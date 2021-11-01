Bob Padecky: Dusty Baker’s done enough to get called to Cooperstown

It’s utter nonsense, that Dusty Baker’s Astros have to win the World Series so Baker can be elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Truly a waste of time to ponder, like deciding whether to cross a street at the crosswalk. Baseball, just cross the damn street and elect Baker to Cooperstown when he’s eligible.

There’s no traffic or logic to halt he process. Don’t cop out by claiming conventional wisdom. Those two words are constricting on face value and no longer apply to the modern game. Never start a relief pitcher in a World Series game? Well, so much for that in this Series.

Conventional wisdom is simplistic, inflexible thinking. A manager has to win a World Series to even be considered for the Hall of Fame. It’s like a hall pass. Show it at the door for admittance and please leave all your baggage at the curb.

John McGraw had plenty of baggage. McGraw lost seven World Series. Bobby Cox lost four of them. Leo Durocher lost two. But they all won a World Series. So step inside fellas and have some dinner with the guys. The salmon toast points are terrific.

Connie Mack, Bucky Harris and Lou Boudreau lost more games than they won managing. But they won a World

Series. So right this way to the wine bar, guys, the cab is especially fine this year.

Cooperstown serenades accomplishment, as it should. Unique accomplishments. Rarified. For a select few. Check out this rare air?

Baker is the first manager to reach the playoffs and win a division title with five different teams.

Seven times Baker has finished in the top three in voting for Manager of the Year. Baker has won the award three times.

Baker has managed 11 different teams to 90 or more victories in a season.

Baker is only the ninth manager to lead teams from both the American and National Leagues into the post-season.

Here is what other Hall of Fame managers haven’t done that Baker has.

Twenty Hall of Fame managers have FEWER victories than Baker, including brand names like Tommy Lasorda, Earl Weaver, Dick Williams, Whitey Herzog and Casey Stengel. Yes, that Casey Stengel!

Eleven Hall of Fame managers have a winning percentage LOWER than Baker’s, including Connie Mack, Bucky

Harris, Clark Griffith, Herzog, Williams, Lasorda and Stengel.

Only 11 managers have posted more career victories than Baker. Ten are in the Hall of Fame. Only one who isn’t is the beloved Bruce Bochy, the Giants guy is still a few years away from being eligible but is a lock for election. Baker is only 16 victories behind Bochy and will be No. 11 ALL-TIME in victories if he returns in 2022.

As a player Baker was a two-time All-Star, won two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove. A left fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baker was the first NLCS MVP in 1977 and played in three World Series for the team, including 1981 when the Dodgers won it all.

So he hasn’t won a World Series? Maybe Dusty didn’t have his first plate of lasagna until he was 25. That’s just as relevant.

Because Dusty is over 65 (72) he can be voted into Cooperstown after six months of his retirement. That’s a nice perk reflective of his age but not nearly as significant as what is about to follow.

In the election bylaws a player or manager’s “contribution” to the game is analyzed and given a value. “Character” is considered, as is “integrity” as is “sportsmanship.” As anyone who knows the sport “character” is sometimes overlooked as any biography of Ty Cobb will show.

In Baker’s case, character is Exhibit A. Baker has friends in baseball like a snowstorm has snowflakes. He grew up in a multi-cultural environment with family and friends of all colors and cultures in Los Angeles and Sacramento. He never judged anyone on the surface. A Black man, Baker’s best friend is white. Asian and Latinx, male or female or somewhere in between, he moved smoothly among everyone, even those in disagreement.

Baker always thanked Henry Aaron and his father for their guidance. Their words became his signposts. When he signed with the Braves out of high school his first pro teams where in Texas and Louisiana. This was his first exposure to lifestyles in contrast to what he saw in California.

“I learned where to go and where not to go,” Baker told me once.

He learned how to fit in, yet refused to be invisible. His only demand was respect. Give him that and you could hang, for the music he always had playing in his office, for the information he might share, for the honesty he gave so easily, for the stories he might tell.

That’s why players and owners and writers and fans love the guy. Baker has the “character” we don’t always see in the sport, where selfishness, pettiness and deceit grab too many headlines.

He is a player’s manager. That’s why five teams hired him. In Houston he may have received the best compliment of his career - Baker was the air freshener for the stink caused by the Astros’ cheating scandal in 2017. He was the choice that made sense.

Rip the trash canners, those dirty sign stealers, the clandestine crooks that stole the 2017 World Series from the Dodgers. But not Dusty. He reaches across the aisle. . .for everyone. He doesn’t hide behind a curtain or a trash can.

Dusty Baker doesn’t have to win this World Series. He doesn’t have to win another game. All he needs to do is sit back and get what’s coming to him.

To be the first Black manager in MLB history to be in the Hall of Fame.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.