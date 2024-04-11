Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, No. 3 Ukiah 0

Josh Jannicelli has had some stellar pitching performances this season, but his outing against the Wildcats on Wednesday was his best yet.

The junior UC Santa Barbara commit struck out 16 and walked none while only allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout of Ukiah (9-4, 1-2) to move Cardinal Newman (11-4, 3-0) into sole control of first place in the North Bay League-Oak.

On the year, Jannicelli is now 6-1 with a 0.77 earned run average, a .106 opponent batting average and 57 strikeouts to seven walks in 36⅓ innings.

Offensively, Jack Pezzolo and had two RBIs with a double and Diego Boardman doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI for the Cardinals.

The finale of the series Saturday will take place at Oracle Park.

Rancho Cotate 2, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 1

Cougars ace Devon Laguinto followed up his no-hitter last week with another complete-game gem Wednesday in the opener of their NBL-Oak series against the Pumas.

Laguinto struck out eight, walk one and scattered four hits and a run over his 90-pitch outing and earned the win thanks to a two-run top of the fourth for Rancho Cotate (6-8, 2-1).

Cooper Reichert and Daniel Eddlemon each had an RBI and Jaren Brown had two hits with a run scored.

The performance from the Cougars spoiled a great pitching performance from Maria Carrillo (8-5, 1-2) starter Elijah Aguilar, who also went the distance with four strikeouts, five hits and a walk.

Tommy McPhee had an RBI knock in the first inning. The series finale is set for Friday at Rancho Cotate.

Windsor 11, Analy 0

The Jaguars racked up 14 in a dominant win over the Tigers in NBL-Oak play Wednesday.

Brandon Curry went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Thomas Ford III had two hits and two RBIs, Noah Strozewski had two RBIs and Micah Sanders had three hits, including a double with an RBI to lead the offensive attack for Windsor (5-5-1, 2-1).

On the mound, Matthew Worlow allowed two hits with four strikeouts and a walk over six innings for the win.

Analy drops to 4-9-2 and 0-3 in league.

Softball

No. 1 Vintage 6, No. 5 Petaluma 1

The Crushers stayed perfect in VVAL play as they took down the Trojans on Wednesday.

Malina Viruet doubled twice with an RBI and Brianna Allen had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs to pace Vintage (9-2-1, 5-0) offensively. Angie Rubalcava struck out four with six hits and no walks allowed as she turned in another complete game in the circle.

Mya Gonzalez had an RBI for Petaluma (8-5, 3-2) and Lily Pardini struck out five with three walks, six hits and three earned runs allowed in a complete game.

No. 1 Casa Grande, 10 Napa 0 (5)

Several Gauchos had huge days at the plate as they breezed past the Grizzlies in a run-rule VVAL victory Wednesday.

Lauren Ketchu and Marissa Brody led the attack at the plate for Casa Grande (10-2, 4-2). Ketchu went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Brody had two triples and a double with an RBI. Lila Partridge also had two hits with an RBI while Abby McSweeney and Kyra Jensen each doubled with an RBI.

Georgia Moss went the distance in the circle with four strikeouts, two walks and three hits allowed.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 6, Marin Catholic 1

Izzie Kunimune had a big day to lead the Cardinals to a solid non-league win over the Wildcats on Wednesday.

The sophomore hit her team-leading second home run of the year and finished with four RBIs for Newman (11-4). Andrea Mansberry (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Nicole DiMarco (2-for-3, double, three runs) also had big days at the plate.

In the circle, Callie Howard had seven strikeouts and four hits allowed over five one-run innings to earn the win before Kunimune struck out a pair and allowed a hit over the final two innings for the save.

Sonoma Valley 11, Justin-Siena 1 (5)

The Dragons picked up their third win in a row Wednesday as they run-ruled the visiting Braves in VVAL action.

Morgan Briggs doubled twice with three RBIs and struck out six with three hits allowed in a five-inning complete game in the circle.

Presley Sorensen added two hits and two RBIs and Ellie Llanos recorded two RBIs for Sonoma Valley (8-6, 2-3).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.