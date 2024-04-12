Baseball/softball roundup: Windsor softball takes top spot in NBL-Oak; Vintage’s Noah Piersig throws no-hitter against Justin-Siena

The Jaguars won their fourth game in a row and moved into sole control of first place in the NBL-Oak.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Standings

Baseball

VVAL

Vintage 6-1, 10-7

Casa Grande 5-1, 11-4

Petaluma 3-2, 10-6

Justin-Siena 3-3, 10-5

American Canyon 3-3, 9-8

Sonoma Valley 2-5, 7-8

Napa 0-7, 6-10

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery 7-1, 9-6-1

Santa Rosa 4-4, 7-10-1

Healdsburg 4-4, 7-9

St. Vincent 2-4, 7-9

Piner 1-5, 2-10

NCL I

Kelseyville 6-0, 8-0

St. Helena 7-1, 9-4

Fort Bragg 4-1, 9-2

Lower Lake 4-3, 5-6

Cloverdale 4-4, 5-4

Willits 1-3, 1-3

Clear Lake 0-2, 0-5

Upper Lake 0-6, 0-6

Middletown 0-6, 0-9

Softball

NBL-Oak

Windsor 3-0, 6-4

Rancho Cotate 2-1, 5-5

Cardinal Newman 2-1, 12-4

Maria Carrillo 2-1, 6-4-1

Analy 0-3, 9-5

Montgomery 0-3, 3-5-1

NBL-Redwood

Piner 3-1, 6-6

St. Vincent 3-1, 8-2

Healdsburg 2-1, 6-5

Ukiah 2-1, 3-9

Elsie Allen 0-3, 0-5

Santa Rosa 0-3, 0-7

NCL I

St. Helena 5-0, 10-3

Clear Lake 4-1, 5-2

Lower Lake 3-2, 8-3

Cloverdale 2-2, 6-2

Kelseyville 1-2, 3-3

Upper Lake 2-5, 3-5

Fort Bragg 1-3, 3-4

Middletown 1-4, 3-6

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 3, Sonoma Valley 0

Brady Laubscher threw a two-hit complete-game shutout to finish off the Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of the Dragons on Thursday.

The hard-throwing junior struck out six and walked two and Casa Grande (11-4, 5-1) pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Bell had an RBI and Kalen Clemmens had two hits with a double, while Jeffrey Rice and Drew Bugbee each scored a run.

Julian Brenek pitched well in defeat for Sonoma Valley (7-8, 2-5) with six strikeouts and six hits allowed in six innings of work.

The Dragons face American Canyon in a two-game series next week while the Gauchos have a big two-game series against crosstown rival Petaluma (10-6, 3-2).

Redwood 8, No. 5 Petaluma 5

The Trojans’ late rally wasn’t enough in a nonleague loss to the NCS powerhouse Giants on Thursday.

Redwood (14-2), currently the first-place team in the Marin County Athletic League and a top-10 team in the section, surged into the lead with six runs in the fourth. Petaluma (10-6) scored twice in the fifth and plated two more in the seventh but couldn’t fully climb out of the 8-1 hole.

Flynn Shoop had two hits and two RBIs, Dante Vachini had two hits with an RBI and Jack Pattison had three hits with a run scored.

No. 6 Vintage 5, No. 7 Justin-Siena 0

Noah Piersig needed just 70 pitches to throw a no-hitter to finish off the VVAL sweep of the Braves on Thursday.

Piersig struck out six and walked none and the only two base runners he allowed were on a hit by pitch in the first and an error in the sixth. It’s the eighth win in the last nine games for Vintage (10-7, 6-1), which currently holds the top spot in the league standings.

Offensively, Lucas Henry went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, James Burgess doubled with an RBI and Ian Fernandez drove in a run.

The Braves fall to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league and will look to bounce back in a nonleague matchup with Hercules (5-6) on Saturday.

The Crushers will look to keep rolling with a heavyweight nonleague matchup with Redwood (14-2) on Saturday.

American Canyon 18, Napa 4 (5)

The Wolves made quick work of the Grizzlies with a season high in runs to finish off the VVAL series sweep Thursday.

