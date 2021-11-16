Bob Padecky: Aaron Rodgers, Colin Kaepernick on different sides of history

This is a tale of two Super Bowl quarterbacks, two men who took very controversial positions that reverberated throughout American society. They had different interpretations on what it means to experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It remains to be seen, however, the depth of their historical footprint.

The first quarterback kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before his team played a game.

The second quarterback refused to take a vaccination shot to help protect himself against a deadly virus.

The first quarterback broke no law.

The second quarterback was fined for violating NFL protocol.

The first quarterback was clear in his intent. He was protesting racial injustice.

The second quarterback lied when asked if he was vaccinated.

The first quarterback, in his prime, was blackballed by the NFL and has not played in a game in five years.

The second quarterback missed one game.

It’s not clear if Colin Kaepernick and Aaron Rodgers have ever met. They should. They would have much to talk about. It would be a PBS Special. Oprah would want a piece of this. College courses with a doctorate directive would be taught.

One thing is without dispute. Kapernick and Rodgers represent a nation divided. On one side we have a protest against racial injustice. On the other side we see a thumbing of the nose at medical research and the resulting data.

Rodgers has everything going for him. He’s the league’s reigning MVP, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the 10 best quarterbacks in history and until now regarded as an intelligent human being.

Kapernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, the team’s first in 18 years but he never cemented the starting job. He had all the gifts but he won and lost the starting job so many times his career felt tied to a yo-yo.

Hall of Fame quarterbacks sell tickets. Yo-yos do not. So it was no surprise the extent of Rodgers’ punishment was a$14,650 fine. By NFL protocol that was the maximum given to unvaccinated player not wearing a mask. In what seems like a shopping list of NFL rules regarding the COVID virus, not one rule included the word “lying.”

Rodgers, clever fella, said he was “immunized.” Some read the word as “misleading.” It wasn’t misleading. It was lying, straight up.

Should someone who is lying about being vaccinated, hanging around teammates and families unmasked, possibly exposing so many people to a virus that has thus far killed 759,552 Americans, get off with a $14,650 fine?

Rodgers makes $33,500,000 this season. That fine, comparatively, is Rodgers collecting the loose change lodged in his car’s seat cushions.

But when a professional sport owns a day of the week it can damn well do anything it wants with the rules. So when the Cowboys’ wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is fined $15,450 for an equipment violation - an untucked jersey - Lamb wondered out loud how could he be fined a larger amount than Rodgers?

Good question. Another good question: Why is Jon Gruden’s disgusting emails the only ones the NFL made public of the 650,000 emails the league collected?

Is the NFL still punishing the Al Davis Raiders even though Al is not around to slap? What a ridiculous question except for the fact this is the NFL. The league has an oversized view of its importance, entitlement and omnipotence. Frankly, the NFL has earned such arrogance. Just look in the stands and see some fan not embarrassed to be clad in feathers, face paint and deer horns, drinking beer out of ballet slipper. It ain’t Sunday church out there. It’s Sunday football.

So what if Aaron Rodgers takes medical advice from a former player? For some people that makes as much sense as asking a pastry chef to perform an emergency appendectomy.

To be sure, when the news broke about Rodgers being unvaccinated, a lot of people were checking on the kids, grandma, grandpa, their neighbors, their car mechanics. Not to mention Rodgers’ Packer teammates. It doesn’t strain logic to assume correctly a lot people then became freaked out over a chill, a cough, a sneeze, a sudden urge to hit the recliner.

Rodgers caught COVID and as a result, no matter how gentle the punishment and how such a swell guy is or was, the blowback of anxiety drifted over a lot of folks. It may have been unreported but the reactions had to be anywhere from slight irritation all the way to masking infants.

That it appears Rodgers didn’t spread the disease is a consequence welcomed but hardly a certainty. What’s left is a question Oprah would love to ask as the two men as they sit on her couch.

“Just wondering,” Oprah would begin. “Wondering if the roles were reversed. Aaron, you were the one who took a knee for social injustice. And Colin, you told everyone you were vaccinated but weren’t. I wonder if the reaction would have been any different.”

Could be. In fact, the difference might be as different as black and white.

