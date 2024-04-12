Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 3, Sonoma Valley 0

Brady Laubscher threw a two-hit complete-game shutout to finish off the Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of the Dragons on Thursday.

The hard-throwing junior struck out six and walked two and Casa Grande (11-4, 5-1) pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Bell had an RBI and Kalen Clemmens had two hits with a double, while Jeffrey Rice and Drew Bugbee each scored a run.

Julian Brenek pitched well in defeat for Sonoma Valley (7-8, 2-5) with six strikeouts and six hits allowed in six innings of work.

The Dragons face American Canyon in a two-game series next week while the Gauchos have a big two-game series against crosstown rival Petaluma (10-6, 3-2).

Redwood 8, No. 5 Petaluma 5

The Trojans’ late rally wasn’t enough in a nonleague loss to the NCS powerhouse Giants on Thursday.

Redwood (14-2), currently the first-place team in the Marin County Athletic League and a top-10 team in the section, surged into the lead with six runs in the fourth. Petaluma (10-6) scored twice in the fifth and plated two more in the seventh but couldn’t fully climb out of the 8-1 hole.

Flynn Shoop had two hits and two RBIs, Dante Vachini had two hits with an RBI and Jack Pattison had three hits with a run scored.

No. 6 Vintage 5, No. 7 Justin-Siena 0

Noah Piersig needed just 70 pitches to throw a no-hitter to finish off the VVAL sweep of the Braves on Thursday.

Piersig struck out six and walked none and the only two base runners he allowed were on a hit by pitch in the first and an error in the sixth. It’s the eighth win in the last nine games for Vintage (10-7, 6-1), which currently holds the top spot in the league standings.

Offensively, Lucas Henry went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, James Burgess doubled with an RBI and Ian Fernandez drove in a run.

The Braves fall to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league and will look to bounce back in a nonleague matchup with Hercules (5-6) on Saturday.

The Crushers will look to keep rolling with a heavyweight nonleague matchup with Redwood (14-2) on Saturday.

American Canyon 18, Napa 4 (5)

The Wolves made quick work of the Grizzlies with a season high in runs to finish off the VVAL series sweep Thursday.

Mason Harris had four hits, including a double, and five RBIs, Noaj Johnson had two hits and two RBIs and Andre Lopez had two RBIs, while Kaden Roberts struck out 10 with two walks and five hits in a complete game on the mound for American Canyon (9-8, 3-3), which has now won three in a row.

Montgomery 7, Santa Rosa 4

The Vikings are a win away from clinching at least a share of the NBL-Redwood title for the second straight year as they finished off the season sweep of the Panthers on Thursday.

Luis Olivas doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, Chace Russell had three RBIs and Dylan Corcoran scored three times with an RBI to pace Montgomery (9-6-1, 7-1) offensively. Carlos Olivas earned the win with four strong innings of work, allowing just five hits and a run.

Cal Faircloth had two RBIs and Sir Jalen Jones had two hits for Santa Rosa (7-10-1, 4-4).

St. Vincent 7, Healdsburg 5

The Mustangs avoided being swept by the Greyhounds behind some strong pitching from Josh Malik and Nico Antonini.

The duo combined for seven strikeouts and just one earned run, Malik earning the win with just two hits allowed over four innings of work and Antonini earning the save with five strikeouts over the final three innings.

St. Vincent (7-9, 2-4) scored twice in the third inning to tie the game before scoring two more runs in the fourth to take the lead and plating three more runs in the fifth to pull away.

Jack Mountanos had two hits with an RBI while Joseph Edwards and Carson Landies each had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

For Healdsburg (7-9, 4-4), Wyatt Dugan had two hits and two RBIs and John Wallce had two hits, including a double with an RBI.

St. Helena 5, Lower Lake 2

The Saints kept pace with NCL I-leading Kelseyville with their fifth straight win Thursday.

Jacob Penterman struck out 13 and allowed one hit and an earned run in 6⅔ innings of work for the win, while Xander Kelperis had a triple and two RBIs. Adam Herdell and Carson Meineke each added an RBI.

St. Helena improves to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in league, one game back of the Knights in the loss column.

Other scores

Technology 9, Rio Lindo Adventist 2

Softball

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 6, Montgomery 1

The Cardinals scored a five-spot in the first inning and rolled to an NBL-Oak win over the Vikings on Thursday.

Callie Howard struck out five with five hits and walks allowed in a complete-game outing in the circle and had two RBIs with a double at the plate to lead Cardinal Newman (12-4, 2-1) to the win. Ava Walters added a double and an RBI, Sloane Burke had an RBI and Izzie Kunimune had two hits with a run scored.