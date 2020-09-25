Barber: Goodbye to the myth of the ‘student-athlete’

The Pac-12 CEO Group, a collection of university presidents and chancellors, voted Thursday to go ahead with the 2020 football season, after previously stating the sport would go dormant this fall due to coronavirus concerns.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised. Then use it to slap yourself in the face repeatedly as punishment.

Once the conference’s brave façade began to crack, there was only one way this could go: in the direction of the nearest bank. It didn’t help the Pac-12’s moral fortitude when its partner in caution, the Big Ten, caved on Sept. 16. When media outlets began to trumpet the high safety standards of the Pac-12’s proposed COVID testing protocol, the pendulum was swinging hard. Earlier Thursday, California health officials committed to expanding “cohorts” to ― what a coincidence! ― just about the right size to allow for football practices.

By the time the Pac-12 bigwigs voted unanimously in favor of beginning the season Nov. 6, it was a Belarus-style formality. The decision had been made for them. In fact, you knew it was going to happen six days earlier, when the CEO Group released a brief statement announcing Thursday’s meeting and ended with this line: “The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making.”

The minute college sports administrators start talking about the health and safety of their student-athletes, you know the kids are about to be subjected to considerable risk.

Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis, used 2017 data from the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics and the 2018 Equity in Athletics Database from the U.S. Department of Education to estimate in an analysis for ESPN that the NCAA’s 65 power conference universities would see an average loss of $62 million in revenue if the 2020 season were canceled. Unless executives could find a way to harvest the spleen of every player in those five conferences and sell them for more than $62 million, this was not an open debate.

No, the question isn’t why the Pac-12 is going ahead with football at a time when coronavirus rates are fairly close to their historic peak. It’s why the conference ever believed it had the resolve to cancel or postpone the season in the first place.

I should say here that the Pac-12’s testing protocol is legitimately impressive. As Jon Wilner first reported in the San Jose Mercury News, Quidel Corporation will send the conference what it needs to conduct 15,000 tests per week on its athletes in contact sports. Test results have a 15-minute turnaround time. This will allow players to be tested before every practice and game.

For a recent column on professional sports and coronavirus, I interviewed John Swartzberg, a clinical professor of public health at UC Berkeley. He’s an expert in infectious diseases, vaccinology and epidemiology. Long story short: The NFL, whose testing system is similar to the Pac-12’s, can indeed play safely.

Swartzberg’s beef was with allocating these tests to athletes when they could be going to, for example, front-line medical workers and nursing home staff. Quidel’s relationship with the Pac-12 fails to answer this nearly billion-dollar question as well.

But you know what? I’m going to put that aside. I’m going to assume that no one will be harmed by the decision to play Pac-12 football games (including hotel workers, flight attendants, etc.), and I’m going to ignore the moral implications of prioritizing college athletes for these vital tests. I don’t live in a utopian fantasy world. I know this is how things work.

As I ask is that we cast aside, now and forevermore, the comical, mythical concept of the “student-athlete.”

During a Thursday-afternoon webinar to announce the decision, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott (annual salary: $5.3 million), University of Oregon President Michael Schill ($720,000), Arizona State VP for Athletics Ray Anderson ($800,000) and moderator Ashley Adamson of Pac-12 Networks combined to use the term “student-athlete” for the football players (who get tuition plus room and board) at least nine times during their 30-minute introduction. I may have missed a “student-athlete” or two. One of them also used the word “students” when speaking specifically of players.

There was a day, many decades ago, when the term made sense. But that was long before the age of heavy TV revenue for major-college football and men’s basketball programs. Yes, most of the young men who play the games also attend classes for at least one year, and some of them even graduate with degrees that will serve them later in life.