For fighters, there’s often a mindset of “eat or be eaten,” USA Team Grappler Brady “Copper Head” Wicklund said. But that changed for him when he began to grow his own food on a farm.

Wicklund, 31, fuels his rigorous training schedule with food from his garden on Watmaugh Road, while readying himself to travel to Pontevedra, Spain for the United World Wrestling’s Grappling World Championships between Oct. 12 and 15.

Grappler Brady Wicklund at his private gym on Eighth Street East on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

“Back when I was 18, 19 years old, I was kind of a hellraiser and not doing much for society, you know. I went to jail one time for getting in fights,” Wicklund said. “And here we are farming and getting people food and training guys.”

He’s just finished working on his farm and he’s still shirtless, his upper body covered only by dark sunglasses, a black baseball cap and a smattering of tattoos.

Just a freckled-faced kid

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. I was bullied a lot in school when I was younger... I was a redheaded freckle-faced kid and I used to be a little overweight,” Wicklund said. “I wasn't fat, but I definitely ran with the athletic crowd and I was the least athletic out of all of them.”

The young Wicklund began wrestling in middle school under the tutelage of Sonoma wrestling legends Roger “Deets” Winslow and Marty Cline, he said. Winslow showed him the basics of the sport. He was like a second father figure to the young Wicklund whose own father was working through issues with alcoholism.

“I didn't really have that father figure to keep me in line,” Wicklund said. “I wasn’t the best student in school — I was in love with agriculture and skipping class to go work with my steers.”

Grappler Brady Wicklund at his private gym on Eighth Street East on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

Wicklund was involved in the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs at Modesto Community College, even raising a grand champion steer for the Sonoma County Fair in 2009. While his steer was the cream of the crop, Wicklund was “not a standout wrestler” himself, at least not yet.

He was a medalist for the North Coast Sectionals and he competed in the state championships in 2009; but only briefly.

An unfortunate draw placed him against Morgan McIntosh in the first round of the tournament — “I still remember the kid's name” — who won the state championship and eventually became a two-time All-American for Penn State University.

Upon graduating high school, amid souring relations between he and his parents, Wicklund said he faced an ultimatum from his mother: Stop fighting and remain housed, or keep fighting and move out.

Wicklund chose to fight.

Homeless, far from hopeless

In a $600, semi-reliable Jeep Cherokee on Skaggs Island Road near San Pablo Bay, Wicklund slept between days of traveling to Santa Rosa Junior College to train on mats in their wrestling gym.

During the first week of the season, the SRJC’s squad had a “wrestle off” between members of the team who were training to join the reality mixed martial arts TV show the “Ultimate Fighter.” Wicklund beat MMA fighter Dominic “Sho Nuff” Waters, he said, making him realize he’s “not some high school wrestler anymore.”

The next five years were a struggle and a blur.

A friend was “stacking up” money from crab fishing, so Wicklund handed out his number on the docks until he found a spot with one of America’s deadliest jobs.

“I was like, ‘Man, I'm so broke. I'll go out to the middle of the ocean,’ even though I didn't know what I was doing,” Wicklund said.

When he wasn’t at sea, he was in Dave’s Gym, owned by NorCal Fighting Alliance founder Dave Terrell. He trained “religiously” five and six times a week, doing different types of odd jobs to pay for the gym fee.

“I couldn't afford the monthly fee of the gym, but I could make 20 bucks a day doing some sort of side job,” Wicklund said. “Whatever it was, crab fishing or gardening... I worked for an ex wrestling coach for a long time and he put a lot of skills in my hand to grow food.”

The ex-wrestling coach was Marty Cline of Wine Country Wrestling. Wicklund said he would “still be starving if not for him.”

Wicklund began delivering Community Supported Agriculture boxes. When the deliveries grew beyond Wicklund’s capabilities alone, Sonoma Valley entrepreneur Bill Manzoni offered his property as a place for Wicklund to sell his food.

Grappler Brady Wicklund inspects some of the free-range eggs he sells at his farm stand on the corner of Watmaugh Road and Stage Gulch Road on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

A foundation had formed between Dave’s Gym and Wicklund’s agriculture business, which became a turning point in Wicklund’s transformation into an preeminent fighter.