Bay FC fell behind early and never caught up Saturday in Kansas City as they lost to the Current, 5-2.

The expansion team gave up two goals in the game’s first six minutes: First, KC forward Bia scored after an ugly Bay FC turnover in the defensive half, then Bayley Feist doubled the Current’s lead with a header assisted by Alex Spaanstra on a secondary action from a corner kick.

Bay FC (2-3-0, 6 points) answered in the 17th minute when Kayla Sharples scored on a cross from Deyna Castellanos off a short corner, but the rest of the half was scoreless and Kansas City (4-0-1, 13 points) again scored twice in quick succession early in the second half, both by Temwa Chawinga on the counter to make it 4-1 in the 62nd minute.

The second was a chip from well outside the box as Bay FC keeper Lysianne Proulx was caught in between after a long ball.

Bia earned her own brace in the 73rd minute, and Tess Boade beat several Current defenders on an impressive individual run to score her first goal of the season for Bay FC in the 78th, well after the game was decided.

Bay FC will return to the field next Saturday with another road game, visiting San Diego Wave FC for a 7 p.m. match at Snapdragon Stadium.