Boys volleyball taking off at high schools around Sonoma County

Over the past several years, boys volleyball has seen a rapid spike in participation at the high school level throughout Sonoma County.

A flurry of schools throughout the area fielded competitive teams for the first time this spring, and North Bay League officials voted unanimously in April to approve boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport next year.

Cardinal Newman, Analy, Windsor, Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep are among the schools that fielded teams this spring — with the former two competing in the Marin County Athletic League, and the latter three operating as “independent” nonleague programs.

As the sport continues to pick up momentum in the area, local coaches are encouraged by the constantly growing list of participants and optimistic about the future of the sport.

“I think that the more we can grow both programs, the better volleyball gets in Sonoma County,” Windsor coach Christen Hamilton said. “It’s the most popular women’s sport in the U.S. and it’s just so much fun to see these kids being able to compete and doing something different. It’s a team sport, and I think the more that we can grow it ... the more the boys and girls programs can support one another.

“We’re really looking to build and make this a premier sport in Sonoma County.”

For Cardinal Newman coach Allison Delaney, the genesis of the Cardinals’ boys team was sparked by her son Connor’s initial experience with the sport after he played on a coed team in middle school.

When Connor and several other boys expressed interest in starting a high school team, she encouraged them to take the idea to the school’s administrators.

The school’s administration gave the students the go-ahead and Delaney, a former college volleyball player at Charleston Southern University, officially became the Cardinals’ head boys volleyball coach in January 2022. The only player on the program’s eight-person roster who had ever played competitive volleyball at that point was Connor.

That hardly mattered, though. For those involved with the program, the initial season was still an overwhelmingly positive experience.

Delaney noted that Cardinal Newman was honored as the top academic boys volleyball team in the state of California based on weighted GPA.

“It was the most fun — it was just a wonderful group of boys,” Delaney said. “We ended up finishing around .500 for the season, just playing an independent schedule around the area. … I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The Windsor boys volleyball team had a similar origin story. Hamilton, who played collegiately at St. Peter’s College and University of San Francisco, also runs the school’s girls program. She holds an open gym every year with the sole goal of giving boys and girls an opportunity to “just play volleyball and have fun.”

The event was an overwhelming success last year, and afterward, a group of boys approached Hamilton about the possibility of starting a boys team at the school.

“One of our players was going to the principal every single week and asked, ‘Can we please have a team? Can we please have a team?’” Hamilton recalls. “So, we got together and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

This year’s Windsor team featured three boys who had previously played club volleyball, but the rest of the team was entirely new to the sport.

“They’re great athletes; a lot of them play other sports,” Hamilton said. “Some have played football in the past. We have some baseball players, basketball and lacrosse. We just have a great group of kids.”

At Sonoma Valley, David Vigil volunteered to coach the boys team when he became aware that there was a shortage of coaches for spring sports.

Vigil credits Sonoma Valley senior Sam Pierce as the driving force behind the team’s creation.

“These kids are self-disciplined — they run their own practices. They just needed an adult to be there,” said Vigil, who also serves as a history and special education teacher at Sonoma Valley. “A lot of the girls from the girls volleyball team have helped. … It’s been a thing where everyone is just helping each other out. It’s been great.”

Sonoma Valley boasts a sophomore- and junior-heavy team that progressed rapidly this season, according to Vigil.

“A lot of (opposing teams) have been really impressed. Even the refs have been complimentary,” Vigil said. “Because we have very athletic players. They just haven’t played (volleyball) — they play basketball or soccer. But they’re very athletic. They just need more seasoning and more coaching.”

For many schools, launching a boys volleyball program has been made difficult by the simple fact that the sport’s season overlaps with a plethora of spring activities, and many of the athletes in the area are already committed to playing another sport.

Delaney is hopeful that in the near future, boys volleyball will begin to gain traction at the middle school level in order to mitigate the barrier to entry once students reach high school.

“We want boys to see that they can play with very little pressure and not a huge commitment. We want them to be like, ‘Hey, this is fun and I’m good at it!’” Delaney said. “Then they’re going to be way more willing to try it out at the high school level.”

Overall, area coaches relayed an optimistic outlook on the potential for boys volleyball to continue growing at the high school level in Sonoma County and are thrilled with the progress made over the past several years.

“Sometimes you don’t know what’s possible until you go and do it. We’ve just gone and made it possible,” Hamilton said. “Marin County and the San Francisco area and the Bay Area have had boys programs for years. … Boys have just never had an opportunity to do it here. But now they’re going to have that opportunity.”