Barber: Shanahan has a lot to gain, or lose, vs. Belichick

You know what would be a really good move for Kyle Shanahan right now? To beat Bill Belichick in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Sunday.

Not that there is ever a bad time for an opposing coach to get the better of Belichick, the dark lord of NFL coaching sorcery. He has consistently had the upper hand over just about everyone in the field for two decades now. To beat him isn’t just a game in the standings. It’s a rite of passage.

But Shanahan needs a signature win more than most coaches at the moment. Certainly, more than he has ever needed one before, or at least since last Sunday.

Let’s be honest, Shanahan has more or less gotten a free pass since he took the 49ers job in 2017. His team went 6-10 in 2017, and the overwhelming reaction was, “Look at how dramatically they improved after Jimmy Garoppolo arrived!” The Niners tanked at 4-12 in 2018 and it was, “What else would you expect after Garoppolo was sidelined for 13 games with a knee injury?”

That changed with the Super Bowl run in 2019. Shanahan and his players were local heroes after those 15 wins, and rightly so. But winning, as any sports figure will tell you, is a double-edged sword. Shanahan proved his potential last season. He also created massive expectations. Clearly, the 2020 49ers have not met those expectations. They are 3-3 and lying prone at the bottom of the NFC West standings.

And Kyle Shanahan is navigating the first truly turbulent waters of his tenure with the 49ers. His grace period expired, he must now face the same sort of questions every NFL coach has encountered before him. Questions like, “Why did you start Garoppolo against the Dolphins when he clearly wasn’t ready?” and, “Why wasn’t your team better prepared for that game?”

And this question: If Shanahan is so good, why does he still, after nearly 3½ seasons, have a cumulative losing record as a head coach?

Shanahan definitely bought both time and good faith with that victory over the Rams on Sunday. The 49ers were the better team, and they earned a desperately needed victory. The vicious hounds backed away and stopped growling. But they’re still eyeing the coach suspiciously.

Now comes a trip to New England, which they say is lovely this time of year, unless you are coaching against Bill Belichick. And while it’s true this isn’t a peak-Belichick Patriots team — it’s 2-3, struggling with with COVID cases and no longer boasts Tom Brady at quarterback — it’s still an important place to win a football game.

Especially if everyone in the business remembers the way your offense imploded against Belichick in the Super Bowl a few years ago.

After the Patriots beat Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, team owner Robert Kraft commissioned commemorative rings with 283 diamonds each. It was a thinly veiled reference to 28-3. That was the lead the Falcons had built, with Shanahan calling the plays as offensive coordinator, a lead that slowly, then shockingly, disappeared in a 31-28 triumph for the dark lord.

So yes, Kyle Shanahan does have something to prove this week, and so does his injury-riddled team.

There’s something you should know about Shanahan’s history with Belichick, though, and it isn’t that the elder coach called him to offer support after the Super Bowl meltdown, or that their friendly chats at the NFL scouting combine helped pave the way for the Garoppolo trade in 2017. It’s that, 28-3 notwithstanding, Shanahan has done quite well scheming against Bill Belichick.

Shanahan’s early NFL career taught him only the misery of playing the guy. His first glimpse was with Tampa Bay in 2005, when Shanahan was a low-level offensive coach on Jon Gruden’s staff. The Patriots stomped the Buccaneers 28-0, Gruden’s first shutout loss as a head coach. Shanahan got another crack at Belichick the next year. He had moved on to Houston and was coaching wide receivers. Belichick hadn’t gone anywhere, and the Patriots battered the Texans 40-7.

As a play-caller, though, Shanahan has more than held his own. It should be said that Belichick is not a one-man coaching staff. He has had four different defensive coordinators in New England. Shanahan was coaching against a couple of those guys, too. But really, it has always been Belichick’s defense, which is why there are common threads.

Shanahan faced Belichick three times as an offensive coordinator.

Time 1: Shanahan had moved up the chain in Houston by 2009, and in the final regular-season game that year, the Texans came back to win 34-27 on a late touchdown. Time 2: It was 2011, and Shanahan was working under his dad in Washington. They nearly knocked off the Patriots, but fell 34-27. Time 3: That fateful three-hour tour in the Super Bowl that nearly caused Shanahan’s hair to fall out.