NFL notes: Baker Mayfield wins Panthers’ starting QB job

The Carolina Panthers are turning to quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.

Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that Mayfield will start Carolina’s Sept. 11 regular-

season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns — a decision that had been anticipated for several weeks.

Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Mayfield was known as a fiery competitor during his four years with the Browns, and said Monday the chip on his shoulder “is back.”

Brady ends 11-day break, rejoins Buccaneers practice

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off when he left the team on Aug. 11.

“If anybody can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “He came back, kind of firing on all cylinders again. We’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”

While he was away, Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said the quarterback would not have played in even if he were with the team.

Vikings acquire backup QB Mullens from Raiders for pick

After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The Vikings announced the deal Monday and said it will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season.

Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion, who both struggled to move the ball much against San Francisco in Saturday’s second preseason game.

Giants’ first-round pick Thibodeaux sprains MCL

Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible.

It’s too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans.

Daboll also got bad news on fellow rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, the team’s sixth-round pick. The Cincinnati product tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the 25-22 win Sunday night at MetLife Stadium and he will not play this season.

Belichick talks to Edelman regularly, mum on comeback

Julian Edelman made news last week when he hinted at a possible return to the NFL during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

Well, if that’s happening, it’s news to Bill Belichick.

During his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning, the Patriots head coach was asked about Edelman’s remarks, and if he still communicated with his former leading receiver.

“I talk to Julian — I talk to him fairly regularly,” Belichick said. “I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that. I don’t know.”

Belichick didn’t exactly throw cold water on the notion, he just dodged the question.

Raiders to release veteran running back Drake

The Raiders are releasing veteran running back Kenyan Drake, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Drake was being pushed for a roster spot by veteran Ameer Abdullah, and the emergence of rookies Zamir White and Brittian Brown also created a numbers game for Drake.

By releasing him after June 1 — rather than trading him — the Raiders assume a 2022 dead cap hit of $3.6 million and a 2023 dead cap hit of $4.4 million. Their 2022 cap savings is $250,000.

The Raiders had high hopes for Drake after signing him to a free-agent contract last year. But they never found a way to utilize him correctly, and he suffered a season-ending ankle injury Dec. 5.

Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility.