Boston radio guy suggests Warriors’ Chase Center has a ‘wine and cheese crowd’ that’s ‘kind of froufrou’

Longtime Boston radio and TV guy Mike Felger, who once called MLB pitcher Roy Halladay a moron for dying in a plane crash and mocked one of his co-workers for going on paternity leave after having a child, had thoughts on the Chase Center crowd ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Talking to noted ESPN flip-flopper and former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins on NBC Sports Boston before tipoff, Felger suggested the Warriors’ crowd in their new building had changed since moving from Oakland’s Oracle Arena to San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“Back to the building, Kendrick, I am curious, have the Warriors lost something with the home court since they moved to San Francisco?” he asked. “Is it more of a wine and cheese crowd in that new building?”

“What you called it,” Perkins responded.

“Kind of froufrou?” Felger added.

Perkins went on to say that no Warriors fans were aggressively hostile with him randomly on the street, which — it goes without saying — should not be what fans aspire to do. Perkins, though, used it as a slight, before digging on Chase more:

“Maybe they’ll get hostile once there’s a jump ball or whatever the case may be? But look, this arena is so big, I don’t know how can it get hostile,: he added.

Perkins wrapped things up by adding that the Celtics would feel comfortable in Chase Center.