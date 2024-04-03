Baseball/softball roundup: Cardinal Newman, Petaluma baseball win in routs; St. Vincent baseball, Windsor and Cardinal Newman softball rally for wins

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Standings

Baseball

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman 1-0, 9-4

Analy 0-1, 4-7-2

Maria Carrillo 0-0, 6-3

Rancho Cotate 0-0, 4-7

Ukiah 0-0, 8-2

Windsor 0-0, 3-3-1

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery 5-0, 6-4-1

Santa Rosa 2-2, 5-5-1

Healdsburg 2-3, 5-8

Piner 1-3, 1-8

St. Vincent 1-3, 6-7

VVAL

Casa Grande 3-0, 8-3

Justin-Siena 3-1, 9-3

Vintage 3-1, 7-6

Petaluma 3-2, 9-5

Sonoma Valley 2-2, 7-4

American Canyon 0-3, 6-8

Napa 0-5, 6-8

NCL I

Kelseyville 5-0, 7-0

Fort Bragg 3-0, 8-1

St. Helena 5-1, 7-4

Lower Lake 3-2, 4-3

Cloverdale 2-4, 3-4

Willits 1-2, 1-2

Clear Lake 0-1, 0-3

Upper Lake 0-4, 0-4

Middletown 0-4, 0-7

NCL II

Credo 1-0, 6-0

Technology 0-1, 5-1

Calistoga 0-0, 4-1-1

Sonoma Academy 0-0, 3-2

Tomales 0-0, 5-3

Softball

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman 1-0, 9-2

Maria Carrillo 1-0, 5-2

Windsor 1-0, 4-4

Analy 0-1, 9-2

Rancho Cotate 0-1, 3-3

Montgomery 0-1, 0-2-1

NBL-Redwood

Piner 2-0, 5-5

St. Vincent 1-1, 6-2

Ukiah 0-1, 1-8

Santa Rosa 0-1, 0-5

Elsie Allen 0-0, 0-2

Healdsburg 0-0, 4-4

VVAL

American Canyon 3-0, 9-2

Vintage 2-0, 5-2

Casa Grande 3-1, 7-1

Petaluma 1-1, 4-3

Napa 1-3, 5-6

Sonoma Valley 0-2, 5-5

Justin-Siena 0-3, 2-5

NCL I

St. Helena 3-0, 8-3

Lower Lake 2-0, 6-1

Cloverdale 2-1, 6-1

Middletown 1-1, 3-3

Upper Lake 1-3, 2-3

Clear Lake 0-1, 1-2

Fort Bragg 0-1, 2-2

Kelseyville 0-2, 2-3

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 20, Analy 3

The Cardinals worked out some frustration in their North Bay League-Oak opener, dropping a 20-spot in a seven-inning contest against the Tigers.

Madden White hit a pinch-hit grand slam and Jacob Moreda hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, Sam Valenti went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Ian Phelps doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs and Tanner Bradley drove in two runs for the Cardinals (9-4, 1-0).

Josh Jannicelli needed just 46 pitches to work four perfect innings with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Analy falls to 4-7-2 overall and 0-1 in league.

No. 2 Casa Grande 6, American Canyon 4

Jack Hu gave the Gauchos the lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to complete a come-from-behind VVAL victory over the Wolves on Tuesday.

Casa Grande (8-3, 2-0) trailed 3-0 before taking a 4-3 lead in the fifth. American Canyon (6-8) rallied to tie it in the sixth before Hu put the Gauchos back in front in the top of the seventh. Jeffrey Rice made it 6-4 two batters later with an RBI single.

Rice earned the win on the mound with a pair of strikeouts over 1⅓ innings of relief and Brady Laubscher went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and earned the win on the save, striking out a pair in the seventh to seal the win.

No. 5 Petaluma 11, Napa 0 (5)

Arlo Pendleton retired the final 12 batters he faced in a one-hit run-rule shortened shutout to help the Trojans take the series opener against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Pendleton struck out seven and walked none on just 60 pitches and didn’t allow a hit after a leadoff knock in the first inning from Napa (6-8, 0-5).

Offensively for Petaluma (9-5, 3-2), August Cuneo had three hits with an RBI, Aiden Jones doubled with two RBIs, Bryce Billing had two RBIs and Dante Vachini had two hits with two runs.

St. Vincent 8, Terra Linda 7 (8)

The Mustangs rallied with six runs over the final two innings to force extra innings before winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eight in a thrilling nonleague contest with the Trojans on Tuesday.

Trailing 7-1 after five, St. Vincent (6-7) cut it to 7-5 in the sixth and then tied the game in the seventh on back-to-back bases-loaded walks with two outs. Then in the eighth, Josh Malik scored all the way from second on a two-out error for the win.

Jack Davis and Omar Mughannam each had two RBIs and Jack Mountanos earned the win out of the bullpen with four strikeouts and a hit allowed over the final two innings.

Credo 6, Technology 2

The Gryphons kept up their perfect start to the year and took down their league rival in the NCL II opener Tuesday.

Credo (6-0, 1-0) pulled away thanks to a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Luke Gruendle. Thadeus Cole and Henry Humphreys each added an RBI with a hit, while Gruendle earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and five hits scattered over five innings. Cole worked the final two innings for the save.

Freshman Cillian Shannon had two hits with an RBI to pace Technology (5-1, 0-1) offensively.

