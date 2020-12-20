Barber: 49ers’ Jason Verrett is the real comeback kid

The Washington Football Team’s 23-15 victory over the 49ers in Glendale, Arizona, last Sunday featured no paying fans, no true home team and no play of longer than 22 yards. It was a game of little excitement or consequence, beyond doing grave harm to the Niners’ already remote playoff hopes. The contest did, however, feature the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

And no, that player was not ― is not ― Alex Smith, Washington’s courageous quarterback. It’s 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, a fact I fear will be lost on the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America when they make their separate selections in January.

Since taking over the starting job in DC and leading Washington to the top of a weak NFC East division, Smith has become the clear front-runner. A spokesman for BetOnline said the wagering site pulled Comeback Player of Year bets from its site when Smith’s odds hit 1/50, making him a ridiculously one-sided favorite.

It all seems highly appropriate to Bay Area football fans, who have never stopped pulling for Alex Smith. If anyone deserves to be praised for his resilience, it is this Bobo doll of an athlete. Smith keeps getting knocked down by circumstances beyond his control. And he always gets back up.

And never more so than in recent months. Because it wasn’t Colin Kaepernick or Patrick Mahomes against whom Smith was competing this time. It was the frailty of the human body.

Thanks to an ESPN documentary series released early in the pandemic, the compound leg fracture Smith suffered in a 2018 game ― and his arduous rehabilitation to overcome it ― became one of the most richly documented sports injuries in history. And it was gruesome. A flesh-eating bacterium attacked Smith’s patched-up right leg, and doctors wound up removing so much tissue, you could see part of his tibia bone through the hole.

The Washington team doctor thought the leg would have to amputated. As it was, Smith underwent a total of 17 surgeries and sat out the entire 2019 season. He wore a massive halo around the appendage for months. And yet there he was, trotting onto the field after Washington’s Kyle Allen got hurt against the Rams on Oct. 11. At 36 years old, Smith had completed an incredible trek back to NFL competition.

He is absolutely a worthy candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. He’s just not the worthiest. That would be Jason Verrett, the 49ers’ undersized but fearless cornerback.

I think of it this way. What were the odds that Alex Smith would return to prominence this year? Well, I can tell you, because the betting house William Hill had him at +1200 for Comeback Player of the Year in late June, meaning you could win $1,200 by wagering $100; only six NFL players were considered better bets.

That overlooks the months of hard work Smith had already logged to put himself in that position, no doubt. But it raises a relevant point. Smith had established himself as a winning NFL quarterback. There aren’t a lot of those at any given time. The truth always was that if he could will himself to recovery and sufficiently heal his leg, he would get another honest shot in the league.

Jason Verrett had no such guarantee, not at all. Prior to the 2020 season, I don’t think anyone on the planet outside of him, his family and his agent gave him a chance at this sort of distinction.

Verrett has been sort of a favorite of The Press Democrat for some time, because he played at Santa Rosa Junior College for a year before transferring to TCU. It was only a small steppingstone for the player, but it was a local claim to fame. Verrett became the first SRJC player taken in the first round of the NFL draft when the Chargers snapped him up at No. 25 in 2014.

He didn’t disappoint, at least not when he was on the field. He made the Pro Bowl in just his second season.

Of course, staying on the field has always been the problem. Verrett tore his left labrum and rotator cuff and missed 10 games as a rookie with the Chargers in 2014, lost 12 games to a partially torn left ACL in 2016, then aggravated the knee and missed 15 games in 2017. He sat out the entire 2018 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 49ers signed Verrett on a modest deal in 2019. It felt like his last chance, and he was clearly a long shot. And what happened? Verrett came on as an injury substitution against the Steelers in Week 3 of that year. He played four snaps. On one of them, Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson raced past Verrett as if he were a goal post at SRJC’s Bailey Field and reeled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph.