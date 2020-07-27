Brain damage from sledding may be cause of suicide among former athletes

On May 3, Pavle Jovanovic, a former bobsledder, rigged a chain to a crane he and his brother kept in the shop of their family’s metal works in Toms River, N.J. He tied the loose end around his neck and hanged himself.

Jovanovic, an Olympian, was just 43, but already experiencing the shakes and tremors often associated with Parkinson’s disease. He was also the third elite North American bobsledder to kill himself since 2013. Adam Wood, whose wife taped his anguished calls as his mental health deteriorated, so there would be a record, died by suicide in 2013 at age 32. The following year, Travis Bell, who competed for the United States in the late 1990s, took his life at age 42.

In addition, Steven Holcomb, who in 2010 piloted the sled known as the Night Train to the first gold medal for the United States in bobsled in 62 years, died alone of an overdose in 2017 after years of depression. He was 37.

during the men's four-man bobsled competition final at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Another Olympic medalist, Bill Schuffenhauer, sliced open his wrist in 2016, but was saved by his girlfriend.

In recent years, an increasing number of athletes, current and retired, in sliding sports, especially bobsled and skeleton — a sister sport in which competitors slide headfirst on a small sled made of metal and carbon fiber — have said they battle chronic headaches, a heightened sensitivity to bright lights and loud noises, forgetfulness and psychological problems.

Only a few hundred people pursue sliding sports seriously in the United States and Canada at any time, which makes the prevalence of these symptoms and the early deaths, which are often related to brain injuries, stark.

For years, the tight-knit sliding sports community has viewed brain injury as a problem for football and other direct contact sports. But Jovanovic’s deterioration and suicide, so soon after Holcomb’s death, have forced it to confront difficult questions with uncertain answers.

Brain experts who have studied these athletes say the symptoms most likely stem, at least in part, from years of enduring the notorious crashes, routine head banging, brain-rattling vibrations and strong gravitational acceleration forces that are common in their sports.

The athletes even have a name for the exhausted fog that even a routine run down the track can leave them in. They call it “sled head,” a term that troubles brain experts because they say it has normalized the classic symptoms associated with concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries familiar to football players and others who participate in high-impact sports.

“The concussions from the major crashes get diagnosed,” said Dr. Brian Benson, the chief medical officer for the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary, Alberta, who has been studying brain trauma in sliding sports for a decade. “The real concern is the concussion-like symptoms they experience because of the high speeds and the forces.” Benson compared it to shaken baby syndrome, but for adults.

The question no one can answer, because accumulated brain injury is so hard to measure in real time, is how much is too much?

“How many times do you have to be hit to have the brain of Junior Seau?” said Dr. Ben Christiansen, a neuropsychologist with the Tanner Clinic in Salt Lake City, who has worked with N.H.L. teams and athletes in sliding sports. “We don’t know.” (Seau, an N.F.L. Hall of Fame linebacker, shot himself in 2012 and was later found to have had the degenerative brain disease C.T.E.)

Wood thought he knew. A rising star in bobsled in Canada in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he experienced dozens of crashes and countless other whacks to the head.

He left the sport for good in 2007. He and his wife, Arysta Bogner-Wood, a fitness model, were a striking couple. They created one of the early foam rollersoand built a successful business. From the outside everything looked perfect, even as mental illness engulfed Wood. Gentle, caring and a deep thinker as a young adult, he became increasingly rash, verbally abused his wife and drove around with a noose in his car.

In September 2013, after trying to kill himself with an overdose of painkillers and psychotropic medications, he called Arysta from the mental health unit of a Calgary hospital. They decided to tape the conversation, to make a record of his head injuries. In a voice simultaneously self-assured and desperate, Wood talked about as many head injuries as he could remember, the limited treatment he received and the impulsive, occasionally violent, behavior that followed.