Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday.

The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years and just the fourth time in 23 seasons under coach Bill Belichick. Buffalo will host the division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend.

With the game in hand, Bills players held up three fingers in honor of Hamlin’s number with the crowd chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin!”

The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week in which Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.

Stefon Diggs, who visited Hamlin at the hospital immediately after that game, sealed the victory on Sunday with a 49-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen to put Buffalo ahead 35-23 with 8:51 remaining.

Allen finished 19 of 31 for 254 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Patriots needed only a win to clinch a playoff berth, but wound up closing the season with five losses in seven games. Mac Jones finished 26 of 40 for 243 yards and three touchdowns, including two to DeVante Parker, and three interceptions — all in the second half.

Dolphins 9, Jets 6

Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, and host Miami beat New York to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The banged-up Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England to make their postseason appearance official. Seventh-seeded Miami will play at second-seeded Buffalo next weekend. The AFC East rivals split the season series with each winning at home.

Neither team scored a touchdown with rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback for the Jets and veteran Joe Flacco under center for the Dolphins.

But Thompson did enough on the Dolphins' final possession, moving them 36 yards in eight plays to set up Sanders' decisive kick. Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards.

The Jets (7-10) ended the season with six straight losses. New York failed to score a touchdown in its final three games.

On the Jets’ last play, they lateraled the ball a few times before Elijah Moore fumbled, Garrett Wilson recovered and he was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Bengals 27, Ravens 16

Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as host Cincinnati took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week.

The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on the same field where Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a horrifying scene six days ago — beat a Ravens team that rested some key players ahead of the postseason. Cincinnati closed the regular season with eight straight wins.

Cincinnati also avoided a coin flip to determine the site of its playoff game against Baltimore. The Bengals were unhappy with the prospect of a coin flip costing them a home playoff game and mocked the rule change with a coin-flip celebration after Mixon’s TD.

Cincinnati’s chances at the No. 2 seed in the AFC ended when Buffalo beat New England.

The Ravens (10-7) fought gamely behind rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown, who got the start after throwing just five passes all season. But rather than go all-out for the slim chance of getting a home playoff game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh ensured the Bengals will see a somewhat different team when sixth-seeded Baltimore returns to Paycor Stadium next weekend.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and backup Tyler Huntley were inactive, and the Ravens rested two of their biggest offensive weapons, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins.

Brown threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown.

Steelers 28, Browns 14

Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and host Pittsburgh beat Cleveland but was eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets.

The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh’s ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week 4 loss to the Jets.

Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and avoided an interception for the sixth time in his last seven appearances.