Phil Nevin will not return as the Los Angeles Angels' manager next season.

The Angels announced Monday that they are declining their contract option for 2024 on Nevin, who ran the dugout for the last 1 1/2 seasons. Los Angeles will have its fourth manager in six seasons since the departure of Mike Scioscia, who held the job for 19 years.

Nevin went 119-149 in his first major league managerial job while both of his teams missed the playoffs. He managed this season on a one-year contract while owner Arte Moreno explored a sale of the team, only to take it off the market.

Nevin was promoted to the Angels’ top job in June 2022 when Joe Maddon was fired in the middle of a 14-game losing streak. Nevin, who had only joined Maddon’s staff as his third base coach in November 2021, became the first Orange County native to manage the Angels.

As a former elite infielder and No. 1 overall pick who still carries himself like a ballplayer, Nevin appeared to be well-liked by his players. But the Angels didn’t win for him, finishing 46-60 after he took over in 2022 and going 73-89 this season for the franchise’s eighth straight losing record.

“I know it didn’t go the way we wanted, but I’m proud of the way that room held together,” Nevin said Sunday. “It wasn’t fun. It’s not fun ending the way we did, but it’s a great group in there. There’s a lot of great things that are on the horizon here with the young players and the guys coming back. Good future.”

Nevin became the third big manager let go in four days following San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler and the New York Mets’ Buck Showalter.

Despite the presence of former AL MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on his roster when healthy, Nevin also faced significant obstacles while managing the Angels, who were forced to use a franchise-record 66 players due to injuries in each of his two seasons in charge.

The Angels were promising this season at times, and their 65-61 mark at the trade deadline prompted Moreno to spend on several veterans. The Angels immediately plummeted, losing seven straight games after the deadline and eventually finishing 17 games out of first place in the AL West.

The Halos went 17-38 in the season’s final two months while losing Ohtani, Trout, Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward and more for the year to injury.

Although the club didn't formally confirm it, general manager Perry Minasian is apparently staying for a fourth season with the Angels. In the news release announcing Nevin’s firing, the Angels also said Minasian will address the media Tuesday.

The club is mired in streaks of eight straight losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest active skids in the majors. The Angels have never won more than 77 games under Minasian, although the first-time GM has made occasional strides in improving their once-desolate prospect pool, which produced a handful of major league regulars this season.

If Minasian stays, the Angels will have front-office continuity as they attempt to re-sign Ohtani, who is a free agent this winter after six seasons in Anaheim.

Ohtani, the strong favorite to win his second AL MVP award, will play only as a designated hitter in 2024 before he attempts to return from elbow surgery to be a pitcher in 2025.

MLB attendance tops 70 million

Major League Baseball attendance topped 70 million for the first time in six years.

Total attendance of 70.75 million was up 9.6% from last year's 64.56 million, and the average of 29,295 was up 9.1% from last year's 26,843, the commissioner's office said Monday.

The total and average were the highest since MLB drew 72.67 million in 2017 for an average of 30,042. MLB set its record attendance in 2007 with a total of 79.5 million and an average of 32,785.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred credited the pitch clock, balanced schedule and expanded postseason for part of the increase, the largest in a season since expansion in 1993.

MLB drew 69.63 million in 2018 and dropped to 68.49 million in 2019, the last season before the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortened 2020 season was played without fans in attendance. Only Texas started the 2021 season at full capacity due to pandemic restrictions, and all 30 teams weren’t at 100% until July in a season that drew 45.3 million.

Bauer, accuser settle legal dispute

Former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute, Bauer's attorneys said Monday.

“Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today," attorneys Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley said in a statement.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was placed on administrative leave by MLB in July 2021 after the allegations were made by the woman, who said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between them.

The 32-year-old Bauer denied the allegation, saying the encounters were consensual.

Prosecutors decided not to file charges in February 2022.

Crew chiefs named for wild-card series

Lance Barksdale, James Hoye, Dan Iassogna and Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for baseball’s Wild Card Series this week.

Barksdale will work the Texas Rangers’ series at the Tampa Bay Rays and be at second base for the opener Tuesday. He will be joined for Game 1 by Carlos Torres behind the plate, Tripp Gibson at first, Adrian Johnson at third, Adam Beck in left and Alex Tosi in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is at second for the opener will be behind the plate for a potential third game of the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Mets name 1st president of operations

David Stearns was formally appointed the first president of baseball operations in New York Mets history Monday, taking over the hometown team he cheered for as a child.

The former Milwaukee Brewers boss was introduced by owner Steve Cohen at a Citi Field news conference on the heels of a hugely disappointing season. Despite championship aspirations and a record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York dropped out of playoff contention by midsummer and finished fourth in the NL East.

“I've got plenty of work to do,” Stearns said.