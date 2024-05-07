Big Ten women's basketball schedule brings USC, UCLA to conference's easternmost schools

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The 14 current Big Ten teams each will play two women's basketball conference games on the West Coast in 2024-25 and incoming members Southern California and UCLA each will play two games at the easternmost schools.

The Big Ten announced the breakdown of conference opponents for the 18-team league on Tuesday. Game dates will be announced later.

Each team will have an 18-game conference schedule, playing one opponent both home and away and facing 16 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, teams will play eight at home and eight on the road.

The conference based the double-play games mostly on natural rivalries, such as Michigan-Michigan State and Illinois-Northwestern. The West Coast schools' double-plays are USC-UCLA and Oregon-Washington.

USC and UCLA will play road games against Rutgers and Maryland; Oregon and Washington will visit Penn State and Ohio State.

