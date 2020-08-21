Bart delay over: Giants promote top prospect to major league roster

]SAN FRANCISCO ― Bay Area residents are accustomed to waiting out Bart delays, but San Francisco Giants fans can take comfort in knowing the train bound for 24 Willie Mays Plaza has finally arrived at Oracle Park.

The Giants on Thursday promoted top prospect Joey Bart to the major league roster and he was in the starting lineup for the team’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bart doubled in the sixth inning for his first major league hit and was also hit by a pitch and struck out. The Giants beats the Angels 10-5 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 40 minutes.

The Giants selected Bart with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and he made his debut only a day after the player who was chosen ahead of him, pitcher Casey Mize, made his first major league start for the Detroit Tigers. As the Giants’ No. 1 ranked prospect, Bart is considered the No. 15 overall prospect by MLB.com and the No. 8 overall prospect by FanGraphs.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler insisted Bart was left off the opening day roster because he needed more time to develop, but without a minor league season, it became clear Bart’s best opportunity to advance his game would come at the big-league level this year.

“We just wanted to bring him up when we had conviction he was ready to take the job and run with it and not be in a situation where every game and every at-bat was going to be a referendum on his progress,” Zaidi said.

After the team stumbled to a 10-16 start and received little offensive production from catchers Tyler Heineman and Chadwick Tromp, there was no doubt the Giants would benefit from having Bart on the big-league roster. Zaidi admitted that even though Bart is a talented two-way prospect, he’s most excited to see how the catcher fares against major league pitching.

“It’s the offensive skills just because the defense is really good, but he’s the type of guy who gets your attention when he's got the bat in his hands,” Zaidi said. “We saw it a lot in February and in March back in spring training and we saw it a lot during summer camp; it’s just exciting when he’s in the batter's box.”

Bart started behind the plate Thursday, catching right-hander Kevin Gausman.

With Heineman hitting .195 in 41 at-bats and Tromp down to .178 in 45 at-bats, the Giants are hopeful Bart will provide an immediate upgrade at the plate. The Giants have also have four catcher’s interference calls this season and there’s optimism that Bart will also help to shore up the team’s defense.

“The reports (on Bart’s defense) have been very strong and hopefully he can carry forward some of the work that our catchers have done just in terms of the framing and getting our pitchers a lot of strikes,” Zaidi said. “I know there’s been a lot out there about the catcher’s interference, but the flip side of that is our catchers have gotten our pitchers more borderline strikes than just about any other team in baseball.”

Bart spent the majority of the 2019 season with High-A San Jose before receiving a promotion to Double-A, where he played 22 games for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Bart was expected to open the 2020 season with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, but he ended up training at the Giants’ Sacramento alternate site with several other top prospects.

Following Buster Posey’s decision to sit out the 2020 season, Bart emerged as the team’s top catching option during summer camp. Stated concerns over his lack of at-bats above Double-A and unstated concerns over preserving an additional year of team control through manipulating Bart’s service time contributed to the Giants’ decision to leave him off the roster, but a handful of members of the organization hinted that Bart would debut during the first half of a 60-game season.

By waiting to promote Bart until Thursday, the Giants guaranteed he’ll remain under team control through 2026, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be considered a Super Two player and eligible for four years of arbitration instead of three.

Several Giants players who have been promoted from the team’s alternate site in Sacramento in recent weeks have complimented Bart on his play, including right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez, who made a case that Bart belonged in the big leagues soon.