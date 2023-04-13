Boys soccer player of the year: Piner’s Alexis Alcantar took charge for league winners
When one of Piner High School’s boys soccer captains left to play in Mexico during the season, head coach Sean Sutherland had to decide who should get the armband.
It turned out not to be a difficult choice, as one player stood out among the rest: Alexis Alcantar.
“He was the most vocal person on the field,” Sutherland said. “He has all the great habits you look for in a leader.”
In addition to his leadership qualities, Alcantar backed it up with his play on the field.
After the Prospectors started 0-2 with losses to Ukiah and Healdsburg, Alcantar led them to an 8-0 win against Deer Valley with a hat trick. In the first of two games against Montgomery, he found Tony Pacheco for the game winner.
“In the beginning it was tough, it was a hard start from us,” Alcantar said. “There were some bumps in the road, but we stuck together and fought through everything.”
He scored the game winner in a tight contest against Cardinal Newman with 30 seconds left. He then scored yet another winner the second time around against Monty. The Prospectors quickly put their slow start behind them.
For his performance, Alcantar is The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Boys Soccer Player of the Year and leads the newspaper’s honor list for this past winter season.
When Piner needed a goal, Alcantar was always the one to step up. The coaches around the North Bay League rewarded his efforts by naming him the Oak division’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.
The senior scored nine goals on the year and added 15 assists, something rarely seen for a central defensive midfielder. His game-winning goals helped lead led Piner to the NBL-Oak title, becoming the first school to win the title in both the Oak and Redwood divisions.
“(Alcantar) always managed to find a way to do something positive for the team,” his coach said.
Piner finished 9-6-3 overall and 5-3-2 in league play.
“I’m grateful, and I just want to thank everyone that helped me get here; it wasn’t easy,” Alcantar said of being named player of the year. “Anything is possible — even if you start slow and don’t give up, anything is possible.”
Player of the Year
Alexis Alcantar, Sr., Piner
First 11
Jose Abel Calvillo, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Cohen Ferrari, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Rios Munoz, Fr., Ukiah
Toby Bush, Jr., Analy
Jose Chavez, Jr., Casa Grande
Roberto “Bob” Aguilar, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Hayden Holbrook, Jr., Casa Grande
Jose Reyes, Sr., Healdsburg
Manuel Vargas, So., Santa Rosa
Jude Stone, So., Cardinal Newman
Antonio Gomez, Sr., Piner
Second 11
Jaxon Cho, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Elliott Meechan, Jr., Analy
Griffin Brophy, So., Sonoma Valley
Victor “Pizarro” Palacio, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Landon Ruggles, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Guillermo Gonzalez, Sr., Piner
Edwin Vasquez, Jr., Healdsburg
Xavius Lanford, Jr., Montgomery
Julian Lozanov, Jr., Petaluma
Juan Pablo Hernandez, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Danny Sandoval, Sr., Ukiah
Honorable mention
Nacio Gutierrez, Fr., Cardinal Newman
Fabian Nava, Sr., Windsor
Kyson Boyd, Jr., Montgomery
Aiden Flanagan, Jr., Maria Carrillo
James Rodriguez, So., Ukiah
Adrian Ibarra, Sr., Santa Rosa
Luis Gomez Olivares, Sr., Elsie Allen
Edgar Campos, Sr., Healdsburg
Traver Huggins, Jr., Analy
Adrian Contreras, Sr., Analy
Kevyn Altamirano, Sr., Casa Grande
You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: