Barber: Cardinals will be a problem for 49ers — again

After taking the league by storm and delighting Bay Area sports fans last year, the 49ers were probably hoping they’d get a spot in the Thursday night season kickoff game, the ultimate definition of NFL marquee value. Or, if not that, one of the two Week 1 Monday night games.

But no. The 49ers will begin the 2020 regular season at home against the Arizona Cardinals, in a very normal afternoon slot. You might as well get a T-shirt that reads, “My Football Team Played in the Super Bowl, and All I Got Was This Lousy Game Against an Opponent That Went 5-10-1 Last Year and Hasn’t Finished Above .500 Since Carson Palmer Was the QB.”

But hold up. This is going to be a good game. Against a worthy opponent. Really.

Certainly, the 49ers have been talking that way this week as they heap praise upon the Cardinals. But that’s par for the course with NFL teams, whether they’re playing the 2007 Patriots or the North Bay Rattlers. In this case, though, the Niners are right. They will be severely tested on Sunday.

Heck, they were tested against Arizona last year.

The 49ers were cruising along at 7-0 before they played the Cardinals, and had battered most of their opponents to that point. They beat the Cards twice in a three-week stretch, too, but both games came down to the wire. In Week 9 at Glendale, Arizona, the home team cut San Francisco’s lead to 28-25 with 5:09 left before the 49ers put it away with a breathtaking final possession. In the Week 11 rematch at Levi’s Stadium, the Cardinals were up 26-23 and had the ball with 2½ minutes remaining before Jimmy Garoppolo led the decisive drive and safety Jaquiski Tartt wrapped things up with a fumble recovery.

Niners fans are happy to point to some extenuating circumstances. Tight end George Kittle got hurt in the first Arizona game, and didn’t play in the second. Left tackle Joe Staley missed both games, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed the first one. And this represented sort of an inevitable midseason lull for the 49ers after they had raced from the gate like thoroughbreds.

All true. But the Cardinals exposed some weaknesses, too.

Rookie Kyler Murray was the first truly mobile quarterback the 49ers faced in 2019, and it didn’t go all that well for the guys in red and gold. The strength of Robert Saleh’s defense is its aggressiveness. The coordinator doesn’t ask his players to analyze much after the snap. They read and go, which is great until you face a QB who can dodge the first wave of pressure and create something new while you’re out of position. Yes, Murray hurt the 49ers.

Only three guys compiled a passer rating of 100-plus in a game against San Francisco last year, and two of them were Kyler Murray. Drew Brees, the Hall of Famer-in-waiting, threw up a 138.4 in a tight Niners win at New Orleans, and Murray had back-to-back ratings of 130.7 (his highest mark of the season) and 101.8. He also ran for a combined 101 yards against the 49ers.

Not bad for a then-22-year-old who was supposed to playing baseball in the A’s farm system last year.

“He doesn't get enough credit. Maybe he does, I'm just blind to it,” Saleh said on a video conference call Thursday. “That second half of the year, when it just seemed like he was playing a lot more quarterback — not to say that he wasn't running, but he wasn't running as often, he was playing a lot more quarterback — it just seemed like he became a much better football player and their offense was humming. They became a very explosive offense towards the second half of the year.”

Amidst their gushing over Murray and Cardinals this week, guys like Saleh, cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Nick Bosa and edge rusher Dee Ford also let their confidence sneak out. Yes, Murray turned their heads in 2019. But they learned some things, too, and now have a universe of tape to refer to.

The problem now, or a new twist on the old problem, is DeAndre Hopkins, the wide receiver who went from Houston to Arizona in an offseason trade. Hopkins is a brilliant receiver, tall and strong and agile and precise and reliable.

“We were blessed to be able to play Hop when we were in Jacksonville,” Saleh said. “He's an alpha dog. Phenomenal wide receiver, very, very physical. It’s fun, you get the most physical receiver in the game in Week 1.”

Fun for somebody, anyway.

Just about every reliable source puts Hopkins among the 10 best players in the NFL, which makes you wonder which gummy the Texans were chewing when they traded him and a fourth-round draft pick for running back David Johnson, a No. 2 and a No. 4 because, they said, Hopkins wanted a raise they were unwilling to pay.

The Cardinals’ reaction: Are you freakin’ kidding us?! They happily extended Hopkins’ contract for two years and will pay him at least $42.5 million guaranteed for his services. These events have created a doomsday scenario for Hopkins’ opponents. He’s a prime-of-career wide receiver coming off a 104-catch season and a third consecutive All-Pro selection, who has legitimate reasons to have a chip on his shoulder.

And now he is paired with the nearly ageless Larry Fitzgerald, a longtime 49ers tormentor who is still among the sport’s best possession receivers. The Cardinals have a solid No. 3 in Christian Kirk, too.

That trio will stress the 49ers at a position that is not among their best. Sherman was incredible last year, and his guile helps against any receiver, but he’d be hard-pressed to shut down Hopkins for a game. And he may not get the chance, considering Saleh usually just plants him at left corner and lets the chips fall where they may. The other two SF corners likely to get the most playing time in Week 1, Emmanuel Moseley and K’Waun Williams, were vital contributors to the Super Bowl run, but aren’t exactly elite cover men yet.

So the Cardinals are kind of a problem, which is a great thing to have on the first weekend of NFL football. At least for those of us watching.

I expect the 49ers to win Sunday, because they are a disciplined and well-coached team, and because they should be able to run the ball effectively against Arizona. But I imagine this game will be just as close as last year’s.

The two NFC West rivals won’t play again until Week 16, and I make no predictions for that one. Kyler Murray can do a lot more improving before then.

