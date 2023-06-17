The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Golden State Warriors history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score.

Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Coby Dietrick

- Stacker score: 4.7

- 155th overall pick in 1970

- Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 15.5 win shares



#49. Fred Hetzel

- Stacker score: 4.8

- First overall pick in 1965

- Played three seasons with San Francisco Warriors

- Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 15.9 win shares



#48. Lewis Lloyd

- Stacker score: 4.8

- 76th overall pick in 1981

- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.8 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 6.6 VORP



#47. Marco Belinelli

- Stacker score: 5.0

- 18th overall pick in 2007

- Played two seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.5 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 3.3 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2014 NBA Champ



#46. Chris Gatling

- Stacker score: 5.2

- 16th overall pick in 1991

- Played five seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.1 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 3.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#45. Kevon Looney

- Stacker score: 5.4

- 30th overall pick in 2015

- Played eight seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 5.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 29.1 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 4.8 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.2%

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ



#44. Andris Biedriņš

- Stacker score: 5.5

- 11th overall pick in 2004

- Played nine seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.7 win shares, -0.4 box plus/minus, 4.6 VORP



#43. Brandan Wright

- Stacker score: 5.9

- Eighth overall pick in 2007

- Played three seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.2 win shares, 2.3 box plus/minus, 7.5 VORP



#42. Dale Schlueter

- Stacker score: 6.3

- 63rd overall pick in 1967

- Played two seasons with San Francisco Warriors

- Career averages: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 20.8 win shares



#41. Billy Owens

- Stacker score: 6.4

- Third overall pick in 1991

- Played four seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 28.6 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 7.8 VORP



#40. Larry Smith

- Stacker score: 6.7

- 24th overall pick in 1980

- Played nine seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 46.0 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP



#39. Ron Williams

- Stacker score: 7.1

- Ninth overall pick in 1968

- Played three seasons with San Francisco Warriors and two seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 23.5 win shares



#38. Sonny Parker

- Stacker score: 7.1

- 17th overall pick in 1976

- Played six seasons with Golden State Warriors

- Career averages: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 10.5 VORP

