Belt missing so far this spring for Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — During a press conference with reporters in early February, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi hinted at some concern regarding first baseman Brandon Belt.

Zaidi said Belt, who underwent surgery on his right heel in mid-October, might not be ready for Opening Day.

Now that Cactus League games have begun, there's another reason Belt's status is uncertain. Belt hasn't been spotted on the field at Scottsdale Stadium at all since position players reported last week as manager Gabe Kapler said he's been "under the weather."

The Giants insist Belt's absence isn't COVID-related, and there's no timeline for Belt to hit the field, take part in live batting practice and participate in his first game. With more than four weeks of spring training games still to play, there's plenty of time for Belt to prove he's healthy and get the at-bats he needs to show he can build off the career year he enjoyed in 2020, but the vague updates the Giants have passed along aren't inspiring confidence Belt will be in action soon.

"Not much to report on the Belt front," Kapler said Sunday. "Still not feeling great, but we're getting there."

With Belt out, the Giants had Wilmer Flores at first base on Sunday and will send Darin Ruf to the position on Monday against the Rangers. Zaidi and Kapler have mentioned that free agent signee Tommy La Stella could be in line for reps at first base if Belt isn't healthy by Opening Day, but so far, La Stella has taken the majority of his practice repetitions at second base and third base.

Logan Wyatt, the Giants' 2019 second-round draft pick, entered Sunday's game as Flores' replacement and is expected to sub in for Ruf on Monday.

Aaron Sanchez yet to throw a bullpen

Despite missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from shoulder surgery, right-hander Aaron Sanchez still received a one-year, $4 million contract from the Giants that gives him the opportunity to earn up to $6.5 million in 2021.

The Giants' interest in Sanchez dates back to the 2019 trade deadline and Zaidi said the team even considered signing him and bringing him to the alternate site last summer before finally bringing him into the organization at the beginning of spring training this year.

Sanchez was reportedly up to 98 miles per hour with his fastball in a bullpen that helped convince the Giants to sign him, but the team hasn't seen that kind of velocity in camp yet. That's because Sanchez hasn't thrown any bullpens or live batting practices since joining the club.

Kapler said Sunday "we're moving right along with Sanchez," indicating the Giants have no concerns about Sanchez being ready for the start of the regular season.

The Giants haven't provided much detail on when projected members of their rotation will begin partaking in Cactus League games, but Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto have all been throwing consistently since the beginning of camp.

Scott Kazmir, who signed a minor league deal with the Giants that included an invitation to major league camp, threw a bullpen the first day he was eligible to hit the practice field. Kapler said the Giants view Kazmir as a starting option.

News and notes: Austin Slater, who was the Giants' designated hitter on Sunday against the Angels, exited the game after just one at-bat. Slater sent a long flyball to deep center field that was ultimately caught and came out with a tight hamstring. Kapler said Slater was removed as a precautionary measure and didn't believe the issue to be serious. ... Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken coached first base in the late innings of Sunday's game at Scottsdale Stadium. Nakken replaced first base coach Antoan Richardson, who is also responsible for leading the Giants' baserunning and outfield instruction. Kapler said earlier this spring the Giants will continue to seek ways for Nakken to expand her responsibilities. ... Joey Bart, Mike Yastrzemski and Tommy La Stella are among the Giants scheduled to make their spring training debuts on Monday. Wyatt, Marco Luciano and Hunter Bishop are among the Giants prospects traveling to Surprise for the matchup with the Rangers, meaning they could enter the game as substitutes. ... Minor league free agent Nick Tropeano will start for the Giants on Monday. Other pitchers scheduled to appear include Caleb Baragar, Kervin Castro, Anthony Banda, Silvino Bracho and Rule 5 draft choice Dedniel Núñez. ... Sam Long, a minor league free agent who has never pitched above A-ball, was the Giants' most impressive reliever on Sunday. He allowed a bloop single, but showed off a fastball that touched 97 on the radar gun and a beautiful 12-to-6 curveball that fooled Angels hitters. ... Sam Wolff, a right-hander who was in camp with the Giants' last spring, and Jimmie Sherfy, a righty with major league experience, also had strong outings as each pitcher worked a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.