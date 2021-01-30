Biggest questions facing Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr entered training camp in November believing he’d need at least 20 games to make any serious conclusions about this roster.

Well, if not for a postponed Jan. 15 matchup with the Suns, this would have been the 20-game mark of the season. It’s been an eventful start to the 2020-21 campaign: Stephen Curry has garnered MVP chatter, James Wiseman has made jaws (and net ratings) drop and Andrew Wiggins has settled into a reliable role.

Now is as good a time as any to take stock of these 10-9 Warriors. Here are their biggest questions going forward.

Does Curry have enough help?

The answer to this question has decided the outcome of nearly every game this season. Averaging 27.7 points per game, Curry is the league’s fourth-leading scorer. The Warriors are 6-2 when he scores 30 or more points. This is a very “made-for-TV” statistic that can be (and has been) used on broadcasts. But it’s not that simple.

It can’t be the Curry show every night. In fact, he’s had four games in which he’s scored less than 20 points and, somehow, the Warriors are an even 2-2 in those instances.

That’s because the better indicator of Golden State’s success has been the help from his supporting cast. The Warriors are 8-1 in games in which non-Curry Warriors combine for at least 85 points.

Wiggins is Golden State’s second-leading scorer. Playing in a less demanding role alongside Curry, Wiggins is averaging career-high marks on 3-pointers (40%) and on 2-pointers (51.1%) while his usage rating is the lowest it has been since his second season. More of his shots are coming from 3-point range than in any point of his career, specifically from the corner. He’s clearly been the beneficiary of attacking a defense paying most of its attention to Curry.

But Wiggins is also finding times to create for himself. He’s 14-for-27 on step-back jumpers and 11-for-21 on a variety of turnaround moves. He’s made a number of drought-ending shots this season, and has flashed skills in the post that the Warriors may want to explore more going forward.

Though Wiggins is posting up less than twice per game, according to Second Spectrum tracking data, the Warriors are scoring on 54.8% of his post-ups. He passes out of them as much as he shoots, and his efficiency numbers — though on a smaller scale — are similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond. In fact, the closest comparison might be Kevin Durant.

To take advantage of Wiggins’ size against smaller guards, head coach Steve Kerr will sometimes run a triangle-influenced play in which Brad Wanamaker sets a screen under the rim and Wiggins crosses from one side of the basket to the other along the baseline. Because of his length and strength, the defending player doesn’t have to be that much smaller. Against the Nuggets, Wiggins scored twice on this play against the 6-foot-6 PJ Dozier.

But with Kelly Oubre Jr. taking Wiggins’ place in that second unit, Kerr hasn’t been able to run that play as often. Coincidentally, the second-unit platoon that had been so effective with Wiggins has lost some of its bite. Still, Kerr could run this play with Oubre screening for Wiggins, Draymond Green making the pass and Curry spacing the floor.

Meanwhile, Curry’s shot profile has evolved. As teams try to chase him off the 3-point line, more of his shots are coming from the paint than ever and he’s making 58% of his midrange looks. He’s also been more willing to scratch and claw near the basket. Kerr has remarked he thinks Curry added muscle.

To score more consistently, the Warriors can’t rely on Curry and Wiggins all season. Oubre will need to eventually get going, Eric Paschall will have to average double figures all season and a role player or two will have to get hot in spurts. There are things the Warriors can do to mix it up, but opponents will scout it, adjust, and force the Warriors to change again.

Is Wiseman’s development on track?

Last week, Kerr said Wiseman is “well on schedule, probably ahead of schedule” in his development. Here’s how Wiseman stacks up to players he’s been compared to through their first 19 NBA games.

The closest comparison is Chris Bosh. Like rookie Bosh, Wiseman doesn’t rebound as much as you’d think. Both entered the league as gangly 19-year-olds who preferred face-up jumpers over battling in the paint. Wiseman is attempting only 35% of his shots within 3 feet of the basket — equal to rookie Bosh.

Bosh came into the league in 2003, when big men shooting 3-pointers was still atypical, and took just 14 3-pointers as a rookie. Wiseman has already attempted 21, a mark Bosh wouldn’t cross until his fourth season.