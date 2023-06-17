Best draft picks in Golden State Warriors history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Golden State Warriors history using data from Basketball-Reference.com.|
KARIM NOORANI
June 17, 2023, 10:24AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Golden State Warriors history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Coby Dietrick
- Stacker score: 4.7
- 155th overall pick in 1970
- Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 15.5 win shares

#49. Fred Hetzel
- Stacker score: 4.8
- First overall pick in 1965
- Played three seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 15.9 win shares

#48. Lewis Lloyd
- Stacker score: 4.8
- 76th overall pick in 1981
- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST
- Advanced statistics: 19.8 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 6.6 VORP

#47. Marco Belinelli
- Stacker score: 5.0
- 18th overall pick in 2007
- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 30.5 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP
- Accolades
--- 2014 NBA Champ

#46. Chris Gatling
- Stacker score: 5.2
- 16th overall pick in 1991
- Played five seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 32.1 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 3.2 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1x All Star

#45. Kevon Looney
- Stacker score: 5.4
- 30th overall pick in 2015
- Played eight seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 5.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 29.1 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 4.8 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 0.2%
- Accolades
--- 3x NBA Champ

#44. Andris Biedriņš
- Stacker score: 5.5
- 11th overall pick in 2004
- Played nine seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST
- Advanced statistics: 30.7 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP

#43. Brandan Wright
- Stacker score: 5.9
- Eighth overall pick in 2007
- Played three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 26.2 win shares, 2.3 box plus/minus, 7.5 VORP

#42. Dale Schlueter
- Stacker score: 6.3
- 63rd overall pick in 1967
- Played two seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 20.8 win shares

#41. Billy Owens
- Stacker score: 6.4
- Third overall pick in 1991
- Played four seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST
- Advanced statistics: 28.6 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 7.8 VORP

#40. Larry Smith
- Stacker score: 6.7
- 24th overall pick in 1980
- Played nine seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 46.0 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#39. Ron Williams
- Stacker score: 7.1
- Ninth overall pick in 1968
- Played three seasons with San Francisco Warriors and two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 23.5 win shares

#38. Sonny Parker
- Stacker score: 7.1
- 17th overall pick in 1976
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 10.5 VORP

#37. Joe Barry Carroll
- Stacker score: 7.4
- First overall pick in 1980
- Played seven seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST
- Advanced statistics: 35.6 win shares, -0.6 box plus/minus, 8.2 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1x All Star

#36. Tyrone Hill
- Stacker score: 7.5
- 11th overall pick in 1990
- Played three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST
- Advanced statistics: 56.2 win shares, -1.9 box plus/minus, 0.8 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1x All Star

#35. Lester Conner
- Stacker score: 7.6
- 14th overall pick in 1982
- Played four seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST
- Advanced statistics: 28.6 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 11.3 VORP

#34. Keith Erickson
- Stacker score: 7.6
- 21st overall pick in 1965
- Played one season with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 25.2 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1972 NBA Champ

#33. Phil Smith
- Stacker score: 8.7
- 29th overall pick in 1974
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST
- Advanced statistics: 41.1 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 9.9 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1975 NBA Champ
--- 1975-76 All-NBA
--- 1975-76 All-Defensive
--- 2x All Star

#32. Joe Smith
- Stacker score: 8.8
- First overall pick in 1995
- Played three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST
- Advanced statistics: 60.3 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 3.0 VORP

#31. Harrison Barnes
- Stacker score: 9.3
- Seventh overall pick in 2012
- Played four seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST
- Advanced statistics: 51.4 win shares, -0.8 box plus/minus, 7.8 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%
- Accolades
--- 2015 NBA Champ

#30. Don Ohl
- Stacker score: 9.6
- 37th overall pick in 1958
- Career averages: 15.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 30.2 win shares
- Hall of Fame probability: 2.8%
- Accolades
--- 5x All Star

#29. Monta Ellis
- Stacker score: 9.7
- 40th overall pick in 2005
- Played seven seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 41.9 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 12.4 VORP

#28. Clyde Lee
- Stacker score: 10.1
- Third overall pick in 1966
- Played five seasons with San Francisco Warriors and three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 7.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 AST
- Advanced statistics: 33.5 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1x All Star

#27. Troy Murphy
- Stacker score: 10.1
- 14th overall pick in 2001
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 50.3 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 10.6 VORP

#26. Purvis Short
- Stacker score: 10.7
- Fifth overall pick in 1978
- Played nine seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 51.1 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 12.1 VORP

#25. Al Attles
- Stacker score: 11.0
- 39th overall pick in 1960
- Played two seasons with Philadelphia Warriors and nine seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 36.5 win shares
- Accolade
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#24. Rickey Green
- Stacker score: 11.2
- 16th overall pick in 1977
- Played one season with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 47.2 win shares, 0.5 box plus/minus, 15.0 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1983-84 STL Champ
--- 1x All Star

#23. Mike Dunleavy
- Stacker score: 12.9
- Third overall pick in 2002
- Played five seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST
- Advanced statistics: 58.5 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 15.7 VORP

#22. Tom Meschery
- Stacker score: 13.1
- Seventh overall pick in 1961
- Played one season with Philadelphia Warriors and five seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 12.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 43.6 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1x All Star

#21. Latrell Sprewell
- Stacker score: 15.3
- 24th overall pick in 1992
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 18.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST
- Advanced statistics: 56.3 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 21.0 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 5.0%
- Accolades
--- 1993-94 All-NBA
--- 1993-94 All-Defensive
--- 4x All Star