Mason Harris had four hits, including a double, and five RBIs, Noaj Johnson had two hits and two RBIs and Andre Lopez had two RBIs, while Kaden Roberts struck out 10 with two walks and five hits in a complete game on the mound for American Canyon (9-8, 3-3), which has now won three in a row.

Montgomery 7, Santa Rosa 4

The Vikings are a win away from clinching at least a share of the NBL-Redwood title for the second straight year as they finished off the season sweep of the Panthers on Thursday.

Luis Olivas doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, Chace Russell had three RBIs and Dylan Corcoran scored three times with an RBI to pace Montgomery (9-6-1, 7-1) offensively. Carlos Olivas earned the win with four strong innings of work, allowing just five hits and a run.

Cal Faircloth had two RBIs and Sir Jalen Jones had two hits for Santa Rosa (7-10-1, 4-4).

St. Vincent 7, Healdsburg 5

The Mustangs avoided being swept by the Greyhounds behind some strong pitching from Josh Malik and Nico Antonini.

The duo combined for seven strikeouts and just one earned run, Malik earning the win with just two hits allowed over four innings of work and Antonini earning the save with five strikeouts over the final three innings.

St. Vincent (7-9, 2-4) scored twice in the third inning to tie the game before scoring two more runs in the fourth to take the lead and plating three more runs in the fifth to pull away.

Jack Mountanos had two hits with an RBI while Joseph Edwards and Carson Landies each had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

For Healdsburg (7-9, 4-4), Wyatt Dugan had two hits and two RBIs and John Wallce had two hits, including a double with an RBI.

St. Helena 5, Lower Lake 2

The Saints kept pace with NCL I-leading Kelseyville with their fifth straight win Thursday.

Jacob Penterman struck out 13 and allowed one hit and an earned run in 6⅔ innings of work for the win, while Xander Kelperis had a triple and two RBIs. Adam Herdell and Carson Meineke each added an RBI.

St. Helena improves to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in league, one game back of the Knights in the loss column.

Other scores

Technology 9, Rio Lindo Adventist 2

Softball

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 6, Montgomery 1

The Cardinals scored a five-spot in the first inning and rolled to an NBL-Oak win over the Vikings on Thursday.

Callie Howard struck out five with five hits and walks allowed in a complete-game outing in the circle and had two RBIs with a double at the plate to lead Cardinal Newman (12-4, 2-1) to the win. Ava Walters added a double and an RBI, Sloane Burke had an RBI and Izzie Kunimune had two hits with a run scored.

The Vikings (3-5-1, 0-3) beat the Cardinals 5-3 a week ago at Rancho Cotate’s tournament.

Windsor 10, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 7

The Jaguars won their fourth game in a row and moved into sole control of first place in the NBL-Oak with their victory over the Pumas on Thursday at SRJC.

Windsor (6-4, 3-0) held a 4-1 lead after the first, but Maria Carrillo (6-4-1, 2-1) closed the gap to 6-5 after plating three runs in the top of the sixth. But the Jaguars responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to reextend the lead and pull away for good.

Kenzie Dennis went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Mia Avila had three hits with a double and two RBIs, Isabel Uricoechea had three RBIs and Haley Homan had three hits with two runs for Windsor, which racked up a season-high 15 hits. Avila grinded out a complete game in the circle with five strikeouts and 12 hits allowed.

Erin Kelleher had three hits with two RBIs and Haily Gundy had three RBIs with a double to pace the Pumas offensively.

No. 7 St. Helena 9, Lower Lake 1

Tahlia Smith and Ada Blanton combined to throw a no-hitter against the Trojans to keep the Saints perfect in NCL I play Thursday.

Smith struck out 11 and walked one in six innings and Blanton went the final inning with a walk, unearned run and two strikeouts. St. Helena (10-3, 5-0) did commit four errors in the game but did more than enough offensively for the win. Blythe Brakesman tripled with three RBIs and two runs and Caelyn Farrell had two RBIs.

