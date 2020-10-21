Big trade deadline move unlikely for 49ers as injuries pile up

SANTA CLARA ― It doesn’t sound like coach Kyle Shanahan is expecting the 49ers to make a significant move at the trade deadline this year.

Shanahan was asked about the team’s thinking as the Nov. 3 trade deadline approaches, and San Francisco’s head coach indicated a big move like last year, when the team acquired receiver Emmanuel Sanders, likely isn’t in the cards.

“(General manager John Lynch) and his group, they’re always looking into all possibilities on that stuff,” Shanahan said on Zoom this week in the aftermath of his team’s win over the Rams. “But I know we’re not in the mood to just give up a bunch of our draft picks, either.”

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Shanahan mentioned the 49ers were more likely to retain their draft picks this season after a handful of trades limited their draft options last spring. San Francisco at last year’s deadline was undefeated and added Sanders and a fifth-round choice for third- and fourth-round selections in 2020.

And the team didn’t have a second-round pick because it sent it to Kansas City in the swap for pass rusher Dee Ford in 2018. The 49ers had two first-rounders they used on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers also traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick for left tackle Trent Williams.

After Round 1, the team didn’t pick again until the fifth round, and the five-man draft class was the smallest of Shanahan and Lynch’s tenure. The 49ers drafted 10, nine and eight players, respectively, in the three drafts since Shanahan and Lynch were hired in 2017.

“We don’t want another draft where we don’t have too many picks. It’s real important for us to keep our draft picks, but if we find any situation where the right guy’s there, who we think can help us this year without risking hurting us in the future, that’s something I don’t think we’d ever hesitate at,” Shanahan said. “But those things don’t always come up.”

Shanahan said last offseason the impetus to trading for Sanders was he thought the 49ers were the best team in the NFL and capable of winning the Super Bowl. He turned out to be right, as adding Sanders gave the offense a much-needed veteran presence and his arrival coincided with Jimmy Garoppolo elevating his play during the second half of the regular season before the Super Bowl run.

But San Francisco is currently 3-3 and dealing with a bevy of injuries, including to a number of key players. According to Spotrac, the 49ers have over $51 million in player salary on injured reserve, including cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Nick Bosa, Ford and others. Running back Raheem Mostert is expected to be added to IR this week because of a high-ankle sprain, the same injury that’s plagued quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo since Week 2.

Given the injuries and the team’s inconsistent play through the first six weeks, Shanahan doesn’t likely view his team as a Super Bowl contender that’s one piece away from making a championship run. It sounds like the focus is on being able to replenish the roster in the offseason with affordable rookies.

Williams, Tartt nicked up

The Mostert injury news was the biggest coming out of Sunday’s game, but he wasn’t the only key 49ers player to get hurt.

Center Ben Garland, who dealt with a high ankle sprain throughout most of August, came down with a calf strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win and is also expected to land on injured reserve. Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) are having their injuries evaluated.

More will be known about their prognoses later in the week, leaving a chance they’re unable to play Sunday in a big game against the New England Patriots.

Williams’ ankle injury wasn’t known during the game, though he left to get evaluated for a concussion in the second half and was momentarily replaced by second-year pro Justin Skule, who would likely replace Williams if he can’t play in New England. Tartt, who missed 19 games the past three seasons, was replaced by Marcell Harris.

Richburg had offseason shoulder surgery

With Garland likely out for at least three weeks, the 49ers are down to their third-string center, Hroniss Grasu, who started the Week 1 loss to Arizona and entered Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter.

Grasu could be the starter until Weston Richburg returns Week 12, at the earliest, as Shanahan revealed Richburg had offseason shoulder surgery that’s led to his extended absence.

“The shoulder surgery really set him back,” Shanahan said. “I’m not sure which one is setting him back the worst right now, but I know we’re going to get him until at least Week 12.”

Richburg tore his patellar tendon in the victory over the New Orleans Saints last December. He was initially expected to be healed in time for training camp. But the previously unknown shoulder surgery will end up wiping out most of his season.

Grasu has earned positive reviews from his head coach in his limited playing time. He was a third-round pick of the Bears in 2015 and spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 where he worked with the current 49ers assistant line coach, Chris Foerster.

“Him getting the experience throughout camp, even though I think he got about a week late start, really helped us,” Shanahan said. “(Grasu) ended up starting that first game for us, which I thought he played a very good game and he came in last night and filled it in great in a tough situation there in the fourth quarter.

“Never excited when you’re down to that situation, but we feel pretty fortunate to have him right now because he did a good job in Week 1 and he has played in this league and he’s going to get the reps because Ben’s going to be gone for a while.”