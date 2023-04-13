Boys soccer player of the year: Piner’s Alexis Alcantar took charge for league winners

When one of Piner High School’s boys soccer captains left to play in Mexico during the season, head coach Sean Sutherland had to decide who should get the armband.

It turned out not to be a difficult choice, as one player stood out among the rest: Alexis Alcantar.

“He was the most vocal person on the field,” Sutherland said. “He has all the great habits you look for in a leader.”

In addition to his leadership qualities, Alcantar backed it up with his play on the field.

After the Prospectors started 0-2 with losses to Ukiah and Healdsburg, Alcantar led them to an 8-0 win against Deer Valley with a hat trick. In the first of two games against Montgomery, he found Tony Pacheco for the game winner.

“In the beginning it was tough, it was a hard start from us,” Alcantar said. “There were some bumps in the road, but we stuck together and fought through everything.”

He scored the game winner in a tight contest against Cardinal Newman with 30 seconds left. He then scored yet another winner the second time around against Monty. The Prospectors quickly put their slow start behind them.

For his performance, Alcantar is The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Boys Soccer Player of the Year and leads the newspaper’s honor list for this past winter season.

When Piner needed a goal, Alcantar was always the one to step up. The coaches around the North Bay League rewarded his efforts by naming him the Oak division’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

The senior scored nine goals on the year and added 15 assists, something rarely seen for a central defensive midfielder. His game-winning goals helped lead led Piner to the NBL-Oak title, becoming the first school to win the title in both the Oak and Redwood divisions.

“(Alcantar) always managed to find a way to do something positive for the team,” his coach said.

Piner finished 9-6-3 overall and 5-3-2 in league play.

“I’m grateful, and I just want to thank everyone that helped me get here; it wasn’t easy,” Alcantar said of being named player of the year. “Anything is possible — even if you start slow and don’t give up, anything is possible.”

Player of the Year

Alexis Alcantar, Sr., Piner

First 11

Jose Abel Calvillo, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Cohen Ferrari, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Rios Munoz, Fr., Ukiah

Toby Bush, Jr., Analy

Jose Chavez, Jr., Casa Grande

Roberto “Bob” Aguilar, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Hayden Holbrook, Jr., Casa Grande

Jose Reyes, Sr., Healdsburg

Manuel Vargas, So., Santa Rosa

Jude Stone, So., Cardinal Newman

Antonio Gomez, Sr., Piner

Second 11

Jaxon Cho, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Elliott Meechan, Jr., Analy

Griffin Brophy, So., Sonoma Valley

Victor “Pizarro” Palacio, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Landon Ruggles, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Guillermo Gonzalez, Sr., Piner

Edwin Vasquez, Jr., Healdsburg

Xavius Lanford, Jr., Montgomery

Julian Lozanov, Jr., Petaluma

Juan Pablo Hernandez, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Danny Sandoval, Sr., Ukiah

Honorable mention

Nacio Gutierrez, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Fabian Nava, Sr., Windsor

Kyson Boyd, Jr., Montgomery

Aiden Flanagan, Jr., Maria Carrillo

James Rodriguez, So., Ukiah

Adrian Ibarra, Sr., Santa Rosa

Luis Gomez Olivares, Sr., Elsie Allen

Edgar Campos, Sr., Healdsburg

Traver Huggins, Jr., Analy

Adrian Contreras, Sr., Analy

Kevyn Altamirano, Sr., Casa Grande

