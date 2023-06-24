SAN FRANCISCO — There’s yet another territorial battle shaping up between the cities of Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.

Now the Bay Area’s three largest cities are vying to become the future home of Bay FC.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise is set to kick off in the spring of 2024 at a temporary home, which will likely be the San Jose Earthquakes’ home of PayPal Park.

And while there is still so much for Bay FC to do in the run-up to that first match next spring, Alan Waxman, co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street and co-chair of Bay FC, has made it clear that the organization wants its own training facility and stadium in the long-term future.

“You can’t be a world-class franchise without having a world-class practice stadium, because that’s where the players live,” Waxman told the Bay Area News Group. “And ultimately, you can’t be world class without having your own stadium. And we’re playing to win.”

The desire for a stadium specific for a women’s team may have seemed far-fetched as recently as even three years ago. But by the time Bay FC takes the pitch next spring, the NWSL will already have one team in a stadium built specifically for a women’s team, as the Kansas City Current is currently finishing up construction on an 11,500-seat stadium.

Bay FC could eventually emulate what the Current is doing here in the Bay Area — and all three cities appear ready to help the do that. At Bay FC’s kickoff event in the Presidio earlier this month, representatives from each city gave stump speeches for their city to be the home.

In follow-up conversations, it became even clearer that all three cities are gearing up for these discussions with Bay FC.

San Francisco

The City by the Bay might be the most enticing location for a potential permanent home, both because of how much Bay FC has used SF in its branding already and because of its central location to the entire Bay Area matches up with Bay FC’s message to unite and represent the entire region.

It’s also the most difficult city to place a stadium in. But according to SF parks and rec department general manager Phil Ginsburg, it’s something city officials are already discussing.

“We’re quite serious about this,” Ginsburg said. “And we’re really starting to do some of our own due diligence to try and identify some potential opportunities.”

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown San Francisco may have changed permanently as more companies allow employees to work from home part- or full-time. The Giants have said that shift is why weeknight games have seen an attendance dip. But that hasn’t happened to the Warriors, whose less frequent games feel more like events.

In that sense, a soccer stadium hosting matches once or twice a week around Pier 70, a few blocks south of the Warriors’ Chase Center, could draw people back for the city, and would remind Ginsburg of his hometown of Philadelphia’s “stadium corridor” setup. MUNI rail lines extend all the way down that neighborhood now, and Caltrain’s 22nd Street station would be a short walk away.

But there are already development plans at Pier 70, as well as at other options farther south along the water like Hunter’s Point or Candlestick Point. It could get expensive for Bay FC to even get the land from developers, and that’s even before building.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also floated the recently closed Westfield mall along Market Street near downtown as a possible location to build a soccer stadium at the Bloomberg Technology Summit on Thursday.

As San Francisco plans how to shape its downtown for the next century, Ginsburg can see how having a soccer stadium woven directly into the heart of San Francisco’s downtown — with a BART station right underneath, Union Square a few blocks north and the Civic Center Plaza less than a mile west — would make the city very comparable with many major European cities.

“It’s not going to happen tomorrow, obviously,” Ginsburg said. “But they could really be an anchor part of this re-envisioning of downtown, and at the same time, make the soccer experience very accessible for families and young kids from all over the Bay.”

Oakland

When Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s chief of staff Leigh Hanson made her pitch to the Bay FC crowd in the Presidio, she alluded to the city’s other professional sports teams who have departed, saying, “We’ve got all the stadiums you’d ever want.”

In terms of ready-made locations, it’s certainly true. Not only could the Coliseum complex be available soon if the A’s leave for Las Vegas after the 2024 MLB season, but so could the Howard Terminal site the A’s sought for years.