As a freshman at Windsor High School, Finn Grace vividly remembers watching the varsity battles against rival Cardinal Newman.

The atmosphere, intensity and pageantry were all things that Grace quickly realized he wanted to personally experience some day.

“During Senior Night, especially,” said Grace, now a senior. “I would dream about those moments, about being able to play against Newman in those rivalry games.”

Grace got his wish this year — and delivered some of the biggest performances of his prep career. The 6-foot-3 wing/forward averaged 24 points and eight rebounds in four games against the Cardinals, leading the Jaguars to a 3-1 record over their rival and earning him the nickname “the Cardinal Killer.”

Those three wins helped the Jaguars steal a share of the North Bay League Oak Division regular-season title, along with capturing the NBL-Oak postseason tournament title.

For his efforts leading Windsor — which ended the year as The Press Democrat’s No. 1 team — the newspaper is naming Grace the 2022-23 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“It’s a big accomplishment for not just myself but the team,” Grace said about the award. “I feel like without them, I wouldn’t have gotten this recognition. It’s a very cool honor, especially after all the hard work I’ve put in. It’s all paid off.”

On the year, Grace averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Windsor, which went 10-2 in league play and 23-7 overall, its winningest season since 2017-18. Grace also became the fifth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in his high school career.

He shared Most Valuable Player honors in the NBL-Oak with Cardinal Newman senior guard Sam Cline, who averaged 19.6 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cline, who also reached 1,000-career points this year, was the other player we considered for this award.

But it was the head-to-head numbers that we felt gave Grace the edge. In the first meeting between the two, Grace finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 51-48 win at Newman.

In Game 2, a 53-49 win at Windsor on the Jaguars’ Senior Night that clinched the share of the NBL-Oak title and the top seed in the league tournament, Grace scored 25 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, grabbed six rebounds and shot eight-of-14 from the field, including five-of-nine from three.

In the third meeting, the NBL-Oak tournament championship, Grace had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 58-54 win. And in the fourth and final meeting — although it was a season-ending 57-52 loss in the North Coast Section playoffs — Grace finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

“Since freshman year, I always wanted to have those big moments against Newman,” Grace said. “I don’t know what it was, but I think I just had a good start in each of those games and that just continued throughout. But yeah it was really cool to have those big moments against Newman.”

Grace, a Windsor native, isn’t sure what the future holds. He’s currently playing for a club travel team to get more exposure before the college basketball signing period ends May 17. He’s also still considering attending Santa Rosa Junior College for his next steps.

But whatever path he chooses, the Cardinal Killer’s lasting legacy at Windsor won’t soon be forgotten.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.