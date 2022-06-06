Bob Padecky: There’s a message in Draymond Green’s madness

For about eight months of the season the NBA means No Bumping Anytime. It is out of necessity. For if the NBA played those eight months the way the Warriors played Sunday night five guys named Harold would be playing in the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry and the rest of the guys would be in body wraps, the type of mummification that would usually accommodate pharaohs as opposed to some poor bloke thinking he can dunk over Draymond Green.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3SxoEoOqoeo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ah, Draymond. Game 2 of the NBA Finals was but a few ticks old when Boston’s Al Horford dribbled the basketball to about five feet from the 3-point arc. Draymond took a swipe at the ball, enough for Horford to stop dribbling and then. . .Draymond fell on Horford like he was a fumbled football. Draymond smothered Horford like he was a dumpster fire. Draymond did everything to Horford except check for his I.D.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gg51e2XaN4c">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Draymond does that on the street and he’s doing a five-year stretch at Pelican Bay. But in the NBA Finals, Draymond is an inspiration. “I proudly wear my badge of honor,” Green said after the game. “It was time to throw punches back (at the Celtics).”

You see, Draymond was offended. The Warriors were soft in Game 1. Boston ran Golden State out of the gym in the fourth quarter. Worse still, the Celtics had Marcus Smart leading the blitz, the same Marcus Smart who was named last week as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and on the First Team All-Defense. That made Draymond cranky. He said he should have been named to the first team.

A cranky Draymond is Draymond 3.0. Draymond 3.0 was pushing and jawing with Smart and Jaylen Brown. Draymond 3.0 was on the floor with Grant Williams, sorta playing kickball with Williams’ head.

“It was a come-to-Jesus moment,” said Curry, understanding the significance of Game 2.

Actually it was a come-to-Draymond moment. In a season with too many games, too much travel and too little time to decompress from both, Draymond is the steaming kettle of attitude the Warriors always have needed. Klay Thompson and Curry are going to the Hall of Fame but their personality is quiet. Their leadership comes from their remarkable ability to shoot, not for in-your-face fiery oratory.

Draymond gives them that hot metal intensity. The Warriors love him for it but the rest of the league would rather he leave them alone and go knit a blanket. Multi-millionaires like free admission to the basket or a nice cushion of air to shoot a jumper. To Draymond such largesse is obscene and needs immediate correction.

All of which makes tomorrow night’s game in Boston a psychologist’s dream. The Celtics have their fans. The Warriors have their Draymond. The Celtics have their history. The Warriors have their Draymond history. Boston took over Game 1 and dominated. The Warriors took over Game 2 and dominated.

Never has a split in the first two games of a NBA Finals looked so even. Both teams know what it means to lose control of game, to be embarrassed, to be overwhelmed.

Both teams know the value of sweat equity. Which means defense, the part of the NBA no one comes to see. Fans want buckets, not bruises. Yet these Finals will be decided by who responds best to belligerent defenders. Who gets rattled and who doesn’t? In Game 2, Boston turned the ball over 19 times. Lose your cool and you lose these Finals.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, Pool)

The Warriors already have seen everything they are going to see in this series except for one thing. They still are waiting for Thompson to be Thompson. Thompson is one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen but he made only 30% of his shots, 10 of 33, in the first two games.

The man had some good looks but, clearly frustrated, rushed other shots. With his form is so smooth and disciplined, it’s quite noticeable Thompson’s casting off as if he’s in a panic. Is his body wearing down after not seeing game conditions in almost three years? Is he still figuring out a defense that’s overplaying him?

Thompson never needed or wanted to score as much as Curry but certainly didn’t want to become an afterthought either. To think the Warriors can win the NBA Finals with Thompson shooting 30% is unfairly stretching optimism. At the very least Thompson would like to become enough of a threat to force Smart to leave Curry every so often.

At the very least the Warriors know they need to duplicate in Game 3 what they did in Game 2. “We needed to play with desperation (in Game 2),” Curry said after they won by 19 points. “That’s what we did.”

That’s what the Warriors need to do in every game that’s left. Is that too much to ask, to play at such a frenetic pace? At times it felt exhausting to watch, the intensity was so high. Can they sustain it?

Boston has the answer to that: See Game One For Further Details. Whaddya think about that?

Oh really, Draymond would say. I got your response. I AM the response.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.