autograph collector who works in a foundry in Pennsylvania, Algard had the remote goal of landing a Graham signature. He took a meticulous approach, purchasing yearbooks from a high school in Chisholm, Minnesota, where Graham lived as an adult. He hoped Graham, a school physician, might have signed one for a student.

Dozens of yearbooks and 17 years into his search, Algard found it: a 1943 yearbook Graham signed for a graduate before the young man headed to World War II.

Algard, 52, has been collecting autographs since he was 5 years old, and his collection numbers in the thousands. He estimates he has six Hank Aaron autographs. But he’s never gone to the lengths he did for a Graham autograph.

“The character itself in the movie, I don’t know, I think everybody can relate to, in a way,” he said, trying to explain his and others’ fascination with Graham. “Everybody had that chance that got away.”

It’s unknown why Graham’s moniker was “Moonlight.” His medical school yearbook notes he enjoyed “midnight” walks and it’s also been suggested it’s because he “moonlighted” as a doctor. But articles at the time dubbed him “Deerfoot” for his supreme speed and “Dr. Graham,” because of his medical background. He was an exceptional minor league player and a fan favorite.