Baseball: Healdsburg Prune Packers win CCL tournament opener over SLO Blues

The Healdsburg Prune Packers got their title defense off to a good start on Thursday, pulling away from the San Luis Obispo Blues late for an 8-3 win in their California Collegiate League playoff opener.

The second-seeded Packers (38-10), the reigning CCL tournament champs, led 4-1 after five before the third-seeded Blues (20-27) scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to make things interesting.

But the Packers responded with four runs in the bottom half of the eighth to put the game out of reach and advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, where they’ll face the top-seeded Conejo Oaks (23-15) at 7 p.m.

Braydon Runion had a huge game at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, two walks and four RBIs, including a pair in the decisive eighth, while starter Caden Noah went 6⅓ innings with three hits, one run and five strikeouts. Sam Brown added a 2-for-4 evening with a double and an RBI and Devin Kirby finished things off with 2⅔ innings of work out of the bullpen with two hits, two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts.