Montgomery 8, Healdsburg 1

The Vikings remained perfect in the NBL-Redwood with a solid win over the Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Montgomery (6-4-1, 5-0) got nice showings from Shane Lerdahl (2-for-4, two RBIs), Hayden Quan (2-for-2, RBI) and Ryder Dienhart (1-for-3, RBI, two runs) at the plate, while Luis Olivas, Michael Ule, Carlos Olivas and Salvador Pedroza combined to allow just three hits from Healdsburg (5-8, 2-3)

St. Helena 8, Upper Lake 4

The Saints doubled up the Cougars in NCL I action Tuesday.

Justice Pentermann tripled and double with two RBIs and struck out 10 with one hit and a walk allowed in six innings on the mound to earn the win.

Wynton Meyer also doubled with two RBIs and Adam Herdell had two hits, including a double, with an RBI for St. Helena (7-4, 5-1).

No. 3 Ukiah 10, Montgomery 0

The Wildcats won their fifth game in a row Monday behind a dominant pitching performance from Keny Lopez in a nonleague matchup against the Vikings.

Lopez struck out eight and walked one with just two hits allowed over five strong innings to earn the win and got plenty of support from his offense.

George Gibbs had three RBIs, Trevor Schlafer had two and Lopez had one on two hits as seven different players for Ukiah (8-2) recorded an RBI.

No. 7 Vintage 11, Concord 0 (5)

The Crushers stayed red hot Monday as they opened a tournament at Concord High School with a run-rule victory over the Minutemen.

It was the fifth straight win for Vintage (7-6), which got big performances from several players. John Bullock tripled with four RBIs, Lucas Henry tripled with three RBIs and Ian Fernandez had two hits, including a double, and two runs.

Miles Henry pitched all five innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

Vintage will look to take down juggernaut Acalanes (13-0) in the second round Wednesday.

Other scores

Kelseyville 5, Cloverdale 0

Softball

No. 3 Cardinal Newman 4, Rancho Cotate 3 (9)

Sloane Burke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end a wild back-and-forth NBL-Oak battle with the Cougars on Tuesday that saw all seven runs scored from the seventh inning on.

Rancho Cotate (2-3, 0-1) broken a scoreless tie on a two-run double from Alex Schmelzel in the top of the seventh, but Newman (9-2, 1-0) rallied back to force extras on a two-run single from Giana Tamayo in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams traded runs again in the eighth before Burke ended it in the ninth.

Callie Howard struck out 15 and allowed four hits and three walks to earn the win.

No. 6 Petaluma 8, Napa 4

The Trojans spotted the Grizzlies a four-run lead and quickly closed the game before taking the lead for good in the fourth in their first VVAL win Tuesday.

Taylor Pellonari led Petaluma (4-3, 1-1) with two hits and three RBIs, while Lauren Wilson had three hits, including a triple, with two RBIs and Lily Gemma collected four hits with an RBI.

Mya Gonzalez fired a complete game in the circle with eight hits and a strikeout.

Napa falls to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in league.

Windsor 4, No. 7 Analy 3

The Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the sixth to rally back from an early 3-0 deficit in their NBL-Oak opener Tuesday.

Sophia Soltanizadeh put Windsor (4-4, 1-0) in front with a sacrifice fly after a game-tying two-run home run from Pearl McKay. Soltanizadeh had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and Mia Avila went the distance in the circle with seven hits and eight strikeouts.

Maya Antonelli collected two hits with a double and two RBIs for Analy (9-2, 0-1), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Maria Carrillo 14, Montgomery 2 (6)

The Pumas scored their third win in a row and opened up NBL-Oak play with a run-rule victory over the Vikings on Tuesday.

Gabrielle Burk-Chavez hit a home run and finished with three RBIs, Erin Kelleher doubled twice in a three-hit day with two RBIs, Alexi Hoke had two hits with two RBIs and Whitney Cia and Paige Richard had two RBIs apiece.

Richards also earned the win in the circle for Maria Carrillo (4-2, 1-0), allowing four hits and two unearned runs in six strong innings.

Piner 13, Santa Rosa 1 (5)

The Prospectors moved to 2-0 in NBL-Redwood play with a run-rule victory over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Freshamn Mialynn Membrilla had a huge two-way game, doubling twice with three RBIs at the plate and striking out 10 with four hits allowed in a completemgame in the circle. Bella Parra also doubled and finished with three RBIs and Lily Delansig had two hits and two RBIs for Piner (5-5, 2-0), which has now won three in a row.

Cloverdale 11, Middletown 0 (6)

The Eagles quickly took care of the Mustangs in NCL I play Tuesday.

Alexis Vizcaino had two hits with a triple and an RBI, Camryn Donahoo had two hits with an RBI and scored twice, while Shasta Vlasak and Tylie and Toree Hatcher all had an RBI apiece.

Charlotte Burchett struck out three and walked three with nine strikeouts in a complete-game win.

Cloverdale is now 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play.

No. 2 American Canyon 6, Sonoma Valley 1

The Wolves won their eight in a row Monday to stay unbeaten in VVAL play.

Isabella Santiago had three hits with an RBI, Jaida Fulcher doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Alexandria Yra went the distance in the circle with seven strikeouts, five hits and a walk for American Canyon (9-2, 3-0).

Kassedy Midgley and Gianna Chiotti each had two hits for Sonoma Valley (5-5, 0-2).

Windsor 9, Ukiah 3

Mia Avila was lights out in the circle and Sophia Soltanizadeh and Kenzie Dennis had big days at the plate to lead the Jaguars to a nonleague win over the Wildcats on Monday.

Avila struck out eight with one walk and one hit allowed in 3⅔ scoreless innings to earn the win, while Dennis had two hits with three RBIs and Soltanizadeh had three hits with an RBI and scored three times.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

