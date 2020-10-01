Barber: Mark Canha’s Joe Rudi moment saves A’s

OAKLAND ― There are ways in which Mark Canha’s catch in left field Wednesday afternoon was different than the one Joe Rudi made in the 1972 World Series.

Rudi’s legendary grab was backhanded; Canha was moving in the direction of his glove hand when he snared Yoan Moncada’s deep blast in Game 2 of the A’s American League wild-card series against the White Sox. Canha’s catch came in the relative comfort of the third inning, while Rudi made his in the feverish pressure of the bottom of the ninth. Canha was at home. Rudi was on the road, at Cincinnati.

But baseball fans of a certain age ― an age that remembers the A’s as the best and most entertaining team in baseball ― couldn’t help but make the association when Canha leaped into the sunny glare to meet the baseball.

“That was exactly what I thought when he caught that ball,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin, who was two weeks shy of his 11th birthday and living in Menlo Park when Rudi broke the Reds’ hearts in ’72. “It was almost an identical play. I just don’t think the wall was padded back then.”

Here was an Oakland left fielder making a wonderfully athletic play to save a couple runs, save a game, save a series. In this case, Canha was rescuing something more: His team’s reputation.

The A’s, as you might be aware, have been a postseason disaster pretty much since sweeping the Red Sox in the 1990 AL championship series. Since then, Oakland has won just one of 13 series, losing many in horrifying, almost unimaginable ways.

It has only gotten worse in recent years, as Bob Melvin’s A’s have lasted exactly one day in each of the past two postseasons, dropping AL wild-card games to the Yankees and Rays. When this year’s heavily favored team lost Game 1 to the White Sox, failing so much as to reach base through six innings, A’s fans felt that old nausea crawl into their innards.

Wednesday was different from the start. The A’s jumped all over Dallas Keuchel, a very good pitcher, for two runs in the first inning. (They were officially unearned but, to the eye, well earned by Keuchel.) And unflappable starter Chris Bassitt turned in the kind of pitching performance that can earn a guy the “stopper” label.

Still, things got nervous ― in living rooms, if not in the nearly empty Oakland Coliseum ― in the third inning, when Bassitt suddenly lost his superpowers. First, Chicago’s Nick Madrigal, the No. 9 hitter, survived an 0-2 count to single sharply to left field. Then Tim Anderson, who looks nearly impossible to get out right now, singled to right on a hit-and-run play. Two on, nobody out, A’s up 4-0 and an entire sports world waiting for them to collapse under pressure.

Sure enough, Moncada swung at Bassitt’s first pitch and sent it reeling toward the 362-foot marker in left field. If the ball landed above the “362,” the score would be 4-3. Below the numbers but off the wall, and it almost surely would have been 4-2.

“I felt I had a bead on it,” Canha recounted after the game. “I was kind of measuring it off when I was running to it, and three-quarters of the way there, I decided I had a chance. It was kind of instinctual, I timed it well.”

Indeed. Ball met glove and didn’t reject the overture. The shutout was momentarily preserved (the White Sox wouldn’t score until the eighth inning), and Bassitt immediately understood the importance of the moment.

“Game changer. Game saver,” is how the pitcher summed up Canha’s defensive play. “That’s automatically two runs if you don’t catch it. He came up with a ridiculous freakin’ catch, and truly saved my outing.”

Canha is a rarity, a good fielder who has never found a position to call his own. This year, he played 17 games in right field, 15 in left, nine in center and three at first base, while DH-ing 21 times. For his career, Canha is at 131 games in center field, 113 in left, 81 at first base, 67 in right, four at third base and 45 as the designated hitter.

Versatility is a trend in Major League Baseball, and the A’s were early adopters. It increases Canha’s value, no doubt, but it doesn’t make his job easy.

“It gets complicated when you’re going to different stadiums,” Canha said. “If you’re in center field in the Coliseum one day and in right field in Dodger Stadium one day, that’s when it gets tricky. For the most part, I trust my athletic ability.”

Canha is a guy you always want in your lineup, especially in the postseason ― you just don’t know where.

He’s a different sort of person, generally. Canha is a former UC Berkeley student who can often be seen reading in the A’s clubhouse before a game (or was, when outsider eyes were allowed in MLB clubhouses). He can be a great interview. Canha also burns with such obvious intensity that he can feel unapproachable at times. That zeal carries over to the field, where he isn’t afraid to flip his bat after a big home run, nor afraid of the anger that is sure to follow from the opposing team.

Wednesday, the ESPN game crew mic’d up Canha and got him to more or less do play by play during an entire half-inning WHILE PLAYING THE OUTFIELD.

“Mark loves that stuff. I don’t,” teammate Marcus Semien said. “It’s hard enough for me to focus out there, let alone doing an interview.”

The A’s 5-3 win only puts them right back into the frying pan. They will host the White Sox here again in Game 3 on Thursday. It’s win or go home, a frightful proposition for a franchise that hasn’t won a winner-take-all postseason contest since Game 7 of the 1973 World Series, losing nine straight since then.

But something seemed to change Wednesday, carried by Bassitt’s arm and the A’s bats and Canha’s memorable catch. The pressure in Oakland was weighty, because of the A’s history and because this is the best team they’ve had in years. These best-of-three wild-card series are hard on division winners ― No. 3 seed Minnesota already got bounced by No. 6 Houston ― and the A’s have more to lose than most of them.

Winning Game 2 was like letting some air out of an over-inflated tire. The A’s have less than 24 hours to catch their breath. They have already caught their equilibrium. Baseball is a funny game, but it feels like the A’s series to win now, rather than theirs to lose.

“This was my first playoff win,” Canha said after the game. “It was Matt Olson’s first playoff win. This was a lot of guys’ first playoff win. We’re hungry for tomorrow.”

Joe Rudi couldn’t have said it any better.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.