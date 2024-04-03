Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 20, Analy 3

The Cardinals worked out some frustration in their North Bay League-Oak opener, dropping a 20-spot in a seven-inning contest against the Tigers.

Madden White hit a pinch-hit grand slam and Jacob Moreda hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, Sam Valenti went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Ian Phelps doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs and Tanner Bradley drove in two runs for the Cardinals (9-4, 1-0).

Josh Jannicelli needed just 46 pitches to work four perfect innings with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Analy falls to 4-7-2 overall and 0-1 in league.

No. 2 Casa Grande 6, American Canyon 4

Jack Hu gave the Gauchos the lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to complete a come-from-behind VVAL victory over the Wolves on Tuesday.

Casa Grande (8-3, 2-0) trailed 3-0 before taking a 4-3 lead in the fifth. American Canyon (6-8) rallied to tie it in the sixth before Hu put the Gauchos back in front in the top of the seventh. Jeffrey Rice made it 6-4 two batters later with an RBI single.

Rice earned the win on the mound with a pair of strikeouts over 1⅓ innings of relief and Brady Laubscher went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and earned the win on the save, striking out a pair in the seventh to seal the win.

No. 5 Petaluma 11, Napa 0 (5)

Arlo Pendleton retired the final 12 batters he faced in a one-hit run-rule shortened shutout to help the Trojans take the series opener against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Pendleton struck out seven and walked none on just 60 pitches and didn’t allow a hit after a leadoff knock in the first inning from Napa (6-8, 0-5).

Offensively for Petaluma (9-5, 3-2), August Cuneo had three hits with an RBI, Aiden Jones doubled with two RBIs, Bryce Billing had two RBIs and Dante Vachini had two hits with two runs.

St. Vincent 8, Terra Linda 7 (8)

The Mustangs rallied with six runs over the final two innings to force extra innings before winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eight in a thrilling nonleague contest with the Trojans on Tuesday.

Trailing 7-1 after five, St. Vincent (6-7) cut it to 7-5 in the sixth and then tied the game in the seventh on back-to-back bases-loaded walks with two outs. Then in the eighth, Josh Malik scored all the way from second on a two-out error for the win.

Jack Davis and Omar Mughannam each had two RBIs and Jack Mountanos earned the win out of the bullpen with four strikeouts and a hit allowed over the final two innings.

Credo 6, Technology 2

The Gryphons kept up their perfect start to the year and took down their league rival in the NCL II opener Tuesday.

Credo (6-0, 1-0) pulled away thanks to a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Luke Gruendle. Thadeus Cole and Henry Humphreys each added an RBI with a hit, while Gruendle earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and five hits scattered over five innings. Cole worked the final two innings for the save.

Freshman Cillian Shannon had two hits with an RBI to pace Technology (5-1, 0-1) offensively.

Montgomery 8, Healdsburg 1

The Vikings remained perfect in the NBL-Redwood with a solid win over the Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Montgomery (6-4-1, 5-0) got nice showings from Shane Lerdahl (2-for-4, two RBIs), Hayden Quan (2-for-2, RBI) and Ryder Dienhart (1-for-3, RBI, two runs) at the plate, while Luis Olivas, Michael Ule, Carlos Olivas and Salvador Pedroza combined to allow just three hits from Healdsburg (5-8, 2-3)

St. Helena 8, Upper Lake 4

The Saints doubled up the Cougars in NCL I action Tuesday.

Justice Pentermann tripled and double with two RBIs and struck out 10 with one hit and a walk allowed in six innings on the mound to earn the win.

Wynton Meyer also doubled with two RBIs and Adam Herdell had two hits, including a double, with an RBI for St. Helena (7-4, 5-1).

No. 3 Ukiah 10, Montgomery 0

The Wildcats won their fifth game in a row Monday behind a dominant pitching performance from Keny Lopez in a nonleague matchup against the Vikings.

Lopez struck out eight and walked one with just two hits allowed over five strong innings to earn the win and got plenty of support from his offense.

George Gibbs had three RBIs, Trevor Schlafer had two and Lopez had one on two hits as seven different players for Ukiah (8-2) recorded an RBI.

No. 7 Vintage 11, Concord 0 (5)

The Crushers stayed red hot Monday as they opened a tournament at Concord High School with a run-rule victory over the Minutemen.

It was the fifth straight win for Vintage (7-6), which got big performances from several players. John Bullock tripled with four RBIs, Lucas Henry tripled with three RBIs and Ian Fernandez had two hits, including a double, and two runs.