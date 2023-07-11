SEATTLE — “The A’s saved my life.”

Dontrelle Willis told me that the other day, not by raising his voice, but by looking me straight in the eye. He wanted to make sure I understood the gravity of what he was saying.

Willis is a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion and now a Dodgers broadcaster. None of that would have been possible, he said, without the team that plays in Oakland, the city where he was born.

“If I didn’t have the A’s, and the Coliseum, I wouldn’t know what I’d be doing,” he said. “The A’s, and Dave Stewart, they’re the reason I picked up a baseball. That’s what I mean about the organization being able to save my life.

“And, to be honest with you, it saved a lot of boys’ lives.”

Not every East Bay kid who picked up a baseball would be able to throw it with the skill Willis and Stewart had. Almost all of them would not.

But they could all dream, they could all play ball after school, and they could all head down to the Coliseum to see the major leaguers — including the likes of Rickey Henderson, Joe Morgan and Frank Robinson, hometown heroes who blossomed into baseball legends.

The A’s might have been rooted in Oakland since 1968, but they plan to move to Las Vegas by 2028.

“It’s disheartening to think that, as a result of Oakland moving, we’re going to lose a generation or more of players who won’t have the ability to go down to a ballpark and see their guys,” said Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Assn.

The relocation puts Major League Baseball in an awkward position. Of the players on opening day rosters this season, 6% were Black — the lowest such figure since 1955, according to USA Today.

At the All-Star Game two years ago, the league pledged a minimum of $100 million toward programs designed to “strengthen our sport’s engagement with Black communities.”

Amid this year’s All-Star celebration, MLB appears poised to abandon the only West Coast major league city with a significant Black community.

Oakland’s population is 22% Black, according to U.S. Census data. That figure ranges from 3-9% in Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Phoenix.

The A’s might be going, going, gone from Oakland, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league will continue its initiatives to support youth participation and player training there and elsewhere.

“Our extensive player development programs are designed to increase Black advancement in baseball and reach all corners of the United States,” Manfred told the Los Angeles Times. “We are encouraged by the progress being made at various levels of the pipeline.

“Our focus remains on supporting players from as many communities as possible as they advance to different participation stages of the game. Diversity remains a top priority for our entire industry and we are committed to this as a long-term effort.”

In the 2022 draft, four of the first five picks were Black, all four products of MLB development programs that the league said have accounted for 240 draft picks since 2015 and have sent 570 Black players into college baseball.

The kids who played with the likes of Stewart and Willis may have not advanced to college or professional baseball, but the biggest factor in determining if you become a lifelong fan is whether you play as a kid.

Tony Reagins, chief baseball development officer for MLB, said the league plans to continue to work with Willis, Stewart, CC Sabathia, Tyson Ross, Shooty Babitt and other former major leaguers from Oakland and the Bay Area on youth baseball and softball leagues and after-school programs.

“Whether there’s a major league team there or not, our goal is to continue to impact the lives of young Black men and women,” Reagins said. “We have relationships there that are community-based and grassroots-based, so we think we can continue to do that.”

Willis is not as sure that baseball can maintain its fan base in the East Bay once the A’s leave and kids cannot see a game in their neighborhood.

“Thank God for YouTube, I guess,” he said.

The San Francisco Giants are a ferry or BART ride away. For that matter, so are the Golden State Warriors, who moved to San Francisco from Oakland. Both the Giants and Warriors put up new venues without taxpayer funding.

“We see what happens when the infrastructure and the ownership are on the same page, right across the water,” Willis said.

“For an East Bay guy, it makes us all bitter. We wish we had something like that on our side.”

Indeed, when MLB targeted the Bay Area for one of its Urban Youth Academies — a program that launched in Compton and would have been ideal for Oakland — the league instead announced the academy would be built in San Francisco. That, two league sources said, was because the Giants’ ownership pushed for it.