#20. Gene Shue
- Stacker score: 15.3
- Third overall pick in 1954
- Played one season with Philadelphia Warriors
- Career averages: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 38.9 win shares
- Hall of Fame probability: 21.8%
- Accolades
--- 2x All-NBA
--- 5x All Star

#19. Jason Richardson
- Stacker score: 15.8
- Fifth overall pick in 2001
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 59.1 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 23.8 VORP

#18. Gilbert Arenas
- Stacker score: 17.9
- 31st overall pick in 2001
- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 20.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST
- Advanced statistics: 51.3 win shares, 2.6 box plus/minus, 22.3 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 21.6%
- Accolades
--- 3x All-NBA
--- 3x All Star

#17. Antawn Jamison
- Stacker score: 19.7
- Fourth overall pick in 1998
- Played five seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 18.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 87.8 win shares, 0.6 box plus/minus, 24.5 VORP
- Accolades
--- 2x All Star

#16. Guy Rodgers
- Stacker score: 20.0
- Fifth overall pick in 1958
- Played four seasons with Philadelphia Warriors and four seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST
- Advanced statistics: 33.3 win shares
- Accolades
--- 2x AST Champ
--- 4x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#15. Gus Williams
- Stacker score: 21.6
- 20th overall pick in 1975
- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 67.9 win shares, 2.9 box plus/minus, 31.8 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 11.3%
- Accolades
--- 1979 NBA Champ
--- 2x All-NBA
--- 2x All Star

#14. Klay Thompson
- Stacker score: 23.8
- 11th overall pick in 2011
- Played 10 seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 19.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST
- Advanced statistics: 51.7 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 15.9 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 70.2%
- Accolades
--- 4x NBA Champ
--- 2x All-NBA
--- 2018-19 All-Defensive
--- 5x All Star

#13. Jamaal Wilkes
- Stacker score: 24.0
- 11th overall pick in 1974
- Played three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 71.3 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 14.1 VORP
- Accolades
--- 4x NBA Champ
--- 1974-75 ROY
--- 2x All-Defensive
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#12. Tom Gola
- Stacker score: 26.0
- Third overall pick in 1955
- Played six seasons with Philadelphia Warriors and one season with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 11.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.2 AST
- Advanced statistics: 53.2 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1956 NBA Champ
--- 1957-58 All-NBA
--- 5x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#11. Draymond Green
- Stacker score: 28.7
- 35th overall pick in 2012
- Played 11 seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 57.4 win shares, 2.5 box plus/minus, 24.7 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 76.8%
- Accolades
--- 4x NBA Champ
--- 2016-17 Def. POY
--- 2016-17 STL Champ
--- 2x All-NBA

#10. Larry Costello
- Stacker score: 30.7
- 12th overall pick in 1954
- Played two seasons with Philadelphia Warriors
- Career averages: 12.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST
- Advanced statistics: 62.7 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1967 NBA Champ
--- 1960-61 All-NBA
--- 6x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#9. Nate Thurmond
- Stacker score: 34.6
- Third overall pick in 1963
- Played eight seasons with San Francisco Warriors and three seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 15.0 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.7 AST
- Advanced statistics: 78.0 win shares
- Accolades
--- 5x All-Defensive
--- 7x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#8. Chris Webber
- Stacker score: 35.4
- First overall pick in 1993
- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 20.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 4.2 AST
- Advanced statistics: 84.7 win shares, 3.4 box plus/minus, 42.1 VORP
- Accolades
--- 1998-99 TRB Champ
--- 1993-94 ROY
--- 5x All-NBA
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#7. Chris Mullin
- Stacker score: 36.3
- Seventh overall pick in 1985
- Played 13 seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 18.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 93.1 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 41.6 VORP
- Accolades
--- 4x All-NBA
--- 5x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#6. Tim Hardaway
- Stacker score: 37.8
- 14th overall pick in 1989
- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8.2 AST
- Advanced statistics: 85.0 win shares, 3.1 box plus/minus, 39.6 VORP
- Accolades
--- 5x All-NBA
--- 5x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#5. Rick Barry
- Stacker score: 44.7
- Fourth overall pick in 1965
- Played two seasons with San Francisco Warriors and six seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 24.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.9 AST
- Advanced statistics: 93.4 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1975 NBA Champ
--- 1974-75 Finals MVP
--- 1966-67 Scoring Champ
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. Paul Arizin
- Stacker score: 49.4
- Third overall pick in 1950
- Played 10 seasons with Philadelphia Warriors
- Career averages: 22.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST
- Advanced statistics: 108.8 win shares
- Accolades
--- 1956 NBA Champ
--- 2x Scoring Champ
--- 1950-51 ROY *
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Robert Parish
- Stacker score: 49.5
- Eighth overall pick in 1976
- Played four seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST
- Advanced statistics: 147.0 win shares, 1.5 box plus/minus, 40.7 VORP
- Accolades
--- 4x NBA Champ
--- 2x All-NBA
--- 9x All Star
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Stephen Curry
- Stacker score: 55.7
- Seventh overall pick in 2009
- Played 14 seasons with Golden State Warriors
- Career averages: 24.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST
- Advanced statistics: 128.0 win shares, 6.6 box plus/minus, 65.6 VORP
- Hall of Fame probability: 100.0%
- Accolades
--- 4x NBA Champ
--- 2x MVP
--- 2021-22 Finals MVP
--- 2x Scoring Champ

#1. Wilt Chamberlain
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Third overall pick in 1959
- Played three seasons with Philadelphia Warriors and three seasons with San Francisco Warriors
- Career averages: 30.1 PTS, 22.9 REB, 4.4 AST
- Advanced statistics: 247.3 win shares
- Accolades
--- 2x NBA Champ
--- 4x MVP
--- 1971-72 Finals MVP
--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

