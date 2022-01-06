Subscribe

Boys basketball preview: Sonoma County full of talented teams, players

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 9:22PM

NBL-Oak

Montgomery: 1-0, 9-5

Cardinal Newman: 1-0, 9-7

Healdsburg: 0-1, 7-6

Maria Carrillo: 0-1, 4-10

Santa Rosa: 0-0, 9-6

Windsor: 0-0, 7-9

NBL-Redwood

West County: 1-0, 9-5

Rancho Cotate: 0-1, 5-9

Elsie Allen: 0-0, 6-9

Piner: 0-0, 7-7

St. Vincent: 0-0, 9-1

Ukiah: 0-0, 7-6

Even amid a rash of cancellations and postponements over the last several days, the basketball season in Sonoma County presses forward as local teams get underway in league play.

In the North Bay League, the boys teams in the Oak and Redwood divisions started on Tuesday night with more games set to follow on Thursday. The league slate is set to end the first week of February. Play in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Central leagues has also begun and there are several Sonoma teams and players to keep an eye on.

Here is a take a closer look at the boys teams from around the county.

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman

Spring record: 14-1

The Cardinals lost nine seniors from last year’s team that was undeniably the best in the county. But they’re still the Cardinals: talented, well-coached and deep. They played arguably the toughest preleague schedule in the area and have improved overall despite taking their lumps. Junior guard Sam Cline has emerged as one of the best up-and-coming players in the county and Healdsburg transfer Gavin Vogensen has been a huge shot in the arm since gaining eligibility a few weeks ago. Leo Gonzalez also provides some scoring at the wing position.

Healdsburg

Spring record: 14-2

Over the last year, the Greyhounds lost head coach Yasha Mokaram and two of their best players in Vogensen and Dylan Hayman, the program’s all-time leading scorer. But Healdsburg should still be in the mix thanks to its towering frontcourt with 6-foot-8 center Graham MacDonald and 6-foot-6 forward Max Hubbell and a talented back court with Sam Vanden Heuvel and Sebby Leffew. They were up and down in their nonleague schedule but took Cardinal Newman to the wire in a one-point loss on the road in their league opener on Tuesday.

Maria Carrillo

Spring record: 4-6

The Pumas make the leap up from the Redwood division in what could be a rebuilding season. But if there’s ever a year to not count anyone out, it’s this one. Luc Guggiana (16 points, 4.3 rebounds) can score with the best of them and could lead the Pumas to some upset wins in league.

Montgomery

Spring record: 8-3

The Vikings have a talented squad led by junior sharpshooter Donovan Hawkins and 6-foot-9 center Nolan Bessire, who is committed to play at NCAA Division 3 Bowdoin College next year. Head coach Steve Arrow, a longtime coach within the Montgomery program who took over the varsity helm in the summer after Zac Tiedeman stepped down after five seasons, said the team’s calling card will be its defense.

Santa Rosa

Spring record: 4-6

The Panthers have one of the best one-two combos in the county with senior guard Will Logue and scrappy forward David Prudhomme, a transfer from West County. They also suffered a one-possession loss to Cardinal Newman in the preleague schedule. They’ve yet to start league play as their first week of games were called off due to COVID issues.

Windsor

Spring record: 10-5

The Jaguars are a guard-oriented team led by Finn Grace (18.7 points per game) that were also up and down during preleague. At one point they lost five straight but have won three of their last four since. Even in losses to better teams, they’ve kept things close and should be a tough out in the NBL.

Outlook: If the preseason was any indication, the Oak division could be anyone’s for the taking this year. While Cardinal Newman and Montgomery stand out as the two likely favorites, coaches around the league say that Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Windsor should all be in the mix as well. Maria Carrillo has some talented players and could surprise some teams night in, night out.

Players to watch

Will Logue, senior, Santa Rosa

Athletic two-way player who can score inside and out. Averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Sam Cline, junior, Cardinal Newman

A deadeye shooter and the Cardinals’ leading scorer. Cline is an excellent defender and a threat from anywhere on the court.

Nolan Bessire, senior, Montgomery

Defense-first big man who is stellar on the glass and is a size mismatch in the post.

Graham MacDonald, senior, Healdsburg

Multiyear varsity starter scored over 30 points on multiple occasions in preleague play. Should be a force on both ends.

Finn Grace, junior, Windsor

One of the best scorers in the county. Averaging 18.7 points per game. Has scored 20 points or more six times this season.

Also keep an eye on

Jayden Russotti, junior, Windsor

Gavin Vogensen, junior, Cardinal Newman

Leo Gonzalez, junior, Cardinal Newman

Donovan Hawkins, junior, Montgomery

Nicholas Ausiello, senior, Montgomery

David Prudhomme, senior, Santa Rosa

Elijah Hanson, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Luc Guggiana, senior, Maria Carrillo

NBL-Redwood

Elsie Allen

Spring record: 4-6

The Lobos might also be in for a rebuilding year but do have a couple of talented guards in Joe Suvanaseng (11.4 points per game) and Sammy Williams (12.1 points per game).

