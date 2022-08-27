Baseball: Santa Rosa’s Scott Alexander makes return to major leagues with Giants

Scott Alexander is making his return to the big leagues.

The Santa Rosa native and Cardinal Newman graduate was called up by the San Francisco Giants Friday.

The brother of Jason Alexander, another Cardinal Newman graduate who made his MLB debut for the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season, Scott, a left-handed relief pitcher, was signed to a minor league deal by San Francisco in May and has spent the last few months rehabbing a shoulder injury that’s kept him sidelined for most of the last year.

“Everything feels great, totally healthy,” Scott Alexander, 33, told the San Francisco Chronicle Friday. “The shoulder issues seem to be gone and I’m rested, ready to get out there. My sinker is kind of my bread and butter and that’s been good, and I added a couple of new pitches to my arsenal, so I’m excited to see how that matches up to the hitters here.”

Scott pitched at Sonoma State and Pepperdine before being selected in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2015 and last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2018 to 2021. The Dodgers waived him at the end of last season after he missed extended time on the injured list.

During his stint in Triple-A Sacramento this month, he pitched 7⅔ scoreless innings.

Scott could have a chance to pitch against his brother in a few weeks when the Giants play a doubleheader in Milwaukee Sept. 8.

