Bob Padecky: Nets’ Kyrie Irving sets a new standard for selfishness

Kyrie Irving has set a new standard and that’s remarkable when you consider his competition.

“I play when I want to play,” said former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, who was traded twice in the same season.

By refusing to get vaccinated the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has forced his team to remove him from the active roster. Until Irving decides to get at least one COVID shot he can not be around the Nets. One has to be truly self-absorbed to take this stance, a selfishness shared by a few other professional athletes.

“I got you! I got you! I got you!” said Barry Bonds to some of the pitchers on the Giants staff when he first joined the team in 1993, referring to the pitchers he had homered against.

An extremely confident player doesn’t have to be an obnoxious one. In fact, a player can feel the sun rises and sets on his own ego, but it’s a piggishness best kept to himself rather then spoken to remove all doubt.

“I’m supposed to be a franchise player and we’re talking about practice?. . .How silly is that?” said ex-Philadelpia 76er point guard Allen Iverson, about the necessity to show up to practice.

The “Me First” movement also refers to athletes who find themselves not attached to the usual things that help the rest of us remain tethered to reality. Working well with others. Accepting unpleasantness. Taking orders. Keeping to a schedule, even if it means getting up at 6 in the morning.

Irving has worked well within those constructs but every so often he, um, leaves the reservation.

Like in 2017. When Irving said the Earth was flat.

“The Earth is flat, I’m telling you,” Irving told boston.com. “It’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

Irving told other news outlets he had proof.

“When I started actually doing research on my own,” Irving said at the time, “and figuring out that there is not a real picture of Earth, not one real picture of Earth - and we haven’t been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969. It’s becoming a conspiracy.”

Of course such a view - apparently one could stand at Twins Peaks in San Francisco and see Tokyo with the proper telescope - drew giggles and laughs. The commissioner of the NBA even participated.

“Kyrie and I went to the same college (Duke),” Adam Silver said, “but we may have taken different courses.”

Irving’s geographical treatise drew a lot of reaction, inasmuch as he is a NBA star. Irving was a bit surprised when his statements drew such ridicule. He backed off. . . a little bit.

“I’m not sure if the Earth is flat or round,” he told the New York Times in June 2018.

In October of that year Irving added, “At that time I was into conspiracies.”

Such opinion, unsupported by data or common sense, was viewed then as quirky and cute. That Kyrie, what a joker. And that’s as far as it went. Didn’t affect his basketball. In the 2018-19 season Irving averaged 23.8 points and 6.9 assists a game. He made the NBA All-Star team, one of seven he’s made.

So Irving could have said he had dinner with a leprechaun and said the little guy drank him under the table and he had to pick up the beer tab and no one would have cared. Irving was on the court, performing for the Celtics in stellar fashion, as is is history.

Kyrie Irving was a cute eccentric and that was so charming. This time, not so much. The Nets are thinking they can have a run at the NBA title but not with Irving watching the games on television. His teammates have been properly restrained publicly in not reminding Irving they are vaccinated and have resolved what ever ethical or medical concerns they had.

The Nets are being better teammates to Irving than Irving is to them.

Why is Irving important to anyone outside of Brooklyn? He represents a faction of Americans who remain unvaccinated. He has a national voice and, in some pockets, influence. He could explain his reluctance. He’s a Dukie. Irving has said many times he’s smart as a whip. Irving could make the majority of us who are vaccinated better understand those who are not.

Irving has said his decision is not political. He says he respects doctors who are trying to keep people safe. He also respects the unvaccinated. So then what is his reason?

Irving won’t say. He refuses.

“This has everything to do with what’s going on in our world,” Irving said last week.

Uh oh. Is Irving believing in conspiracies again? That Bill Gates mind control computer chip? Government sterilization? China’s clandestine plan for world dominance? Hair growing out of his forehead?

Uh oh again. Maybe Irving’s silent because he doesn’t want to embarrass himself.

He already has. Kyrie Irving is selfish. He is putting himself above his teammates, the data, common sense. He ignores what his teammates have done for him. He is not

concerned about public health. He is not interested in seeing the big picture, just the small one with him in it.

In the process Irving has made Randy Moss look like church people. Barry Bonds is a timid wallflower. Allen Iverson is a school crossing guard.

“I would ask you all,” Irving said last week, “to just respect my choice.”

Nope. Not a chance.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com