Piner

Spring record: 4-8

While the Prospectors enter league play at .500 on the year, they should also be in the mix for the league title. They played some good local teams tough in recent weeks and have several reliable scorers in Ladainian Kuok, Kansh Singh and Matt Erickson.

Rancho Cotate

Spring record: 3-5

Led by a stellar one-two punch in guards Malik Roby and Andrew Pengel, the Cougars have also had an up-and-down season to this point. They lost six straight at one point but ended nonleague play with a pair of 16-point wins over Santa Rosa and Healdsburg. They’re set to face West County again in two weeks, looking to get back after their 59-43 loss on Tuesday.

St. Vincent

Spring record: 2-11

The Mustangs jump into the Redwood division after spending the last two seasons in the North Central League II. They won their first nine games of the year before a lopsided loss to Marin Academy a week ago. They’ve played mostly smaller schools to this point, so it remains to be seen how they’ll fare against larger schools once league play starts. Tom Bonfigli, the all-time winningest coach in county history after a long, successful career at Cardinal Newman, is back for his second year at the helm.

Ukiah

Spring record: 7-6

The Wildcats had some good showings in preleague play, including a 47-43 win over Windsor, but have struggled a bit of late. They dropped their two games in the Sonoma County Classic last week by double digits to Cardinal Newman and Piner. That being said, they do have a few talented pieces in Eian Macandog and Marcus Fenk and could be a dark horse in the league race.

West County

Spring record: 4-7

After a roller coaster start to the season, West County has come on strong of late. It has won four of its last five games with wins over Windsor, Healdsburg and, most recently, Rancho Cotate. It might too early to say it’s the team to beat, but its win over Rancho on Tuesday guarantees it’s in that conversation.

Outlook: Rancho Cotate and West County appeared the teams to beat coming out of the preleague slate, but that notion might have changed after West County handled the Cougars. Piner should be in the mix as well and Ukiah could also make things interesting.

Players to watch

Andrew Pengel, senior, Rancho Cotate

The county’s leading scorer. Has scored over 30 points five times this season and recently hit the 1,000-career point mark. Averaging 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game and is shooting 42% from three-point range.

Gavin Reid, junior, West County

Leads West County in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per game.

Malik Roby, senior, Rancho Cotate

Scrappy guard who has scored over 20 points four times, averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds per game.

Eian Macandog, senior, Ukiah

A shooter with college-level range who leads the Wildcats in scoring at 11.6 points per game.

Ladainian Kuok, senior, Piner

Six-foot-1 guard who has consistently been the Prospectors’ top offensive threat.

Also keep an eye on

Saben Atteberry, junior, West County

Sammy Williams, senior, Elsie Allen

Joe Suvanaseng, senior, Elsie Allen

Killian Collins, senior, St. Vincent

Jake DeCarli, senior, St. Vincent

Marcus Fenk, junior, Ukiah

Matt Erickson, sophomore, Piner

Kansh Singh, junior, Piner

Outside the NBL

Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley are all worth mentioning in the Vine Valley Athletic League. For a stretch, Petaluma looked like the best team in the county and should be considered a contender in the VVAL. Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley could also make a run at the league title.

Over in the North Central League I, Cloverdale is looking like the team to beat. The Eagles are 11-0 with an average margin of victory of over 20 points.

Players to watch

Dom Ghirish, senior, Sonoma Valley

The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging over 20 points for the third straight season. On the year he’s putting up 21.7 points, 4.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Salim Arikat, senior, Petaluma

A 6-foot-8 lanky forward with some touch from the outside, Arikat is tough to deal with on both ends of the floor. He was named the MVP of the Rose City Classic at Cardinal Newman.

Tory Cain, senior, Casa Grande

The Gauchos’ leading scorer is another guard who can fill it up. In seven games of reported stats, he’s averaging 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Dylan Muller, senior, Cloverdale

The all-league running back is showing he’s a two-sport star. He’s scored in double figures in the last five games and was the MVP of a tournament at Head-Royce.

Also keep an eye on

Will Breall, sophomore, Sonoma Valley

Anders Mathison, senior, Sonoma Valley

Cole Garzoli, senior, Petaluma

Ryan Giacomini, senior, Petaluma

Andy Bai, sophomore, Petaluma

Brandon Allred, senior, Casa Grande

Joe Faso, senior, Cloverdale

Caden Axell, junior, Cloverdale

Gabe Wlodarczyk, senior, Cloverdale

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

