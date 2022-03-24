Beloved Casa Grande teacher, athletic trainer Heather Campbell retiring

Heather Campbell couldn’t quite hold back the tears when she sat down to explain why she is retiring after 26 years of teaching, doctoring, cajoling, advising and loving students at Casa Grande High School.

Her roots to Casa Grande go even deeper than the more than the quarter century she spent teaching at the school. She not only practically, but literally, grew up in the Casa Grande High School gym that is now named for her father, the late basketball coaching legend Ed Iacopi.

“I used to crawl around under the bleachers while my dad coached,” she recalled.

Heather Campbell is leaving Casa Grande after 26 years of teaching sports medicine and carrying for the school’s athletes. (SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Today, many students don’t equate the teacher with the Iacopi name on the school gym. They only know that Mrs. Campbell is a teacher they can count on to teach them the basics of sports medicine, fix them when they need care for a sports injury or listen to their problems when they are troubled.

She is also the biggest fan of her beloved Gauchos no matter what the sport.

She said the decision to leave Casa Grande was “gut wrenching.” It was not, however, spur of the moment.

“I have been thinking about retiring for awhile, “ she said.

She said the idea probably first entered her thinking when basketball coach and athletic director James Forni passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer in 2015.

“Things changed when James died,” she explained. “Some changes are good and some are hard. A really big piece has been missing since he died. Some things can’t be replaced. Things haven’t been the same.”

Campbell admitted that essentially working two jobs as teacher and athletic trainer had taken its toll. “I can’t work an average of 12 hours a day at 55 like I could at 30,” she said.

On a day last week, she arrived at the school at 7:45 a.m., taught three classes, attended a faculty meeting, worked as the athletic trainer at a softball game and followed with a junior varsity and then a varsity lacrosse match. She finished her day around 9:30 that night.

With the exception of the faculty meeting, the day is all too typical. It has been that way for 26 years.

The long days extending into nights she will not miss, but there are many things she will miss. First and foremost are the students.

“They kept me going when things got hard,” she said. "They brought me so much joy it is unbelievable. When I thought about retirement, my biggest fear was letting the students and the athletes down.“

Campbell was arguably the single most important person in the athletic department. Hundreds of athletes from professional baseball players like Spencer Torkelson to NFL player Elijah Qualls to third stringers were cared for, cajoled and healed by her skill, knowledge and compassion.

It’s not coincidental that Campbell made her decision following two of the strangest years ever in high school sports.

“COVID gave me an opportunity to step back and reevaluate what is important in my life,” she said. “It allowed me a little more time to evaluate what is important in my life. It allowed me to have a little more me time.”

Campbell said now is a good time to take a good look at her future. She and husband, Tony Campbell, a UPS supervisor, have raised two sons and both are now grown and no longer at home. Alex is in college at the University of Nevada Reno and contemplating becoming a school teacher. A.J. is a Marin County Sheriff’s Deputy.

But even as she prepares to leave, Campbell knows that Casa Grande will always be a part of her life.

“I watched it start as a baby and watched it grow,” she explained. “I spent so much time putting Casa Grande above my own needs that I almost feel guilty and selfish leaving, but it is time I made a decision to do what is best for me.”

Campbell leaves not only a legacy of the hundreds of athletes she has helped, but of the sports medicine program she created at Casa Grande, the only program in Sonoma County that offers an advanced class where students actually “work” at games, learning first-hand how to respond to the needs of athletes in competition.

Among her many accomplishments was designing protocols for evaluating and treating concussions in young athletes. Those protocols have been widely emulated by schools throughout the county.

She said one of the hardest parts of leaving was telling her advanced class students and those coming up and will miss the opportunity to work with her that it was time to move on.

“In my mind, I work for the students,” she said. “They are the reason I’m here. “I’ve had great kids and I am going to miss the relationship I’ve had with them.”

And her students reciprocate the feeling.

“She was my favorite teacher,” said Josh Garcia who is now at Arizona University. “I loved her class. The introduction class was really hands on. Class was every other day, but I wanted to go every day.

“The advanced class was like a family. It was a good community to be part of. Mrs. Campbell made everyone feel welcome. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Perhaps no one appreciated Campbell more than the coaches.

“She sees every athlete, not just the football players” said Casa Grande football coach John Antonio. “She is a huge piece of our football program. She will be a huge loss. Our program will feel her loss, the kids will feel her loss and the school will feel her loss.

When a Casa Grande player needed help, the first person they looked to was athletic trainer Heather Campbell. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

“It is the athletes who are the ones who really lose. She is more than a trainer. She is someone they could trust.’

“She means the world to Casa Grande,” said former Casa Grande football coach Trent Herzog, now at St. Vincent, who worked with Campbell for almost 20 years when they were together at Casa.

“She was respected and loved by players, coaches and families. She was an important as any coach or player,” he said.

He said Campbell always had the last word when it came to an athlete’s health. “She always did the right thing for the athletes. I trusted her completely.

“She was 100% about the kids,” Herzog explained. “People say it is all about the kids. Heather doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.”