Baseball

Montgomery 7, Piner 1

For the second year in a row, the Vikings are the regular-season champions in the North Bay League Redwood division.

Their victory over the Prospectors on Thursday pushed their league record to 9-1 on the year with two games to go. St. Vincent and Healdsburg, both tied for second place, sit at 4-4 in league.

Ryder Dienhart and Nate Robinson led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and 2-for-3 with three RBIs, respectively. Lukas Walker and Chace Russell added an RBI with a hit and Bobby McGovern recorded two hits and earned the win on the mound with two hits and one run allowed with three strikeouts over four innings. Dylan Corcoran allowed just one hit over the final three innings out of the bullpen.

Montgomery is now 11-7-1 overall and will look to finish the regular season strong.

No. 2 Casa Grande 5, No. 5 Petaluma 2

The Gauchos avenged Tuesday’s loss to Petaluma, riding strong pitching from Brady Laubscher to split the season series.

Laubscher went four innings strong on the bump while only allowing three hits and striking out five. Danny Mercado picked up the save despite allowing two runs in the final three frames.

Casa scored all five runs in the first two innings, a one-run first and a four-run second that was sparked by Jack Hu, Kalen Clemmens, JT Summers and Luke Bell.

The Trojans scored a run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. Flynn Shoop forced an error at third in the top of the fifth, scoring Rowan Ball and putting the Trojans on the board. In the sixth, Dante Vachini ripped an RBI single to center, scoring Bryce Billing.

Brayden Breen took the loss on the bump for Petaluma, lasting two innings while allowing five runs on four hits.

San Marin 5, No. 4 Vintage 2

Vintage, which was only down by one run in the top of the seventh, gave up a three-run homer to put the game away. The Crushers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback wasn’t enough.

San Marin got on the board first in the top of the second, after Tyler Keehn doubled to left. They would get another run in on a groundout to take a quick 2-0 lead.

Vintage answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Dario Freschi hit a sacrifice fly to get the Crushers on the board.

Noah Piersig took the loss on the bump for Vintage. Piersig went four innings in relief, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three. Joseph Willis started the game on the hill, and allowed two runs on two hits over three innings of work.

At the plate, Vintage could only amass four hits, by way of Freschi, Kai Gulliksen, Johnny Alcayaga and Ian Fernandez.

Napa 5, No. 7 Justin-Siena 3

The Grizzlies scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings, and Justin-Siena couldn’t keep up as they split the season series.

After the Braves had a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, an error at second allowed Napa to score two runs and take the lead for good. Logan Draper then crushed a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to put the icing on the cake.

Trent Adams got the win for Napa, pitching a complete game while allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out six. Everet Johnson took the loss, going 4⅓ innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Draper led the Grizzlies at the plate with two RBIs, while three others had two hits. Jake Fletcher went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Justin-Siena.

Sonoma Valley 8, American Canyon 5

The Dragons scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back, picking up a big Vine Valley Atlhetic League win over American Canyon.

A double, two singles, an error, two more singles and a walk led off the game for Sonoma, and Hudson Giarritta hit an RBI single to right with two outs to complete the huge opening frame.

The Wolves scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to attempt a comeback, but the Dragons had already scored twice more in the top of that frame.

Colin Buckley earned the win for Sonoma, allowing four runs on five hits in 4⅓ innings. AmCan’s Kaden Roberts took the loss with a four-inning outing that saw him give up six runs on eight hits while striking out five.

Healdsburg 21, Lick-Wilmerding 1 (6)

The Greyhounds dropped a 20-spot against the Tigers in another key divisional win Thursday.

Healdsburg (9-9) led 9-0 after one and stretch its lead to 19-1 after four. It’s the most runs the Greyhounds have scored in a game since they scored 21 in a win over Willits in the 2022 season.

Tyler Swanson tripled twice and finished with five RBIs, John Wallace went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, Henry Smith had two RBIs, Nova Perrill tripled with an RBI and Austin Collins had two hits with an RBI. Collins also pitched a complete game on the hill with six strikeouts, six walks and a hit.

Softball

Windsor 5, Analy 4

Mia Avila threw a complete game and had the go-ahead RBI hit late in the game to send the Jaguars past the Tigers on Thursday and into sole control of first place in the NBL-Oak.

Avila struck out six and allowed four hits, seven walks and three earned runs over her outing in the circle and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs for Windsor (7-5, 4-1). Kaihla Jarvinen and Kenzie Dennis each added a pair of hits with an RBI.

Rylie Koehler and Liliana Bloom each had an RBI for Analy (10-6, 1-4).

Maria Carrillo 4, Montgomery 1

The Pumas picked up their second NBL-Oak win of the week behind another great outing from freshman pitcher Paige Richards.

A few days removed from throwing a two-run complete game against Cardinal Newman, Richards did it again, striking out three with a walk, unearned run and five hits allowed in a complete game performance.

Offensively, Erin Kelleher and Whitney Cia each had two hits with an RBI and Alexi Hoke doubled for Maria Carrillo (8-5-1, 4-2), which is now tied for second in the league standings with Rancho Cotate.

Jayden Cox doubled with an RBI for Montgomery (3-7-1, 0-5).

Piner 14, Santa Rosa 4 (5)

The Prospectors took sole control of first place in the NBL-Redwood with a blowout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Piner (8-7, 5-1), which pulled out of a three-way tie atop the standings with St. Vincent and Ukiah with the win, got a pair of RBIs, three runs and a triple from Mialynn Membrilla and solo RBIs from Briana Sanchez, Rosie Prak, Lily Delansig and Mariah Membrilla.

Santa Rosa (0-9, 0-5) led 4-0 after the top of the first, but the Prospectors responded immediately with six runs in the bottom of the frame to go back in front for good.

Other scores

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 9, No. 6 Rancho Cotate 2

