Padecky: Back from dead, Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee will have plenty to say

Last Friday a man’s heart stopped. The first defibrillator shock failed to restart his heart. The second attempt was successful. For a few seconds the man was somewhere between Here and There. Now we wait, eagerly, to see what that man has to say about it.

That man, you see, is former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Lee, popularly known as ‘The Spaceman’ for his unconventional opinions and lifestyle. Lee will be more than ready to describe the experience but be prepared. Lee won’t settle for the perfunctory, “I saw a white light.”

To prepare for what will follow, it might be best to understand what’s already happened to the man. Or what he made happen.

For example, in 2016, Lee ran for governor of Vermont with this political platform - “I’m a pragmatist. I could call myself a very radical contrastive Rastafarian ex-Catholic”.

In 1982, so upset a Boston Red Sox teammate was released, Lee in uniform and in the dugout left the game. Lee went across the street from Fenway Park, had a couple beers, watched the game on television and then returned to the dugout when it appeared the Red Sox might need a late-game reliever.

So, let’s imagine what Lee will say. In fact, it won’t take much imagination. Lee once sat in foul territory during a game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and juggled three baseballs. Think outside the box? What box? Lee will ask.

I wish I could do the interview.

How close did you get to not coming back? “I didn’t die but I did take the exit. Wasn’t as smooth as you might guess. Lot of potholes.”

Everyone who’s experienced this has said they saw a white light. What did you see? “I saw a McDonalds serving vegetables on a skewer. It was disgusting.”

Supposedly when you die your life flashes in front of you. Did yours? “Mostly it was the Yankees flashing in front of me. I hate the Yankees. They smell.”

Many people who have had this experience claim they felt very calm, at peace even. What did it feel like to you? “Same thing. Very serene. Just like when I used the bong in the ‘60s. It was cool.”

You once called your manager, Don Zimmer, a gerbil, because he was short and fat and had puffy cheeks. Did you see Zimmer (who died in 2014)? “I saw the gerbil in a hamster cage. He looked tired.”

Lee would stop the interview and say he would like to put up for auction the defibrillator that saved his life. The proceeds of which would go to the Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute. As off-center as he can be - for example, Lee eats within 15 miles of his house in Vermont — the man has a remarkable affection for those young and old, healthy or infirm. Approachable to the point he might otherwise forget a task at hand, Lee said something closer to his core than any of his Rastafarian ideologies.

“Friendship First, Competition Second” is a slogan on a T-shirt. While professional athletes can and have said just about everything else, no one has made those four words his or her battle cry. While some may doubt Lee is sincere about anything, he walked that talk when he was with the Red Sox.

When teammate and friend Bernie Carbo was traded away Lee wept for 20 minutes inside the clubhouse and then left the park and game. The Red Sox fined Lee $533. Lee asked Boston to raise the fine to $1,500 so he could take off a few more days.

It would appear impossible for a guy like Lee to play in the major leagues today. Lee last pitched in the big leagues in 1982, ending a 14-year career that taxed the patience and understanding of every manager and front office paper pusher in Boston and Montreal. Lee doesn’t fit nicely into a pre-determined category but that should be his worth.

MLB may be a lot of things these days but displaying a sense of humor is not one of them. MLB has too many things on its mind right now. None provoke a giggle. The game is criticized for its slow pace. Trevor Bauer is an embarrassing human being. Marcell Ozuna is booed by his Atlanta fans for his DUI arrest. Large salaries make every inside pitch the beginning of a brawl.

Baseball needs to exhale. It needs another Bill Lee. It needs the spirit of a guy who is 75 years old and still pitching, this time for the Savannah (Georgia) Bananas of independent baseball when he collapsed Friday.

When Lee fell to the ground, the crowd’s first reaction was laughter. It’s another Bill Lee Moment. Maybe he was going to swim like a fish, while face-down on the grass. No thought was given to reality. After all, Bill Lee was always a break from reality. Bill Lee always was releasing the steam from the MLB kettle. Despite claims to the contrary baseball always needed Lee more than Lee needed them.

For the perspective.

“I think about the cosmic snowball theory,” Lee said once. “A few million years from now the sun will burn out and lose its gravitational pull. The earth will turn into a giant snowball and get hurled through space. When that happens it won’t matter if I get next guy out.”

So, yes, absolutely, Bill Lee will have something to say about last Friday, when he was somewhere between Here and There, when he wasn’t ready to go yet, profusely thanking his relief pitcher - the defibrillator.

