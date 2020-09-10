Barber: 5 players who will make or break 49ers’ season

Let’s discuss the most important 49ers. The keys to the 2020 season in Santa Clara. The red and golden tickets to Super Bowl 55.

I’m not talking about the best Niners here, or even the most indispensable. The most crucial dude on practically any NFL roster is the starting quarterback, with the left tackle and the best edge rusher often right behind him. That’s not the goal here, because some of those guys are easily predictable.

Like tight end George Kittle, for example. He’s the best player on the 49ers, and if he were to opt of the season because of, I don’t know, concern over ringworm, the team would be royally screwed. He’s not on this list, though, because we have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to get from Kittle. I could say the same for middle linebacker Fred Warner, and I could have said it for left tackle Joe Staley before any of the previous 10 seasons.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

The guys who can really swing a championship run are the ones you have high hopes for, but you’re just not sure about ― the players with a lot of room between floor and ceiling. If the following five men have big years for the 49ers, book your flight to Tampa (where you can watch the 49ers play for the NFL title from the safety and comfort of your disinfected hotel room):

Jimmie Ward

Ward is good. He put that question to rest in his sixth NFL season, the first time he was allowed to concentrate on one position after pinballing between cornerback, slot corner and safety through most of his first five years with the 49ers.

Ward also avoided major injuries in 2019, a welcome surprise for a player who had finished four different seasons on the 49ers’ injured reserve list and missed a total of 32 games with a list of diagnoses that included at least five broken bones. Healthy and comfortable in his role as free safety, Ward thrived, becoming a team leader and reliable defender against both the pass and the run.

But will he stay on the field for 16 games?

I’m guessing Ward would resent the question. But no one manufactured that medical history. He’s a 193-pound defender who plays with a linebacker’s physicality, and every time he sticks his face mask into a larger tight end or running back, 49ers fans will be watching to make sure he trots back to the defensive huddle.

Brandon Aiyuk

It seems unfair to put a rookie on the make-or-break list. But that’s how the 49ers have positioned Aiyuk, the gifted wide receiver from Arizona State.

There was a lot of growth at the receiver position last year as the unit went from MIA to solid in a matter of weeks. But the 49ers parted ways with one of the players who spurred that transformation, veteran Emmanuel Sanders. And since drafting Aiyuk, then have lost three potential contributors as Jalen Hurd and Tavon Austin headed to the IR, and Travis Benjamin opted out.

That leaves the Niners pretty close to where they started last year, with a corps of wide receivers that makes you grateful for George Kittle. Everyone knows Aiyuk will have growing pains. But for the 49ers to excel, they really need him to be the breakout receiver he was in training camp.

Arik Armstead

Speaking of breakouts, Armstead was a classic example of the genre last year. Massive and nimble, the defensive end had tantalizing moments during his first four seasons in Santa Clara. But he never achieved consistency, and at times seemed to lack a sense of urgency. Armstead put all of that to rest in 2019, racking up 10 sacks (more than he had compiled over his entire career to that point) and 18 quarterback hits in the regular season.

The 49ers rewarded him with a five-year contract that included more than $45 million in guarantees, essentially choosing his future over DeForest Buckner’s. That’s a risk. Armstead wouldn’t be the first pro athlete to take a step back after securing a big contract. And now he won’t have Buckner’s stabilizing presence in the middle.

If Armstead can rise above that and turn in another stellar year while complementing Nick Bosa, it will be a huge advantage for Robert Saleh’s defense.

Richard Sherman

Could it be? Can the current Niner most likely to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame really be considered an unknown quantity? Yes, for one simple reason: Richard Sherman is a 32-year-old cornerback.

One of these years, he just won’t be fast enough to play that position. That year was not 2019, though. Finally recovered from dual Achilles tendon surgeries, Sherman logged an incredible comeback last season. Opposing quarterbacks recorded an anemic passer rating of 46.8 when targeting him during the regular season. The pop scouting service Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 88.9 over those 15 games. Sherman had a good playoff run, too.

I wouldn’t bet against the man in 2020, not by any means. But his immense knowledge of the NFL passing game and how to disrupt it isn’t enough for his position. The legs have to stay fresh, too — especially when you note the lack of inexperience among the 49ers’ other cornerbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo

OK, sometimes the starting quarterback is a flashpoint for reasons other than touching the ball on every single significant offensive play. When? When he’s approaching 29 years old and in his seventh NFL season, and we still don’t know exactly what to make of him.

The argument in favor of Jimmy G: He took this team to the Super Bowl last year, when it had gone 4-12 (mostly) without him the year before; that means something. His 3,978 passing yards were the most by a 49ers QB in 19 years; his 27 touchdown passes the most in 18 years. He tied for the NFL lead in fourth-quarter comebacks, with four. He’s tough as hell, and his teammates appear to genuinely like him.

The argument against Jimmy G: He still occasionally glitches, PlayStation-like, with bizarre throws into the hands of stationary linebackers, and he probably always will. Once in a while, open receivers are invisible to him. And while he looked like a champion for three quarters of Super Bowl 54, his mistakes in the fourth quarter were the most notable factor in the 49ers’ collapse vs. Kansas City.

The 49ers need more Good Jimmy than Bad Jimmy if they seek to make another deep playoff run. And if things don’t break as fortunately for this team in 2020, they may well need even more from their QB than they got last year.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.