Barber: For once, NFL isn’t standing in the way of progress

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 11, 2020, 10:30PM
If you watch the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s 2020 opener, assuming you can see through the haze, you will no doubt witness some sights and sounds that would have seemed unimaginable a few years ago.

The words “END RACISM” will be stenciled behind one of the end zones, as they were for Thursday night’s kickoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. “The Star Spangled Banner” will have an opening act — a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn that sent a record number of white people stampeding to Google a couple months ago. Some players will be wearing helmet decals reading “Stop Hate” or “Black Lives Matter.”

You might even see an empty bench area as one of the teams sits out the anthems in its locker room (as the Houston Texans did Thursday) or both teams linking arms in solidarity before the coin flip (as they and the Kansas City Chiefs did).

In a sports league that effectively blackballed Colin Kaepernick following his protest against police brutality, a league whose club ownership reads like a Donald J. Trump donor list, a league in which one of those owners referred to the majority-Black player base as “the inmates” in 2017, the speed of these changes make it seem more like a revolution than an evolution.

Remarkable, yes. But what does it mean? Anything at all?

Since Kaepernick began silently resting upon the most famous knee in America in 2015, and not-so-silently explaining why in the 49ers locker room, NFL athletes have demanded and pleaded for the support of management. Now they are getting it, but did the owners simply call the players’ bluff? Oh, you want us to decry racism and police violence against people of color? Sure, here you go. We’ll even find sponsors for the T-shirts. Then you can go back to smashing one another on the football field.

In effect, this moment doesn’t feel like a victory for advocates of social justice. It feels like one more crossroads in an infinite grid of intersections.

But make no mistake, this is a big one. Americans of color currently have a place at the podium, and if you know our history, you know it might not be available to them for long. This has lent a sense of urgency to the mission, and that urgency is forcing NFL players to decide how they interpret the league’s overtures.

The Miami Dolphins have decided. They released a remarkable video Thursday, a collective poem announcing they would be skipping both the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice” when they play at New England on Sunday.

“This attempt to unify only creates more divide,” the players say at one point. “We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure. Enough, no more fluff and empty gestures. We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power.”

Other players are more content to give the NFL the benefit of the doubt, or to remove themselves from the process, which is their right.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that, to his knowledge, the 49ers aren’t preparing any collective demonstrations of resistance.

“I know as a team we’re not planning anything, but individuals might have something planned, however they want to handle the situation,” Shanahan said. “I think that is more of an individual thing, personally.”

Maybe a half-hour before that Dolphins video began flooding the internet, I asked San Francisco cornerback and resident big thinker Richard Sherman what he and other athletes can do to keep social justice in the spotlight rather than allowing these NFL games to be a fleeting Sunday kumbaya. He talked about the need to continue the conversation, noting that many Americans have no personal experience with racism or the threat of police violence.

“They cheer for their favorite athletes, regardless of what they look like or what their background is,” Sherman said. “And I think if they saw those human beings and heard their stories and heard the things that they’ve dealt with, growing up and on a day-to-day basis, there would be some sympathy and empathy there, and kind of compel people to go out and do something about it.”

I have mixed feelings about the NFL’s recent social awakening.

On one hand, it’s a charade. The NFL is a Mylar balloon blowing in the wind of popular opinion. Its leaders will say and do whatever they believe might enhance that quarter’s revenues. If America were suddenly overtaken by a movement to put men in dresses, commissioner Roger Goodell would appear at a press conference wearing a sleeveless Prada zip-front patterned with NFL shields.

Or did you think the league’s longtime fetish for military flyovers and “Salute to Service” halftime shows was an authentic expression of patriotism?

So yes, the NFL’s expressions of caring, and Goodell’s admission that his organization had it all wrong on Colin Kaepernick, are hollow and exploitative. They are also momentous.

There have always been advocates for equality in America, from the early abolitionists to the modern-day ACLU. They’re the ones who make the first cut in any attempt to excise a tumor. But real change rarely happens in this country until the capitalists get involved. Maybe that will change one day. It hasn’t yet.

So when George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, it wasn’t a huge surprise that thousands of people took to the streets to demand justice. The shock was that Walmart, Target, Home Depot and McDonalds loudly rang their cash registers in support.

For a two-week period in May and June, day after day and hour after hour, I found myself constantly asking, “Where am I? And have I been asleep for 20 years?”

The corporations that have suddenly, miraculously discovered human suffering aren’t heroes. But their transformation is still important. And that includes the NFL.

When the 49ers host the Cardinals on Sunday, thousands upon thousands of young white guys will tune in to watch. Many of them, no doubt, haven’t given a lot of thought to their privilege, or aren’t sure whether the push for civil rights is really worth their attention. And nothing a BLM organizer can say will influence them. But when the message of equality is normalized by the corporation down the street, and the sports league on the widescreen, it’s a measure of progress. A weird measure, but a true one.

Elaborating on a point Thursday, Sherman said, “I wish I had the solution. I wish there was something I could say right now to stop it. I wish I could take those bullets out of the people who were killed. I wish I could. I wish George Floyd were still here. I wish we could go back and train those officers better. I wish we could do something different, but we can’t.”

It was a rare admission for an athlete who doesn’t normally recognize limitations. But Sherman was right. Activists like him need a lumbering behemoth like the NFL to help keep this conversation going. In the end, it doesn’t matter if the NFL is doing the right thing for the wrong reasons. At least it isn’t standing in the middle of the road, as usual.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

