Barber: COVID adds to 49ers’ mounting woes

SANTA CLARA ― We’ll never know how much of the 49ers’ 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday can be chalked up to their struggles with the coronavirus this week, how much was due to a slew of injuries and how much to the fact that the Packers might just be the better team this season.

It’s hard to imagine, though, that Kendrick Bourne’s positive test didn’t play a part. The 49ers really could have used Bourne and two other otherwise-healthy players, left tackle Trent Williams and fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who entered the COVID protocol because they had come into close contact with Bourne.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Nick Mullens, thrust into another start at quarterback, had precious few weapons at his disposal against Green Bay. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel already were sidelined with hurts. With Aiyuk and Bourne quarantined, San Francisco’s full complement of pass catchers amounted to Richie James, Kevin White, River Cracraft, Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and Daniel Helm.

Folks, that’s a bare cupboard, and I’m old enough to remember Arnaz Battle and Johnnie Morton.

Williams’ inability to play was a big deal, too. He’s the closest thing the 49ers have to a sure bet on the offensive line, and he definitely fits the mold of a classic left tackle. His replacement Thursday night, Justin Skule, does not. He’s a little smaller than Williams, a lot less quick and a lot less experienced. No surprise, Skule struggled all evening with the Smiths, the Packers’ lethal edge rushers Za’Darius and Preston. With 5½ minutes left in the third quarter, Za’Darius Smith raced around the frozen Skule and hammered Mullens in the back. Ball out. Packers’ possession.

On top of all that, the 49ers missed a precious day of practice Wednesday. After Thursday’s loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan described getting the news that morning, then clearing the team facility to prevent an outbreak.

“Then went home, and was right back to quarantine, basically,” Shanahan said. “I was there with my family, still home-schooling. Seemed like I went back in time three months ago.”

So yes, Bourne’s positive test had real repercussions for the 49ers. And now the sleuthing and finger pointing can begin.

One of the most unfortunate aspects of the coronavirus pandemic ― and there have been an infinity of them ― is that the pathogen has turned America into a nation of narcs. Hotlines abound, allowing you to phone local authorities to report on neighbors who are violating safety orders. Every personal decision to wear a mask in public, or not to wear one, is a potential firestorm on social media. Allergic sneezing is now a misdemeanor.

And honestly, I get the tattling. Public authorities have, to various degrees, abdicated their responsibilities, leaving it to ordinary citizens to see-something-say-something. None of us want to get sick. No one wants to pass along a deadly virus to their mom or their grandfather. For that matter, no one wants to keep walking around in a cloth mask until the end of time, eyeglasses fogged beyond visibility. So we have become a very accusatory people.

And the suspicions don’t pause when the public space is the NFL. In fact, they only intensify.

I have absolutely no idea how Bourne got the virus (if he even did get the virus; a negative test following his initial positive confused the issue Thursday). It may have happened when he was helping an old lady who had fallen on the sidewalk. It may have happened at a maskless house party, not an unreasonable thing to expect of a 25-year-old man. As of Thursday night, we just didn’t know.

But we want to know, and I’m sure Bourne’s coaches and teammates want to know as well. Because the stakes are high here.

Of course, the stakes are always high when it comes to COVID. Life and death, you might say. But NFL football, a massive business enterprise and an obsession-compulsion for much of TV-watching America, adds another layer.

Most people reading this desperately want the NFL to keep playing through the fall and the dark days of January. And every time a player like Bourne tests positive, it’s another Jenga piece pulled out of the tower.

This week exploded with reminders of the NFL’s vulnerability. The Packers had three players of their own on the COVID list. Bouncing around the league, other players who tested positive included Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Jarrad Davis, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton. There were cases among the Texans, Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Eagles and Colts, too.

The NBA and MLB recently proved that a professional sports league can, with scares and mishaps along the way, complete a season while the coronavirus dances in the air. It has looked like the NFL can do it, too. But this week is a confidence shaker. The virus is spiking in the general population, and in the NFL population, making common sense more important than ever, and breaches of common sense infuriating.

The question: Is this just how it’s going to be? Or can teams like the 49ers do more to keep their players safe and suited up?

“That’s what we’ve got to look into, and figure out how much more that we can do,” Shanahan said. “It kind of is what it is, too. I mean, it’s not just the NFL, it’s the planet right now.”

Shanahan noted that since preseason, the 49ers have largely been untouched by the virus.

“Other teams have had to deal with that,” he said. “I knew at some time we’d have to deal with it. … It’s challenges people are gonna have going forward. It’s not getting better right now. That’s why everyone has to be on it. I feel that we’ve been doing it the best we can. But we’ll look into everything and see how we can continue to get better.”

The NFL lent a not-so-subtle suggestion, fining the Raiders $500,000 (plus another $150,000 for coach Jon Gruden) and stripping the team of a 2021 sixth-round draft choice for repeated safety violations. Their right tackle, Trent Brown, joined the COVID list this week ― for the second time.

The 49ers haven’t stumbled as often as the Raiders. But now they have added to the NFL’s problems, and their own. At 4-5 and with injuries at multiple positions, their chances of bouncing back to reclaim a playoff spot are remote. But it would be nice at least to watch their effort to get back on track. If the Niners and their 31 competitors can’t flatten the curve, this season could be done before December.

