SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Blake Snell lowered his major league-leading ERA from 2.60 to 2.50 and struck out eight in six scoreless innings, and Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Gary Sanchez and Garrett Cooper homered to carry the San Diego Padres to a 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Snell (12-9), who won the AL Cy Young Award while with Tampa Bay in 2018, is building a case to become the sixth player to win the trophy in both leagues. He has 201 strikeouts, the most in a single-season by a Padres left-hander and the second time he’s had more than 200.

The other time was 2018, when he had 218. Another top contender for the NL Cy Young Award, Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, leads the majors with 245 strikeouts.

Snell held the Giants to three hits and allowed two base runners in each of his final two innings but got through unscathed. He walked four to increase his major league-leading total to 89. He threw a season-high 113 pitches.

Giants rookie Kyle Harrison (1-1) allowed all four Padres home runs. Soto connected to center field in the first, his team-leading 27th. Xander Bogaerts homered to center leading off the third, and Sanchez drove a ball to the base of the batter's eye in center two batters later.

With Soto and Bogaerts aboard with two outs in the sixth, Cooper homered to left-center to chase Harrison.

Harrison allowed six runs and six hits in 5⅔ innings, struck out five and walked two.

Austin Slater hit an RBI double for the Giants in the ninth off Ray Kerr.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (7-5, 3.57 ERA), who came within one out of no-hitting Cincinnati on Tuesday night, and Padres RHP Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.67) are scheduled to start the series finale Sunday.