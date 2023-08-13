Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury.

The Rays moved the left-handed ace from the 15- to 60-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug, 4.

McClanahan is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. Options under consideration include Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida following Tommy John surgery.

“It's heartbreaking,” Rays pitcher Zach Eflin said. “It's not easy losing one of the best pitchers in the world, you know. But at the end of the day, you've got to keep going. You've got to move forward."

McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up.

McClanahan (11-2) went 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

The AL wild card-leading Rays' rotation has been impacted by injuries this season.

Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (right elbow internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are out for the year. Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday pushed back to Monday due to back spasms.

Josh Fleming was reinstated from the 60-day IL after being sidelined since June 23 by left elbow inflammation.

Joining Eflin and Glasnow in the rotation are Zack Littell and newly acquired Aaron Civale. Tampa Bay also will use a bullpen game.

Littell is 2-1, allowing five runs over 17 innings, in three starts since being inserted in the rotation on July 30. Civale, acquired from the Guardians on July 30, is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two starts with Tampa Bay.

“Everybody in this clubhouse has a job to do, so we can't lose sight of that,” Eflin said.

Braves hit 6 HR’s in 21-3 win over Mets

Ozzie Albies homered and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson went deep twice in his seventh multihomer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

Riley hit a two-run homer and Lopez added a three-run shot during an eight-run ninth inning against Mets infielder Danny Mendick.

Harper returns to Phillies' lineup

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper was back in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night after sitting out one game with mid-back spasms.

Harper was batting third as the designated hitter in manager Rob Thomson’s lineup.

Harper left Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the top of the fifth inning with spasms that were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. He said his issues started in the first inning in Thursday’s win over Washington but he wanted to continue to play.

He is batting .293 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

Guardians’ Ramirez has suspension reduced

Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday.

“Not having him for 10 minutes isn't fun, let alone two (games),” Guardians manager Terry Francona said before Saturday's game with the Rays. “But I'm glad it's two instead of three. We got the final verdict this morning.”

Tigers SS Báez scratched with sore knee

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was scratched for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox because of right knee soreness.

The 30-year-old Báez is batting .160 (4 for 25) with 11 strikeouts in eight August games.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year contact with Detroit in December 2021. He is hitting .221 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in his second season with the team.

Before the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked about how he recently dropped Báez to seventh, where he was slated to hit Saturday.

Astros’ Abreu, Maton land on injured list

Astros first baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the injured list Saturday.

Abreu was placed on the 10-day list with lumbar spine inflammation retroactive to Thursday. Maton went on the 15-day list after taking a line drive in the right elbow off the bat of Los Angeles Angels third baseman Eduardo Escobar in the ninth inning Friday night.

Abreu said that he received two Cortisone shots in his back Friday and that he was feeling better. He said he hoped his stint on the injured list would be short and added that he's been dealing with this issue off and on for most of the season.