Rancho Cotate 7, Analy 4

The Cougars picked up their third straight win and kept pace with the leaders in the NBL-Oak with a strong showing in a victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

Paige Vranesevich had three RBIs, Kailey Yahya had three hits, including a triple, and scored three times and Alex Schmelzel helped her own effort in the circle by going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Schmelzel tossed a complete game with three strikeouts, a walk, seven hits and two earned runs allowed to help Rancho Cotate move to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in league.

Sophia Pellini had two hits with an RBI and Malley Dyck and Madison Pearson each had a solo RBI for Analy (9-5, 0-3), which will look to snap its four-game skid at Montgomery next week.

Piner 18, Elsie Allen 10

The Prospector moved back into first place in the NBL-Redwood with another offensive outburst against the Lobos.

Piner (6-6, 3-1) tallied 22 hits in the game, their second-most in a single game this year outside of the 31 they had in a 17-9 win over Elsie Allen (0-5, 0-3) earlier this season.

The Lobos actually led 10-4 after the first inning, but the Prospectors retook the lead with five runs in the fifth.

Freshman Mialynn Membrilla went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Michelle Chaves had three RBIs, Rosie Prak had four hits with a double and two RBIs, Mariah Membrilla had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, and Lily Delsanig and Annalee Robert each had three hits.

Mariah Membrilla earned the win in the circle out of the bullpen with 10 strikeouts and one hit allowed over the final four innings.

St. Vincent 13, Healdsburg 7

The Mustangs scored six runs over the final two innings to run away from the Greyhounds in a crucial NBL-Redwood win Thursday.

Ileana Jimenez had a huge day at the plate for St. Vincent (8-2, 3-1), which has now won three in a row, going 6-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, while Makayla Bignardi doubled twice with three RBIs and Lidia Brady doubled twice with an RBI and three runs scored. Bignardi also earned the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts, no walks, nine hits and one earned run allowed in a complete-game outing.

For Healdsburg (6-5, 2-1), Celia Vallotton doubled with two RBIs, Claire Berry hit a solo home run and Ashley Jenkins and Hannah Levine-Smith each had two hits with an RBI.

Ukiah 22, Santa Rosa 4

The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to a season high in runs in a blowout win over the Panthers on Thursday in NBL-Redwood play.

Scout Adams hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Aliyah Rosario had three RBIs, Adalei Jacobsen and Kyla Cromer each had two RBIs and Jaidyn Sanders went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Ukiah is now 3-9 overall and 2-1 in league.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

Standings

Baseball

VVAL

Vintage 6-1, 10-7

Casa Grande 5-1, 11-4

Petaluma 3-2, 10-6

Justin-Siena 3-3, 10-5

American Canyon 3-3, 9-8

Sonoma Valley 2-5, 7-8

Napa 0-7, 6-10

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery 7-1, 9-6-1

Santa Rosa 4-4, 7-10-1

Healdsburg 4-4, 7-9

St. Vincent 2-4, 7-9

Piner 1-5, 2-10

NCL I

Kelseyville 6-0, 8-0

St. Helena 7-1, 9-4

Fort Bragg 4-1, 9-2

Lower Lake 4-3, 5-6

Cloverdale 4-4, 5-4

Willits 1-3, 1-3

Clear Lake 0-2, 0-5

Upper Lake 0-6, 0-6

Middletown 0-6, 0-9

Softball

NBL-Oak

Windsor 3-0, 6-4

Rancho Cotate 2-1, 5-5

Cardinal Newman 2-1, 12-4

Maria Carrillo 2-1, 6-4-1

Analy 0-3, 9-5

Montgomery 0-3, 3-5-1

NBL-Redwood

Piner 3-1, 6-6

St. Vincent 3-1, 8-2

Healdsburg 2-1, 6-5

Ukiah 2-1, 3-9

Elsie Allen 0-3, 0-5

Santa Rosa 0-3, 0-7

NCL I

St. Helena 5-0, 10-3

Clear Lake 4-1, 5-2

Lower Lake 3-2, 8-3

Cloverdale 2-2, 6-2

Kelseyville 1-2, 3-3

Upper Lake 2-5, 3-5

Fort Bragg 1-3, 3-4

Middletown 1-4, 3-6

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor