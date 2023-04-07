Boys wrestler of the year: Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce overcame injury to dominate on the mat

When Logan Bruce injured his shoulder during the first game of Maria Carrillo’s football season, no one knew how the sophomore’s wrestling season was going to go.

Already touted as one of the top wrestlers in the North Bay, Bruce certainly had a lot of expectations heading into the season.

But Bruce smashed those expectations and more, earning recognition as The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Boys Wrestler of the Year.

“It kind of makes all the hard work feel like it meant something,” Bruce said. “Wrestling is a small sport, and it takes hard work to get here, so to be recognized feels good.”

The 170-pounder game out of the gates on fire, starting out the season with a record of 22-3. He topped his weight class at the Castro Valley tournament, went 5-0 at the Freedom Duals,and finished second at Granada.

Bruce also won the ninth annual Joe Rios Memorial Tournament, where his semifinal win over top-seeded Ryan Clink of Chico was his favorite — but toughest — match, he said.

“I was the fourth seed, and he was the one seed, and he was ranked 14th in the state and I was 39th in the state,” Bruce recalled. “I knew all along that I should be ranked as high as him, but I wasn’t — so I had a little chip on my shoulder. So I just went out there, went after him, and won 9-5.”

“It was a tough match, probably the closest I’ve had this year,” he continued.

Bruce did have a setback, however, when he reinjured his shoulder in the final at Granada. That forced him to sit out for almost the entire North Bay League season.

But he was able to come back for the NBL tournament at Cardinal Newman — and he didn’t miss a beat. He won the 170-pound bracket, and was awarded the top seed at the North Coast Section tournament.

Five straight pins later, Bruce was a section champion and on his way to Bakersfield for the state meet. Coming in as the 18th-ranked wrestler in his weight class, he upset the 13 seed en route to a top-16 finish.

“All the stuff I had to go through, just to compete, all that recovery and extra work I had to put in, all seemed to have paid off,” Bruce said of his late-season success.

Bruce finished this season with an overall record of 31-5 — and as a sophomore, has a lot more wrestling to do in his high school career.

Boys wrestler of the year

Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo

Finalists

Kaeden Timmins, Sr., Windsor

Lestat Cisneros, Sr., Ukiah

Edward Berncich, Jr., Petaluma

Dylan Jones, Sr., Cloverdale

Austin Frederickson, Sr., Windsor

