Barber: 49ers’ sad opener adds to gloom of 2020

The greatest calamity to beset the Bay Area recently is:

A. The novel coronavirus, the most deadly airborne disease in more than a century.

B. An economic trapdoor that has closed businesses and thrown thousands of people out of work.

C. The never-ending cycle of wildfires that has made your cul-de-sac look like an industrial wasteland.

D. The 49ers’ 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

You know the answer can’t truly be D. So why did it feel that way in the wake of Arizona’s last-minute comeback in Santa Clara?

Because this is 2020, the Year of Living Horribly, and the latest disaster always feels like the worst. Sure, the pandemic was shocking at first, but now it seems totally normal to run away from unmasked humans as if they were zombies. Yes, climate change is terrifying, but we’re kind of getting used to never stepping foot outside.

This 49ers thing, though? It might be too much to take.

Forty-Niners football was supposed to be the antidote to our blues. It was supposed to be a reminder that good things can happen in this world, too. It seemed miraculous when the NFL actually emerged intact from training camp, and all systems were go for Week 1. Everything aligned for a happy little break from reality.

The 49ers played along for a while, racing to a 10-0 lead with the speed of Raheem Mostert in the open field. But the final 3½ quarters of Sunday’s game were pure 2020, a slow descent into “this can’t be happening, this can’t be happening, my god it’s happening.”

You want apocalyptic? How about tight end George Kittle, the cornerstone of the 49ers offense and one of the truly elite players in the NFL, hobbling to the locker room before halftime after suffering an injury that looked like his left knee.

Kittle returned to the field after the half and was right back in the lineup, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Have we learned nothing this year? Were you not around when we confidently reopened the economy in June, or when firefighters got the first round of lightning-complex infernos under control? There is no such thing as “out of the woods” these days.

And that was true for Kittle. He played throughout the second half, but was a nonfactor. Not one pass was thrown his way in the final two quarters.

“I feel fantastic. Fantastic,” Kittle said after the game. “Not an issue at all.”

Well, good. But the 49ers offense wasn’t feeling so hot after he got hurt. Though, to be frank, it was pretty anemic for much of the time Kittle was healthy.

And the San Francisco defense wasn’t dominant, either. Well, it was early on. Then the Cardinals went to a no-huddle offense, and the Niners got pooped. Kyler Murray, Arizona’s talented young quarterback, tormented the 49ers a bit as a rookie last year, and he did it again Sunday as he ran for 94 yards (he broke 100 before taking kneel-downs in victory formation) and one dazzling touchdown, and passed for 230 yards and another score.

“It’s very frustrating,” defensive end Nick Bosa said of Murray’s elusiveness. “Yeah, you play certain plays almost perfectly, and then it’s still a first down, and then on-the-ball tempo. So it’s definitely a different challenge than usual.”

The 49ers’ pass rush licks it chops when it sees a pocket quarterback, even a really good one. Kyler Murray escaping into the open field is a different matter entirely.

But what really lended an air of doom to this game was the play of the other quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

On my eerily easy drive to Santa Clara on Sunday morning, I mostly listened to local sports radio guys talk about how unfair it was of national media to publicly doubt Garoppolo, to refuse to acknowledge his place among the NFL’s best active quarterbacks.

Garoppolo himself provided the counterpoint. On the whole, he was shaky. He was, in fact, more of a detriment than a strength.

Two passes in the final 90 seconds of the game were all you needed to watch. The first snap came with 1:21 remaining. The 49ers trailed by four points but were driving to what would have felt like a restorative go-ahead touchdown. And there was Kendrick Bourne, breaking free in the right side of the end zone. Garoppolo saw him and delivered. But the ball hung in the air like particulate matter, allowing Patrick Peterson to recover and get close enough to Bourne that the ball hit the cornerback in the helmet and bounced incomplete.

Two plays after that, it was fourth-and-5 at the Cardinals’ 16-yard line. One final chance for the 49ers. Garoppolo threw to slot receiver Trent Taylor, who was running an out route to the right side, but cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. knocked it away. It was good coverage. I don’t want to exaggerate Garoppolo’s mistake. But he did hesitate a split-second before delivering, and it made a difference.

The biggest black mark on Garoppolo’s record in Week 1 came earlier in the game, right before halftime. Because it was his off-target throw that got Kittle hurt.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Jaquiski Tartt had teamed up for a tipped interception that set up the 49ers offense at the Arizona 26-yard line, a perfect scoring opportunity. But on third down, Garoppolo tossed a simple flare to Kittle in the left flat. The pass sailed high, and the tight end got hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker just as he landed.

Kittle came down awkwardly, the 49ers settled for a field goal and the game slowly began to slip away after that.

So if you are a 49ers fan, you didn’t find your consolation on Fox Sports. You’re still looking for it, through the haze and the social distancing and the eyeglasses that are constantly fogged up because you’re breathing into a mask.

“It’s the 2020 season for you,” 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon said when asked about the weirdness of Sunday’s opener, which included an empty stadium, an anthem boycott by the Cardinals and an alarming air quality index of 171. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s a lot of different things going on. During the anthem, like you said, the other sideline was empty. The Cardinals obviously chose to stay in. That’s just things that are gonna come in the 2020 season.”

We don’t know what else will come this season, for the world, or for the 49ers. One loss isn’t enough to scream that the sky is falling. On the other hand, it’s 2020 and you might want to buy a hardhat, just in case.

