Boys basketball preview: Sonoma County full of talented teams, players

Even amid a rash of cancellations and postponements over the last several days, the basketball season in Sonoma County presses forward as local teams get underway in league play.

In the North Bay League, the boys teams in the Oak and Redwood divisions started on Tuesday night with more games set to follow on Thursday. The league slate is set to end the first week of February. Play in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Central leagues has also begun and there are several Sonoma teams and players to keep an eye on.

Here is a take a closer look at the boys teams from around the county.

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman

Spring record: 14-1

The Cardinals lost nine seniors from last year’s team that was undeniably the best in the county. But they’re still the Cardinals: talented, well-coached and deep. They played arguably the toughest preleague schedule in the area and have improved overall despite taking their lumps. Junior guard Sam Cline has emerged as one of the best up-and-coming players in the county and Healdsburg transfer Gavin Vogensen has been a huge shot in the arm since gaining eligibility a few weeks ago. Leo Gonzalez also provides some scoring at the wing position.

Healdsburg

Spring record: 14-2

Over the last year, the Greyhounds lost head coach Yasha Mokaram and two of their best players in Vogensen and Dylan Hayman, the program’s all-time leading scorer. But Healdsburg should still be in the mix thanks to its towering frontcourt with 6-foot-8 center Graham MacDonald and 6-foot-6 forward Max Hubbell and a talented back court with Sam Vanden Heuvel and Sebby Leffew. They were up and down in their nonleague schedule but took Cardinal Newman to the wire in a one-point loss on the road in their league opener on Tuesday.

Maria Carrillo

Spring record: 4-6

The Pumas make the leap up from the Redwood division in what could be a rebuilding season. But if there’s ever a year to not count anyone out, it’s this one. Luc Guggiana (16 points, 4.3 rebounds) can score with the best of them and could lead the Pumas to some upset wins in league.

Montgomery

Spring record: 8-3

The Vikings have a talented squad led by junior sharpshooter Donovan Hawkins and 6-foot-9 center Nolan Bessire, who is committed to play at NCAA Division 3 Bowdoin College next year. Head coach Steve Arrow, a longtime coach within the Montgomery program who took over the varsity helm in the summer after Zac Tiedeman stepped down after five seasons, said the team’s calling card will be its defense.

Santa Rosa

Spring record: 4-6

The Panthers have one of the best one-two combos in the county with senior guard Will Logue and scrappy forward David Prudhomme, a transfer from West County. They also suffered a one-possession loss to Cardinal Newman in the preleague schedule. They’ve yet to start league play as their first week of games were called off due to COVID issues.

Windsor

Spring record: 10-5

The Jaguars are a guard-oriented team led by Finn Grace (18.7 points per game) that were also up and down during preleague. At one point they lost five straight but have won three of their last four since. Even in losses to better teams, they’ve kept things close and should be a tough out in the NBL.

Outlook: If the preseason was any indication, the Oak division could be anyone’s for the taking this year. While Cardinal Newman and Montgomery stand out as the two likely favorites, coaches around the league say that Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Windsor should all be in the mix as well. Maria Carrillo has some talented players and could surprise some teams night in, night out.

Players to watch

Will Logue, senior, Santa Rosa

Athletic two-way player who can score inside and out. Averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Sam Cline, junior, Cardinal Newman

A deadeye shooter and the Cardinals’ leading scorer. Cline is an excellent defender and a threat from anywhere on the court.

Nolan Bessire, senior, Montgomery

Defense-first big man who is stellar on the glass and is a size mismatch in the post.

Graham MacDonald, senior, Healdsburg

Multiyear varsity starter scored over 30 points on multiple occasions in preleague play. Should be a force on both ends.

Finn Grace, junior, Windsor

One of the best scorers in the county. Averaging 18.7 points per game. Has scored 20 points or more six times this season.

Also keep an eye on

Jayden Russotti, junior, Windsor

Gavin Vogensen, junior, Cardinal Newman

Leo Gonzalez, junior, Cardinal Newman

Donovan Hawkins, junior, Montgomery

Nicholas Ausiello, senior, Montgomery

David Prudhomme, senior, Santa Rosa

Elijah Hanson, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Luc Guggiana, senior, Maria Carrillo