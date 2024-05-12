Bay FC falls to Orlando 1-0

Adriana’s first-half goal gave the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win over Bay FC at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

The Pride (6-0-3) have won a club-record six straight games, the longest regular-season NWSL winning streak since North Carolina in 2019, and are currently the top team in the NWSL and one of two undefeated teams.

Barbra Banda was taken down in the box in the 32nd minute and Adriana sent her penalty kick into the left corner.

Orlando finished with 25 shots, but Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland made a career-high nine saves to keep the match tight.

Bay FC (2-7-0) has lost five straight games.