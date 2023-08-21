NEW YORK — The Yankees extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner’s ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a 6-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

New York appeared to go ahead in the eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first on rookie Anthony Volpe’s single but Kiner-Falefa was ruled out in a video review. Turner hit a three-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run off Clay Holmes (4-4).

The Yankees (60-64) have lost eight straight for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 1995.

Chris Martin (4-1) allowed two hits in a scoreless eighth, and Kenley Jansen got his 29th save.

Nationals 4, Phillies 3

Trevor Williams tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and led Washington over Philadelphia in front of hundreds of the best Little League World Series players from around the world in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Jake Cave hit a two-run homer off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth but the Nationals closer recovered to strike out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to end the game and set off a flurry of fireworks in the outfield. Finnegan got his 21st save.

Williams (6-7) struck out four and walked three.

He had some early help against the NL wild-card leaders. Keibert Ruiz ripped a two-RBI double off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (9-6) and Dominic Smith had a two RBI single for a 4-0 lead in the first.

Brewers 6, Rangers 2

Max Scherzer (12-5) moved into 11th on the career strikeout list just before an erratic stretch when he forced in a pair of runs, and NL Central-leading Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep at home.

Corey Seager hit his 23rd homer for AL West-leading Texas (72-52), which matched a season high with their fourth consecutive loss.

No. 9 batter Tyrone Taylor had a two-run triple for Milwaukee (68-57). Adrian Houser (5-4) struck out seven and allowed one run over five innings and Devin Williams got his 30th save.

Scherzer got his 3,343rd strikeout when Brice Turang whiffed opening the third inning, the third of four strikeouts for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Mariners 7, Astros 6

Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and rookie Dominic Canzone had a career-high four hits as visiting Seattle took a 6-0 lead against Hunter Brown (9-9) and extended its winning streak to six with a series sweep.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock pitched two scoreless innings before leaving with a right shoulder strain. Dylan Moore set a career high with four hits.

Matt Brash (9-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Gabe Speier struck out two in the ninth for his first big league save.

Tigers 4, Guardians 1

Miguel Cabrera singled in his final at-bat at Progressive Field, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered, and Detroit are 7-3 against host Cleveland with three games left and won the season series for first time since 2015.

Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the first off Logan Allen (6-6), his 22nd this season. Cleveland has lost 15 of 22.

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) allowed one run and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, and Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Blue Jays 10, Reds 3

Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season and Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs and four hits in five innings.

Kevin Kiermaier and Belt hit two-run homers in the second inning, and Bo Bichette, Belt and George Springer had solo shots in the fourth.

Hunter Greene (2-5), who made his first start since June 17 after a stint on the injured list caused by right hip pain, gave up career highs of nine runs and 10 hits and tied his career high by allowing five home runs.

Bowden Francis gave up one run and two hits over three innings for his first professional save.

Twins 2, Pirates 0

Dallas Keuchel (1-1) retired his first 19 batters before Bryan Reynolds doubled off the right-field wall. Signed to a minor league contract in June, the 35-year-old left-hander made his third big league start this season.

Griffin Jax got two strikeouts to end the seventh. Jhoan Duran struck out two in the ninth and earned his 23rd save.

Edouard Julien drove in a pair of runs off Osvaldo Bido (2-4).

Cardinals 7, Mets 3

Paul Goldschmidt homered with three hits and three RBIs, Richie Palacios hit a two-run single and host St. Louis avoided a four-game sweep and stopped a four-game slide.

Dakota Hudson (5-0) won his fourth straight decision, striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and and five hits.

Pete Alonso homered for New York, which had won four in a row. Carlos Carrasco (3-7) gave up three runs and nine hits in four innings.

Cubs 4, Royals 3

Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo homers and Kyle Hendricks (5-6) won for the first time since July 25, allowing one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jordan Lyles (3-14) pitched a five-hit complete game but became the major leagues’ first 14-game loser as Kansas City fell for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 40-86, better only than Oakland among the 30 major league teams.

Adbert Alzolay got his 18th save after allowing pinch-hitter Maikel Garcia’s run-scoring single and Matt Beaty’s RBI groundout.

White Sox 10, Rockies 5

Lenyn Sosa capped visiting Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer against Justin Lawrence and Chicago avoided a sweep and improved to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer.

After Dylan Cease struggled, Bryan Shaw, Aaron Bummer (4-2) and Gregory Santos combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled for Colorado. Matt Koch (2-1) was the loser.