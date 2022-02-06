Beijing Olympics: Julia Marino claims silver as Jamie Anderson’s golden reign in slopestyle snowboarding ends

As all eyes turned toward the podium positioned at the base of Genting Snow Park’s slopestyle course, Jamie Anderson slipped quietly through a maze of TV cameras, dragging her snowboard by her side.

It’s unfamiliar territory for the queen of slopestyle snowboarding.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott dethroned the two-time Olympic gold medalist in the women’s slopestyle final at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park on Sunday, winning gold on the last run of the day. Her clutch 92.88 points was New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medal and knocked American Julia Marino from the top spot as the 24-year-old claimed silver for Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.

Once Sadowski-Synnott landed the second of consecutive 1080s, a repeat of a historic feat that won her gold at X Games two weeks ago, Marino was the first to charge the New Zealand rider and tackle her to the ground in celebration.

“I’m feeling a lot of feelings right now, honestly,” Marino said, “but mostly a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement for everything that happened today.”

Sadowski-Synnott’s victory marked a changing of the guard in slopestyle, where Anderson had won the only two gold medals since the discipline joined the Olympic program in 2014. The 31-year-old Anderson finished ninth after falling on all three of her runs. Fellow American Hailey Langland crashed on two of her three runs and finished 11th in the 12-woman final. Australia’s Tess Coady took bronze.

Although Anderson came to Beijing with an opportunity to become the first snowboarder to win four Olympic gold medals, she’s now accomplished another goal: inspiring the next generation to step out of her sizable shadow.

“Jamie is absolutely amazing and continues to inspire me every step of the way,” Sadowski-Synnott said. “She’s such a dark horse, you never know what she’s going to do.”

After Marino’s performance, TV cameras caught Anderson, who had underwhelming first and second runs, hugging her teammate and saying, “I’m so proud of you.”