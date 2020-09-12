Barber: For once, NFL isn’t standing in the way of progress

If you watch the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s 2020 opener, assuming you can see through the haze, you will no doubt witness some sights and sounds that would have seemed unimaginable a few years ago.

The words “END RACISM” will be stenciled behind one of the end zones, as they were for Thursday night’s kickoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. “The Star Spangled Banner” will have an opening act — a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn that sent a record number of white people stampeding to Google a couple months ago. Some players will be wearing helmet decals reading “Stop Hate” or “Black Lives Matter.”

You might even see an empty bench area as one of the teams sits out the anthems in its locker room (as the Houston Texans did Thursday) or both teams linking arms in solidarity before the coin flip (as they and the Kansas City Chiefs did).

In a sports league that effectively blackballed Colin Kaepernick following his protest against police brutality, a league whose club ownership reads like a Donald J. Trump donor list, a league in which one of those owners referred to the majority-Black player base as “the inmates” in 2017, the speed of these changes make it seem more like a revolution than an evolution.

Remarkable, yes. But what does it mean? Anything at all?

Since Kaepernick began silently resting upon the most famous knee in America in 2015, and not-so-silently explaining why in the 49ers locker room, NFL athletes have demanded and pleaded for the support of management. Now they are getting it, but did the owners simply call the players’ bluff? Oh, you want us to decry racism and police violence against people of color? Sure, here you go. We’ll even find sponsors for the T-shirts. Then you can go back to smashing one another on the football field.

In effect, this moment doesn’t feel like a victory for advocates of social justice. It feels like one more crossroads in an infinite grid of intersections.

But make no mistake, this is a big one. Americans of color currently have a place at the podium, and if you know our history, you know it might not be available to them for long. This has lent a sense of urgency to the mission, and that urgency is forcing NFL players to decide how they interpret the league’s overtures.

The Miami Dolphins have decided. They released a remarkable video Thursday, a collective poem announcing they would be skipping both the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice” when they play at New England on Sunday.

“This attempt to unify only creates more divide,” the players say at one point. “We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure. Enough, no more fluff and empty gestures. We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power.”

Other players are more content to give the NFL the benefit of the doubt, or to remove themselves from the process, which is their right.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that, to his knowledge, the 49ers aren’t preparing any collective demonstrations of resistance.

“I know as a team we’re not planning anything, but individuals might have something planned, however they want to handle the situation,” Shanahan said. “I think that is more of an individual thing, personally.”

Maybe a half-hour before that Dolphins video began flooding the internet, I asked San Francisco cornerback and resident big thinker Richard Sherman what he and other athletes can do to keep social justice in the spotlight rather than allowing these NFL games to be a fleeting Sunday kumbaya. He talked about the need to continue the conversation, noting that many Americans have no personal experience with racism or the threat of police violence.

“They cheer for their favorite athletes, regardless of what they look like or what their background is,” Sherman said. “And I think if they saw those human beings and heard their stories and heard the things that they’ve dealt with, growing up and on a day-to-day basis, there would be some sympathy and empathy there, and kind of compel people to go out and do something about it.”

I have mixed feelings about the NFL’s recent social awakening.

On one hand, it’s a charade. The NFL is a Mylar balloon blowing in the wind of popular opinion. Its leaders will say and do whatever they believe might enhance that quarter’s revenues. If America were suddenly overtaken by a movement to put men in dresses, commissioner Roger Goodell would appear at a press conference wearing a sleeveless Prada zip-front patterned with NFL shields.