Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller threw a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball, and the host Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to complete their meeting of the NL’s top two teams.

Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. James Outman added an RBI single in the eighth for Los Angeles.

Matt Olson hit his 44th home run in the seventh to pull even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead, but Atlanta’s six-game winning streak ended with only its second loss on a 10-game West Coast trip. The Braves still have the majors’ best record at 90-46.

Miller (9-3) underlined his ace potential with this effort against the powerhouse Braves less than four months after he made his major league debut with a solid outing in Atlanta. The 24-year-old retired 16 consecutive Braves between Marcell Ozuna’s double in the second and Olson’s homer, then finished the seventh to a standing ovation.

Miller outpitched 39-year-old Charlie Morton (14-11), who yielded six hits and three walks in four-plus innings for Atlanta.

Brusdar Graterol allowed two baserunners in the ninth, but hung on for his seventh save.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0 for 4 after homering in each of the series’ first three games.

Mets 6, Mariners 3

At New York, Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in four runs, reaching 40 homers and 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season as New York topped first-place Seattle.

Jeff McNeil also went deep — after finishing a homer shy of the cycle Saturday night — and the Mets took two of three games from the Mariners to hand them their first series loss since Aug. 11-13 against Baltimore.

Seattle began the day leading the AL West by one game over Houston.

Alonso hit an RBI single in the first inning before his two-run shot in the third made him the fifth player in major league history with at least three 40-homer seasons in his first five campaigns, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Kiner and Eddie Matthews as well as Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols.

Alonso’s solo homer in the seventh gave him 100 RBIs for the third time.

Tylor Megill (8-7) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Adam Ottavino allowed two baserunners in the ninth before striking out J.P. Crawford to earn his eighth save.

Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers for the Mariners. George Kirby (10-9) gave up four runs, three earned, in three innings.

Yankees 6, Astros 1

In Houston, prized rookie Jasson Domínguez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning to help New York complete a three-game sweep of Houston.

It was the second home run in three career games for the 20-year-old Domínguez, who became the youngest Yankees player to go deep in his major league debut Friday night when he hit a two-run shot off Justin Verlander in his first at-bat.

Houston’s weekend slide came after a five-game winning streak and it left the Astros a game behind the first-place Mariners and tied for second with the Texas Rangers in a tight AL West race.

For the last-place Yankees, the series was a bright spot in a dismal season. It was their first sweep of the Astros since September 2013.

Gleyber Torres added a solo homer in the ninth after missing two games with lower back tightness. New York rookie Austin Wells had an RBI double for his first career extra-base hit.

Michael King yielded one run in five innings. Tommy Kahnle (2-3) worked two hitless innings for the win.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (9-3) allowed three runs in six innings.

Rangers 6, Twins 5

In Arlington, Texas, Adolis García homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out his first four times up, lifting struggling Texas over Minnesota.

García drove in his 100th run of the season on his 34th homer, a 430-foot drive into the second deck in left field.

Mitch Garver was on deck when García connected off Josh Winder (2-1), having twice given the Rangers the lead with homers among his four hits and four RBIs.

Texas ended up squandering three leads before finally winning for just the fourth time in 16 games. The Rangers pulled within a game of Seattle, which leads the AL West after Texas spent 140 consecutive days atop the division.

Royce Lewis twice matched Garver to get the AL Central-leading Twins even, first with a three-run homer in the fifth after Garver’s three-run shot in the first. Lewis’ RBI single for a 5-5 tie in the eighth came after Garver’s leadoff homer in the seventh.

Rookie reliever Cody Bradford (3-1) tossed a scoreless ninth.