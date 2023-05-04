Boys tennis: Maria Carrillo’s top doubles team wins North Bay League tournament

Chase Carter and Luke Negri, the top-seeded tennis duo in Wednesday’s North Bay League doubles tournament, beat fellow Pumas team Joey Manfredi and Henry Nguyen to win the bracket and book their trip to the North Coast Section tournament.

It was no easy feat in the final, as Manfredi and Nguyen gave the eventual winners all they could handle.

After taking the first set 6-2, Carter and Negri dropped the second set 3-6 before winning the decider 6-4.

It was the culmination of an exciting couple of days of doubles at Santa Rosa High School. In the third-place match, the Ukiah duo of Jackson and Kellen Brown beat Cardinal Newman’s Bryden Aguirre and Josh Buerger in a tight three-setter: 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

After earning a bye in the first round, Negri and Carter cruised past St. Vincent’s Aziz Atallah and Luka Kaarup 6-1, 6-0 after the Mustangs duo had just beaten Healdsburg’s Cooper Conrad and Lincoln Rueter 7-6(3), 6-3.

In the semifinals, Negri and Carter went up against Newman’s Aguirre and Buerger. After starting slowly in the first set, the Pumas’ No. 1s quickly turned things around and won 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the final.

To make the final on their half of the bracket, Manfredi and Nguyen beat St. Vincent’s Austin Rogelstad and Cooper Harris 6-0, 6-1. They then blanked Austin Boaz and Eamonn Scott of Healdsburg 6-0, 6-0 before beating the Browns of Ukiah 6-1, 6-3.

Carter and Negri will now head to James Logan High School in Union City for this weekend’s NCS tournament. The draws will be released Thursday.

